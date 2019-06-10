Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot and injured in the Dominican Republic, according to reports that emerged Sunday evening.
Ortiz’s father told ESPN his son was wounded at an entertainment center in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo. According to El Día, Ortiz was with a group of friends at a nightclub when he was shot. The 10-time all-star, who is from the Dominican Republic, was taken to receive medical care.
“They called to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred,” Leo Ortiz, David Ortiz’s father, told ESPN via telephone from the Dominican Republic.
“At the moment, everything is confusing. I’m trying to find out where they took my son," he said.
A Dominican TV station and ESPN both reported Ortiz was shot in the back. His condition was not immediately clear, though a reporter in the Dominican Republic tweeted that according to police, Ortiz was stable.
A standout for the Red Sox on the field and their emotional leader in the clubhouse, Ortiz helped the franchise break its 86-year drought with a World Series win in 2004. The team won two more championships with him, including in 2013 when he was named MVP of the World Series. He retired after the 2016 season.
Drea Cornejo contributed to this report, which is a developing news story.
