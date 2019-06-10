

Madison celebrates its victory after defeating Robinson 11-3 in the Virginia Class 6 title game. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

With Madison winning its first Virginia Class 6 title Saturday, the 2019 lacrosse season came to an end. Senior John Hollingsworth had seven points in the title game while sophomore goalie Charlie Hassett had 13 saves.

Briar Woods completed its undefeated season in a thriller in the Virginia Class 5 championship. Senior Danny McMinn, as he had all season, fed the ball to his teammates and finished with four assists. Senior Will Pompilio had three goals and two assists while senior Aaron Casteel added two goals.

In Class 4 action, Riverside took down E.C. Glass for the state title. The Rams also beat Glass in the 2017 final. Senior Danny Maltz scored a team-high four goals.

But despite the successes of local teams in Virginia state championships, Maryland and private schools reigned in the D.C.-area this year.

1. Gonzaga (18-3) Last ranked: 1

Johns Hopkins commit Tim Marcille made 143 saves while leading the Eagles to back-to-back Washington Catholic Athletic Conference titles.

2. Bullis (21-3) LR: 2

Senior Robert Schain finished with 62 goals and 59 assists.

3. Briar Woods (22-0) LR: 3

The Falcons have a 38-game winning streak, dating to 2018.

4. Severna Park (19-1) LR: 4

Michael Harmeyer scored 99 goals, including four in the Maryland 4A final, to conclude his junior year.

5. St. Mary’s Annapolis (13-6) LR: 5

Yale commit BJ Burlace had 71 groundballs and 25 caused turnovers while guiding the Saints to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association title game.

6. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (18-6) LR: 6

Faceoff specialist Andrew Tyeryar won 349 faceoffs to propel the Saints to their third Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association title in four years.

7. Georgetown Prep (14-4) LR: 7

Senior midfielders Finn Muldoon and James Flannery combined for 66 goals and 43 assists.

8. Paul VI (17-6) LR: 8

Junior Charlie O’Connor, a Duke commit, had 48 goals, 36 assists and 59 groundballs and was invited to U.S. Under-19 tryouts.

9. Landon (10-6) LR: 9

With 24 groundballs and 27 takeaways, senior Matt Kopp anchored the Bears’ defense.

10. St. John’s (12-5) LR: 10

UMBC signee Dane Hall had 72 points to lead the Cadets to WCAC championship game.

On the bubble: Glenelg, Riverside, Madison