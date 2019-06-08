

The Chantilly boys team captured their third state championship in four seasons with a 5-0 victory over Frank Cox. (Courtesy of Matt Datta) (Courtesy photo/Matt Datta)

A pair of area teams earned Virginia Class 6 tennis titles Saturday in Williamsburg.

The Chantilly boys completed an undefeated season by winning its third championship in four years with a 5-0 win over Frank W. Cox. The Marshall girls, meanwhile, capped a dominant run of their own with a 5-2 win over Cosby.

The matches were held indoors at McCormack-Nagelsen Tennis Center after weather forced a move from Deep Run High School.

Chantilly was led by No. 1 Will Pak, who won the singles and doubles titles as well, and No. 2 Manu Balasubramanian, the team’s only senior and the other half of the doubles team. The Chargers also received points from Aiden Kim, Akhil Kamalesh and Keith Orr. In the middle of Vedu Ramachandra’s second set, which he led 4-0, his team clinched.

“It’s surreal,” Coach Matt Datta said. “Undefeated from the start of the year to the end. [The players] were determined and, to win it, it was — how do I say it? — relief, maybe, for them to put it together as they did.”

Balasubramanian said: “The key to victory is the entire team. . . . Everyone pulled their weight.”



The George Marshall girls tennis team won the state championship with a 5-2 victory over Cosby. (Arlene Fitz-Patrick)

Marshall was led by No. 1 Reilly Tran, a North Carolina commit who won the singles and doubles title as well, and No. 2 Ashley Fitz-Patrick, a senior who was the other half of the doubles team.

Marshall, the Region D champion, had defeated Lake Braddock, 5-1, then beat South County, 5-1, to set up the final. Against Cosby, Coach Arlene Fitz-Patrick, Ashley’s mother, felt confident her top two players would win in singles and doubles, so she said she needed two of the team’s remaining four players to capture points.

The match didn’t start howMarshall planned, but two come-from-behind sets gave the Statesmen a 3-1 lead in singles. After splitting the next two games, they led 4-2 and then the doubles team of Tran and Fitz-Patrick secured the title.

“I’m proud of our team,” Ashely Fitz-Patrick said. “It still doesn’t really feel all that real."

It started to sink in when the team took pictures and went out for ice cream at Sno-To-Go. For the Fitz-Patricks, the victory meant a little more. Arlene had become the coach for Ashley’s sophomore season, and three years in they won a state championship together.

“It really means a lot to us to win this state championship [as a team] because we worked so, so hard,” the coach said. “It also means a lot to me and [Ashley].”

