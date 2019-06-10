

One more win separates Toronto from the title. (Frank Gunn/AP)

For the Raptors, Monday is the most important day in team history — the chance at the franchise’s first title in its 24-year existence. For the Warriors, it’s a last chance. Down 3-1 to Toronto, and heading back to Canada after losing both games at home, Golden State faces difficult circumstances to extend its season in the hopes for a third consecutive championship. One factor that looms large: the status of Kevin Durant.

Here’s everything you need to know for Monday’s Game 5.

NBA Finals Game 5: Raptors (3-1) at Warriors (1-3)

DATE : Monday, June 10

: Monday, June 10 TIME : 9 p.m. Eastern

: 9 p.m. Eastern LOCATION : Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto TV CHANNEL : ABC

: ABC STREAMING : Watch ESPN

: Watch ESPN INJURIES: Warriors (Kevin Durant, calf, questionable)

NBA Finals preview

>> For years, a certain superlative — “best player in the league” — has been the sole domain of LeBron James, whose streak of consecutive NBA Finals appearances ended at eight this season. Right on cue, the LeBron-less void of this year’s playoffs has birthed a fascinating and layered debate about James’s successor. These Finals will feature three stars — Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard — who can make compelling cases for the throne. (Read more)

>> Kawhi Leonard is back in the NBA Finals, but this will be a very different series than the one that helped make Leonard a household name five years ago. He no longer defers or plays in anyone’s shadow, he isn’t surrounded by legends, and he isn’t coached by one of the sport’s all-time greats. Crucially, he won’t be leading a team-wide plan to slow down a single superstar. Instead, he will be on the receiving end of such an effort. (Read more)

>> Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard should be counting the days until free agency only because they can’t wait to sign new contracts to remain in two of the best situations in the NBA. Instead, it feels like the Finals represent a dual ending. For Durant, it could conclude one of the most successful and polarizing three-year stints a professional athlete has ever had. For Leonard, it could be a one-and-done season for the ages with a team that risked it all by trading for him without assurances he would sign long-term. (Read more)

>> The Raptors franchise is making its NBA Finals debut this week, so “pinch yourself” moments are inevitable. Toronto, though, appears as ready as it will ever be for its turn on center stage when the Finals open. (Read more)

