UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley, the son of Maryland Coach Michael Locksley, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, terroristic threat and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to El Paso County jail records. Locksley was released Saturday on bonds totaling $2,900.

Locksley has been suspended from the team, according to a statement from UTEP Coach Dana Dimel.

“We are aware of the charges against Kai Locksley,” Dimel said in the statement. “While the severity of these charges is concerning, it would not be appropriate to determine a course of action until we have all the facts. In the meantime, he has been suspended from the UTEP football team.”

Locksley played in nine games last season and started eight. He threw for 937 yards, completing 49.1 percent of his passes. Locksley also ranked second on the team in rushing with 340 yards.

Out of high school, Locksley attended the University of Texas but didn’t play. He transferred to Arizona Western Community College, but after one semester, Locksley left for Iowa Western Community College. There, Locksley had a standout season in 2017, leading the team to an 11-1 record and passing for 2,238 yards.