

Rory McIlroy is in "Go, Canada" mode after winning that country's national golf tournament. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Rory McIlroy got a well-deserved cheer after he sank his final putt Sunday to seal a runaway win at the Canadian Open. He might have gotten an even bigger ovation as he walked away from the 18th green — while waving a Toronto Raptors jersey.

The Canadian Open was contested at Hamilton (Ontario) Golf and Country Club, about 46 miles southwest of Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, where the Raptors hope to beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

The Raptors hold 3-1 series lead and are seeking the franchise’s first NBA championship.

McIlroy showed which side he was rooting for, or at least showed he knows how to cozy up to local fans. After shooting a final-round 61 to win the tournament by a whopping seven strokes, the native of Northern Ireland proudly produced the No. 7 jersey of Toronto’s Kyle Lowry and wore it during the trophy presentation.

McIlroy had heard some truly deafening roars from Raptors fans at Game 2 of the NBA Finals, which he attended Sunday in Toronto along with several other PGA golfers. Although Toronto lost, McIlroy praised the atmosphere.

“It was really cool to be there and be a part of and experience,” he said Wednesday (via the Canadian Press). “I’ve always had an appreciation for other athletes and it’s one of my favorite things to do, is to go and watch other sporting events and see how other athletes handle their situations and pressures.”

This isn’t the first time McIlroy, 30, has shown that he’s a fan of the NBA. During the Eastern Conference finals, he posted video of himself making a free throw and tweeted that he was channeling his inner Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks would go on to lose that series to Toronto.

Next up for McIlroy is a trip to Pebble Beach, Calif., where the U.S. Open will be held in a few days — and where there will presumably be far more Warriors fans.

Only PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka, who finished tied for second behind Tiger Woods at the Masters, is listed as a heavier favorite than McIlroy to win the U.S. Open (per sportsbook.ag).

The victory at the Canadian Open was McIlroy’s second of the PGA Tour season. He won the Players Championship in March and he also has eight top 10 finishes.

He was red-hot over the weekend, shooting a 64 on Saturday to move into a tie for the lead before leaving everyone in the dust Sunday. McIlroy was nine-under through 14 holes and was an 18th-hole birdie away from breaking 60, before he settled for equaling his best score in any tournament round.

“I played with so much freedom yesterday, and I just wanted to keep that going today,” McIlroy told CBS Sports as fans chanted his name.

He added: “You know, tied for the lead going out and playing with that freedom, it gives me so much confidence. … To play the way I did in a final round like this, I’m going to take a lot from this and am excited for next week.”

Asked about his experience this week, including attending the Finals game, he said, “I’ve had such a great week here in Canada. The people couldn’t have been nicer, more welcoming.

“It helped that I was cheering for the Raptors on Sunday night,” McIlroy continued. “Obviously, hopefully they get it done on Monday, but yeah, it’s been an awesome week.”

