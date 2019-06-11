

Katie Ledecky looks on after winning the 800-meter freestyle at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Bloomington, Ind., last month. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Before Katie Ledecky finds herself walking the pool deck at the Tokyo Olympics, once again representing the United States on the sport’s biggest stage, she’ll have the opportunity to represent the city of her birth in a series of professional swimming competitions.

Ledecky was announced Tuesday as a charter member of DC Trident, one of six teams in the International Swimming League, a new professional outfit that plans to stage a series of team-based competitions beginning this fall.

“It’s an opportunity I never really imagined that I would have,” Ledecky said Tuesday in a phone interview. “It’s something really special. Any time you get to represent your hometown or your country, it’s such an honor. There are very few pro athletes who get to compete in a pro league in their hometown.”

Ledecky, 22, was named a league ambassador in April when the ISL announced its launch. On Tuesday the league released the rosters for half of its teams and plans to announce the remaining swimmers next week.

While the team will carry the D.C. name and branding, the group won’t train or be physically based in the Washington area. The roster could be somewhat fluid from week to week, too, as some competitors choose to compete in events that coincide with their Olympic training.

Ledecky, a five-time Olympic gold medalist, said she’s still not sure which, or how many, meets she’ll have on her schedule during the league’s first season. After this summer’s world championships in South Korea, her focus will turn to next year’s U.S. Olympic trials and then the Tokyo Games, so she’ll target events that fit into her training schedule. She likely will be more active in the league during the 2020 season that follows the Summer Olympics.

For Ledecky, the league is an opportunity to again compete for a team. Swimming can be a solitary pursuit at times, but from her high school days at Stone Ridge to her two years swimming for Stanford to the various U.S. relay teams, Ledecky has thrived in a team setting.

“Swimming is seen by a lot of people as an individual sport, but I think it’s really special when you feel like you’re part of a team and can have similar goals and share experiences with other people,” she said. “Otherwise it can be almost isolating at times if you’re solely focused on what you want to achieve and your own personal goals.”

The league intends to open its season on Oct. 3 in Indianapolis and plans to feature 200 of the world’s best swimmers. Events, which will take place in short-course pools, will alternate each weekend between a European venue and one on U.S. soil. The ISL plans to stage an event on Nov. 15-16 in College Park at the Natatorium at the Eppley Recreation Center. The inaugural season culminates with a championship event on Dec. 19-20 in Las Vegas.

Ledecky was born in Washington and grew up in Bethesda and is the only member of DC Trident with deep roots in the area. Among her new teammates: Zane Grothe, a talented freestyle swimmer who holds U.S. records at both 500 and 1650 meters; Cody Miller, who won a bronze medal in the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2016 Olympics; and several Tokyo hopefuls, such as Abrahm DeVine and Jay Litherland.

The 21-member D.C. squad isn’t the only one with star power. The Rome-based Aqua Centurions will feature Federica Pellegrini, the 200 freestyle record-holder who won gold at the 2008 Olympics. And the Cali Condors, which will be anchored in San Francisco and led by general manager Jason Lezak, will include several top American swimmers, including Lilly King, Andrew Wilson, Hali Flickinger and Melanie Margalis.

Ledecky is training at Stanford and preparing for July’s world championships. She won five gold medals and a silver at the 2017 world championships, but there’s signs this summer’s event could feature some tight races.

Last weekend, Ledecky posted a world-leading 3:59.28 in a 400-meter freestyle race at a meet in Santa Clara, Calif. The next day Ariarne Titmus, an 18-year-old from Australia, posted a 3:59.35, a national record that sets the stage for an intriguing showdown this summer in South Korea.