Woodgrove tops Loudoun County in Class 4 girls’ soccer

The Virginia Class 4 girls’ soccer championship game Saturday was the fifth meeting between Woodgrove and Loudoun County this season — and the fifth meeting this season to go to overtime.

The familiar foes played to a scoreless tie in regulation. Two minutes into the first five-minute overtime period, junior center midfielder Rachel Castro rocketed a shot off the underside of the crossbar. The ball landed just over the goal line for the deciding goal in Woodgrove’s 1-0 win.

“We didn’t want to sit back,” Coach Pat Manno said. “We knew we wanted to attack.”

The game kicked off at 9 a.m. at Roanoke College, but did not finish until more than five hours later because of a three-hour rain delay during the first half.

The two regular season matches between Woodgrove and Loudoun County both ended as ties. Woodgrove (19-2-3) won 2-1 in overtime in the district tournament final, but Loudoun County (19-2-2) beat Woodgrove in penalty kicks for the Region 4C title.

The Wolverines claimed the Class 4 title for the third time in the program’s nine-year history.

Riverside wins Class 4 boys’ lacrosse

Riverside boys’ lacrosse won the Class 4 state title with a 12-4 victory against defending champion E.C. Glass in a rain-soaked game at Salem High School.

The Rams capped an 18-2 season with their second Class 4 title in three years. They also beat the Hilltoppers (17-3) in the 2017 state final.

The Rams scored eight goals in the first half and held a six-goal lead at halftime. Senior Daniel Maltz scored a team-high four goals.

Since Riverside opened in 2015, the boys’ lacrosse team has won two of four state championships, but the Rams will face fresh competition next year, as the school’s athletic teams will move up to Class 5 in the fall.

Dominion wins Class 4 girls’ lacrosse

The Dominion girls’ lacrosse team claimed its first state title with a 15-11 win against Western Albemarle in the Class 4 final at Salem High School. The Titans (18-2) had never before appeared in a state championship game.

They carried a 10-6 lead into halftime against the Warriors (14-6) after a back-and-forth first half played in pouring rain.

Western Albemarle controlled possession early, but Dominion got a boost from sophomore Tierney Schaible taking over the draws. With 12 minutes remaining in the first half, Schaible scored to give her team a 6-5 advantage, and the Titans did not relinquish the lead for the rest of the game.

“We were really fortunate to have some of our younger players step up for these last few playoff games,” Dominion Coach Diane Traynor said, pointing to Schaible as well as freshmen Molly Battaglia and Ashlyn Hickey as sparks for the team’s championship run.

Senior goalkeeper Kate Petersen and juniors Jessica Lee and Mya Brock also provided steady hands for the Titans, Traynor said.

Brentsville drops Class 3 girls’ soccer

Brentsville District girls’ soccer lost, 3-1, to Western Albemarle in the Virginia Class 3 final Saturday at Salem High.

It was the third straight season the teams met in the state championship game. The Warriors (18-2) also won the previous two meetings — 3-0 in 2018 and 2-0 in 2017.

The Tigers (16-2-2) beat Monticello, 3-1, in Friday’s semifinal round to earn a state championship appearance, led by two goals from senior Catharine Forst. She also scored the lone goal for the Tigers in the state championship game, sailing a shot into the net on a free kick from 35 yards out.

“Catharine Forst, Maria Mendo and Emily Payne — those three seniors made it their mission this year to guide us,” Brentsville Coach Sonny Barrickman said. “We had such a young group, including three or freshmen starting for us all season, and they took those young players under their wings and showed them what to do. They’re the reason we made it this far.”

George Mason drops Class 2 boys’ soccer

George Mason boys’ soccer lost Saturday’s Virginia Class 2 state final, 2-0, against Lee (Staunton) at Radford University in a “torrential downpour,” according to Mustangs Coach Frank Spinello.

George Mason had beaten Lee in the Class 2 state semifinal round last season en route to its fifth state championship in six years. The Mustangs also had bested Lee, 1-0, in last week’s Region 2B final. This time, though, the Fighting Leemen had the upper hand.

“They put us on our heels early in the match,” Spinello said. “We pushed back, but they got a goal six minutes before halftime to go ahead.”

Lee kept George Mason off the scoreboard, then added an insurance goal on a penalty kick with 10 minutes left in the match.

The state final marked the last Class 2 match for the Mustangs (21-2-1), who will compete in Class 3 next year. The match also marked the last time Lee (24-1) will play under its current name; the Robert E. Lee Fighting Leemen will become the Staunton Storm on July 1.

George Mason drops Class 2 girls’ soccer

George Mason’s run of 11 straight Virginia Class 2 girls’ soccer titles ended Saturday with a 1-0 loss to Maggie Walker in the state final at Radford University.

The Mustangs (18-4-1) could not break through on offense. A first-half goal by Maggie Walker’s Katie Smith stood as the lone score in the contest, and the Dragons (15-8) won their first-ever state championship

“We came into the year with a very new team, including a new goalkeeper and three freshman starters, but they have put everything out there this season,” George Mason Coach Leah Partridge said. “Especially our senior midfielders, Maura Mann and Madeline Lacroix, they were the heart and soul of our team, and they carried us through the playoffs.”