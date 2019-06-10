

The Yorktown Patriots greet their fans after winning the Class 6 championship Saturday. (Michael Errigo/For The Washington Post)

All spring, the Yorktown Patriots had been able to pour in goals. They barraged opponent after opponent with offense until they entered Saturday’s Class 6 championship game with an undefeated record.

But T.C. Williams, their final opponent, was undefeated as well. And the Titans showed why in the first half, holding off Yorktown’s offense and going into the break scoreless.

In the second half, Yorktown’s offense came alive, earning it two goals and a title. Senior midfielder Lacey McCormack scored both off of assists from junior Lauren Flynn.

“They’re very patient and unselfish,” Coach Hannah Laman-Maharg said of her offensive unit. “When they have a shot they take it, but they’re always willing to give it up for something better.”

It’s the program’s second title in three seasons after winning it all in 2017. This year’s championship was earned by a new group, as only McCormack and a handful of others had roles on the 2017 team.

But they knew what a championship-caliber team looked like.

“Maybe like five games in I thought ‘Okay, this team is really good. We have really good players and we’re starting to mesh,” McCormack said. “Once we started working well together in games, I figured we would have a pretty good shot of at least winning regionals.”

1. Yorktown (24-0-1) LR: 2

The Patriots will graduate five seniors from this year’s Class 6 championship squad.

2. T.C. Williams (22-1-0) LR: 1

The Titans couldn’t get their offense going in a 2-0 finals loss to Yorktown, their first defeat of the year.

3. Woodgrove (19-2-3) LR: 7

Rachel Castro’s overtime goal gave the Wolverines a 1-0 win over Loudoun County in the Class 4 title game.

4. Stone Bridge (18-1-5) LR: 3

The Bulldogs fell to Deep Run on penalty kicks in the Class 5 semifinals.

5. Loudoun County (19-2-2) LR: 4

The Raiders fell to Woodgrove in the Class 4 title game.

5. South County (14-4-1) LR: 5

The Stallions fell to Yorktown in the Class 6 quarterfinals.

6. Briar Woods (16-4-2) LR: 6

The Falcons lost to Albemarle in the Class 5 quarterfinals.

8. Robinson (14-3-0) LR: 8

The Rams fell to T.C. Williams in the 6C quarterfinals.

9. Madison (12-4-1) LR: 9

The Warhawks lost to Yorktown, 6-1, in the 6D quarterfinals.

10. Battlefield (16-3-1) LR: 10

The Bobcats fell to Oakton, 1-0, in the 6D quarterfinals.

Dropped out: None

On the bubble: Woodbridge, Westfield, Chantilly