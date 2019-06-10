

Bradley Beal's big year keeps getting better. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

After Bradley Beal completed his seventh season with the Washington Wizards, the best so far in his ascending career, he had the credentials to be on the all-NBA team. Ultimately, the lack of team success torpedoed Beal’s chances and he narrowly missed out on making the honor roll — and a potential windfall with a “supermax” contract extension.

But Beal’s individual play has not gone overlooked as he has earned an invitation to another elite team.

On Monday, USA Basketball announced Beal has been invited to participate in the men’s national team training camp in early August. Beal will be among 20 NBA players including superstars Anthony Davis, James Harden and Damian Lillard. The camp will decide the 12-man roster for the 2019 USA World Cup Team.

Last summer, Beal declined an invitation to take part in the USA Basketball minicamp because the event coincided too closely with the birth of his son. The choice apparently did not hamper Beal’s future opportunities with the team. His ascension through the 2018-19 regular season to become one of the league’s premier guards also helped.

During his second consecutive all-star season, Beal averaged career highs with 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists, becoming the first player in franchise history to reach those numbers. Only perennial MVP candidates Harden and Kevin Durant averaged at least 25 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists last year.

As Beal took on a larger role in the absence of his injured backcourt mate, John Wall, he improved in other areas. Beal grew as an individual defender and compiled career-best statistics in steals (1.5 per game) and blocks (0.7). Also, Beal often played as the Wizards’ chief playmaker — his willingness to share the ball was evident during the Wizards’ 101-100 win over the New York Knicks on Jan. 17 when Beal set up rookie Thomas Bryant for the game-winning basket.

More so than any other season, Beal, who played all 82 games for the second straight year, stamped his identity on the Wizards and carried the burden as the locker room leader, team spokesperson and community altruist (Beal is a finalist for the season-long NBA Cares Community Assist award for his work with students from Ron Brown College Preparatory High School.)

This summer, he has remained busy.

Beal has shown up to the team’s practice facility for shooting workouts with Wizards staffers. He has traveled to top AAU tournaments to assist with his St. Louis-based team. He also took to Instagram to announce that he and partner Kamiah Adams are expecting a second child. Last year, Beal explained how the late July birth of his namesake, Bradley II, influenced his decision to sit out the 2018 USA Team minicamp. Beal would have joined Wall at the camp as the Wizards’ representatives.

“Initially, when I first got invited I was like, ‘Damn. My son will be born literally around the time of camp.' I said I won’t be able to make it,” Beal said in October. “It was definitely a sacrifice. I definitely wish I could’ve been out there with the other guys, but nothing beats my son being born, for sure. Nothing.”

Parental obligations, however, will not interrupt Beal’s invitation this year. Beal has prior Team USA experience dating back to his amateur days. In 2009 and 2010, Beal won gold medals in the FIBA U16 Americas and FIBA World Championship, respectively. Beal was also named the MVP of the 2010 tournament.

