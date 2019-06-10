

Langley's London Simonides helped her team win the Class 6 championship Saturday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Senior London Simonides and junior Caroline Bean combined to score 10 goals to lead Langley to a 17-10 win over Madison in the Virginia Class 6 championship Saturday.

Freedom-South Riding edged Atlee, 9-8, in the Class 5 title game for back-to-back state titles. Sophomore Allison Ohri scored four goals while junior Emily Maier added two goals and two assists.

After taking down Riverside in the Virginia Class 4 semifinals, Dominion clinched the school’s first state title with a 15-11 win over Western Albemarle.

Of those teams, only Langley cracked the final top 10.

1. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (25-2) Last Ranked: 1

Senior Kennon Moon had 118 points while winning 121 draw controls to help the Saints clinch the Independent School League and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association titles.

2. Georgetown Visitation (19-5) LR: 2

Senior Katie Castiello did it all for the Cubs with 100 points, 51 draw controls, 28 groundballs and 20 caused turnovers.

3. Bishop Ireton (17-6) LR: 3

North Carolina commit Reilly Casey averaged nearly five assists per game to propel the Cardinals to their fourth straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title.

4. Glenelg (14-4) LR: 4

The Gladiators allowed their opponents to score in double figures once all season.

5. Marriotts Ridge (13-3) LR: 5

The Mustangs averaged more than 16 goals per game.

6. Spalding (14-4) LR: 7

Boston College commit Olivia Malamphy anchored the defense with 49 groundballs and 17 caused turnovers.

7. Glenelg Country (14-5) LR: 8

Under Armour all-American Kate Sites scored 59 goals to lead the Dragons.

8. Severna Park (19-1) LR: 8

Senior goalie Delaney Ott saved nine goals in the Maryland 4A championship game.

9. Langley (18-4) LR: 10

Senior London Simonides scored a game-high six goals in the Saxons’ 17-10 win over Madison in the Virginia Class 6 finals.

10. Stone Ridge (11-6) LR: NR

Junior midfielder Maeve Dolan had 76 points and 25 groundballs to lead the team.

Dropped out: No. 6 Riverside (16-1)

On the bubble: Dominion, Riverside, Madison