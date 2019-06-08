

Marketa Vondrousova is the first teenager to make the final in 12 years. (SRDJAN SUKI/EPA-EFE/REX)

For the fourth time in as many years, Roland Garros will crown a first-time Grand Slam winner on Saturday in the women’s singles final.

Both No. 8 seed Ashleigh “Ash” Barty of Australia and unseeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic had never so much as made a major singles semifinal before this tournament, much less competed for a Grand Slam singles title. The winner of Saturday’s match will follow the 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza, 2017 champ Jelena Ostapenko and last year’s winner Simona Halep as players who have captured her maiden Slam championship in Paris.

The match will be played following the completion of the men’s semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem, which on Friday was suspended by rain in the third set.

Barty, a 23-year-old who has competed for doubles championships at all four majors, took out the German Andrea Petkovic and five Americans en route to her first final.

Her last victim of the bunch from the United States was 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova, whom Barty beat, 6-7 (7-4), 6-3, 6-3, in a wild semifinal Friday morning that featured a few radical shifts of momentum. The Aussie took 12 minutes to take a 5-0 lead in the first set — winning 17 of the first 18 points — before Anisimova took six consecutive games. But it was Barty who held on, and her prize is another teenage opponent.

Vondrousova, a lefty with composure beyond her 19 years, beat Britain’s Johanna Konta, 7-5, 7-6 (7-2), outlasting the No. 26 seed who twice whittled away a 5-3 lead. The Czech is the first teenage finalist in Paris since Ana Ivanovic did it in 2007 at age 19. Should Vondrousova win Saturday — she hasn’t dropped a set all tournament — she’d be the first teenager to win the French Open since Iva Majoli in 1997.

Vondrousova has a small tattoo on her right elbow that reads “no rain, no flowers” in English — a motivational mantra to which both finalists can relate.

Barty has weathered her share of rainy days. She burst onto the scene in 2011 by winning the Wimbledon junior title at age 15 and was a bona fide star in doubles, reaching three Grand Slam finals in 2013. Her WTA doubles ranking peaked at No. 12 before she decided took a two-year mental break from the sport after the 2014 U.S. Open. She picked up cricket and became good enough to play professionally in Australia before she returned to the tennis court.

Vondrousova, meanwhile, is steadily building a name for herself on the international stage. After making it to the fourth round of the U.S. Open last year, the lefty made it to the quarterfinals at this year’s Miami Open, as well as at Indian Wells and the Italian Open, the latter of which is played on clay.

The pair have never met on the red stuff before, but they have played on grass and hard court. Barty won both times in straight sets.

