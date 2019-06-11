

CHICAGO — Matt Adams strained his left oblique while checking a swing Monday night, but the Washington Nationals won’t rush to place him on the 10-day injured list.

Instead, they will wait the next two days and likely be shorthanded against the Chicago White Sox at 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday. Manager Dave Martinez is comfortable with that, since the Nationals have a designated hitter and are unlikely to pinch-hit for anyone in the lineup. But Adams’s health will matter more in the coming days, when the Nationals are back to needing both pinch hitters and a fill-in first baseman for the still-injured Ryan Zimmerman. Martinez’s two available bench players are outfielder Michael A. Taylor and catcher Kurt Suzuki.

Adams, a left-handed power hitter, has been getting semiregular starts in a platoon with Howie Kendrick at first. He missed 17 days earlier this season with a strained left shoulder, and was also day-to-day in April with back pains after he flipped over a railing for a foul ball. Now, with the lineup and bench nearly back to full strength, the Nationals hope he recovers to be available against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Washington on Thursday. The team is off Wednesday once it wraps up a two-game series in Chicago.

“Actually he’s a lot better than anticipated,” Martinez said Tuesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. “He woke up today and he’s not as sore. We’re going to wait, and the day off helps us, so right now he’s day-to-day, which is really nice.”

If Adams is sent to the injured list for the second time this season, infielder Adrián Sanchez is a logical option to call up. Sanchez can play shortstop, second, third, first and left field if needed. Without Zimmerman and Adams, Martinez is down his first- and second-choice first baseman, and his options there include Kendrick and Gerardo Parra. Parra, 32, is a career outfielder who has made 27 career starts at first base. His next will come Tuesday as the Nationals look to complete a two-game sweep.

The Nationals can afford to have a short bench in the finale against the White Sox. They can’t beyond that, since they are already carrying just three extra position players.

