

South Lakes forward Fredy Jovel Guillen accepts his championship medal. (Michael Errigo/For The Washington Post (Michael Errigo/TWP)

The South Lakes Seahawks congregated around their newly acquired hardware, buzzing with excitement. As defender Michael Bush lifted the Class 6 championship trophy high in the air, his teammates bellowed in unison.

This was the moment the Seahawks had been working toward: the postgame scene following the final high school soccer game played in Virginia this spring. There had been plenty of celebrations in Northern Virginia this season, but, following a 1-0 win over Madison, South Lakes was the last one left hooting and hugging.

The Seahawk’s rise to their first title has been a long time in the making.

“Our team last year is the reason why we’re here today,” Coach Marty Pfister said. “Every game last year built up all the way to this. It was an amazing run.”

Sophomore defender Merrick Edgerton’s header was the difference in what was a tight and exciting final match.

“It was surreal at first, but then my first thought was ‘we have to protect this lead,’ ” Edgerton said. “We have to go and get the ring.”

The Seahawks were the only local team to take home a state title this season.

1. South Lakes (22-1-0) LR: 2

The Seahawks earned the first state championship in program history with a 1-0 win over Madison.

2. Madison (16-3-2) LR: 5

The Warhawks couldn’t get on the board in the championship game against South Lakes.

3. Briar Woods (23-1-0) LR: 1

The Falcons suffered their only loss in the state semifinals.

4. T.C. Williams (15-4-1) LR: 4

The Titans were bounced from the state playoffs by South Lakes on penalty kicks.

5. Hylton (18-3-0) LR: 3

The Bulldogs fell to Madison in the Class 6 quarterfinals.

6. Freedom-South Riding (15-7-2) LR: 9

The Eagles lost to Mills Godwin in overtime in the Class 5 semifinals.

7. George Mason (21-2-1) LR: 7

The Mustangs fell to Lee (Staunton) in the Class 2 championship.

8. Park View (14-5-1) LR: 6

The Patriots fell to Blacksburg in the Class 4 quarterfinals.

9. Loudoun Valley (13-4-3) LR: 8

The Vikings fell to Charlottesville in the Class 4 quarterfinals.

10. W.T. Woodson (9-5-3) LR: 10

The Cavaliers fell to Hylton in the Class 6 Region C semifinals.

Dropped out: None

On the bubble: Robinson, Battlefield, Lee