

David Ortiz takes in the Red Sox' home opener in April. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot and injured in the Dominican Republic, according to reports that emerged Sunday evening.

Ortiz’s father told ESPN his son was wounded at an entertainment center in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo. According to El Día, Ortiz was with a group of friends at a nightclub when he was shot. The 10-time all-star, who is from the Dominican Republic, was taken to receive medical care.

“They called to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred,” Leo Ortiz, David Ortiz’s father, told ESPN via telephone from the Dominican Republic.

“At the moment, everything is confusing. I’m trying to find out where they took my son," he said.

A Dominican TV station and ESPN both reported Ortiz was shot in the back. His condition was not immediately clear, though a reporter in the Dominican Republic tweeted that according to police, Ortiz was stable.

Jefe de la policia dice que David Ortiz esta estable y pide no especular sobre movil — Dionisio Soldevila (@dSoldevila) June 10, 2019

La herida de @davidortiz fue en una pierna y uno de los responsable fue detenido. El ex pelotero fue sacado del lugar en una unidad del @Sistema911_RD pic.twitter.com/lwM8GDbTto — CDN 37 (@CDN37) June 10, 2019

Prayers for my brother @davidortiz 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽...hearing all this news is so disheartening☹️ — Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) June 10, 2019

Big papi 🙏 — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) June 10, 2019

A standout for the Red Sox on the field and their emotional leader in the clubhouse, Ortiz helped the franchise break its 86-year drought with a World Series win in 2004. The team won two more championships with him, including in 2013 when he was named MVP of the World Series. He retired after the 2016 season.

Drea Cornejo contributed to this report, which is a developing news story.

Read more:

Nationals make MLB history with four consecutive home runs in win over Padres

Kevin Durant questionable for Game 5, raising Warriors’ hopes of ‘storybook’ Finals comeback

Rafael Nadal lost a set to Dominic Thiem. It fueled him to a 12th French Open title.