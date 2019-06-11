Players of the Year | Softball | Boys’ lacrosse | Girls’ lacrosse | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Boys’ track | Girls’ track | Boys’ tennis | Girls’ tennis | Golf | Gymnastics | Boys’ rowing | Girls’ rowing
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s Spring 2019 All-Met team for baseball:
Player of the Year
Lyle Miller-Green, UTL, Sr., Lake Braddock
One of the area’s most dominant players at the plate and on the mound, Miller-Green has led the Bruins to the Virginia Class 6 semifinals after they returned two starters from last season. The George Mason signee is hitting .429 with an area-high 11 home runs. On the mound, Miller-Green is 6-0 with an 0.94 ERA and 84 strikeouts.
First team
Zach Agnos, UTL, Sr., Battlefield
The East Carolina signee hit .437 with eight doubles and 25 RBI for the Cedar Run District champion while striking out 69 batters on the mound.
Collin Bosley-Smith, UTL, Jr., Wilson
D.C.’s Gatorade player of the year recorded a 1.42 ERA with 63 strikeouts for the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association champion and D.C. State Athletic Association runner-up. The Duke commit hit .413 with 18 RBI.
Michael Bouma, INF, Sr., Sherwood
The Maryland signee hit .500 with 33 RBI, 10 doubles and four home runs for the Maryland 4A runner-up.
Jack Bulger, C, Jr., DeMatha
Maryland’s Gatorade player of the year hit .545 with 32 RBI, five home runs and 25 stolen bases for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference runner-up.
Ryan Calvert, UTL, Jr., La Plata
In leading his team to the Maryland 2A championship, Calvert went 8-1 with a 0.45 ERA and 121 strikeouts. At the plate, he hit .444 with 40 RBI, 13 doubles and five home runs.
Joe Clancy, P, Sr., Westfield
Holder of one of the area’s most dynamic fastballs, the UMBC commit is 9-0 with a 0.58 ERA and 112 strikeouts for the Virginia Class 6 semifinalist.
Tremayne Cobb, INF, Sr., C.H. Flowers
One of Prince George’s County’s most versatile athletes, the Hartford signee hit .534 with 43 runs scored, 32 stolen bases, 24 walks and seven home runs.
Tyler DeMartino, OF, Sr., Whitman
While helping the Vikings win their first regional championship, the West Virginia signee hit .527 with 28 RBI.
Lucas Donlon, INF, Sr., Georgetown Prep
In powering the Little Hoyas to the Interstate Athletic Conference championship, the Virginia Tech signee hit .442 with 43 RBI and 18 doubles.
Marcus Lee Sang, UTL, Sr., Northern
While helping the Patriots claim their first regional title in a decade, Lee Sang hit .523 with six home runs. As a pitcher, he finished 5-1 with a 0.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts.
Hunter McKean, P, Sr., Old Mill
In leading the Patriots to the Maryland 4A championship, McKean went 6-1 with a 0.92 ERA.
Nate Savino, P, Jr., Potomac Falls
Virginia’s Gatorade player of the year, Savino posted a 0.60 ERA with 71 strikeouts. At the plate, the Virginia commit hit .353 and scored 20 runs.
Ryan Terrents, UTL, Sr., Huntingtown
The Towson commit went 7-0 with a 0.92 ERA for one of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference’s top teams. Terrents also hit .426 with 30 RBI.
James Triantos, UTL, Fr., St. John’s
For the WCAC and DCSAA champions, Triantos hit .495 with 39 RBI. On the mound, the North Carolina commit went 6-0 with a 0.44 ERA.
Coach of the Year
Rob Hahne, Westfield
A year after his team finished 8-12, the sixth-year coach has guided the Fairfax County program to a 23-3 record with Virginia Region 6D and Concorde District titles. The Bulldogs will play in the Virginia Class 6 semifinals Thursday.
Second team
Kavi Caster, P, Sr., South River
Ian Cawthorne, INF, Sr., McNamara
Noah Cerrud-Osmer, UTL, Sr., Walter Johnson
Gabe Delgado, P, Sr., Howard
Jake DeLisi, UTL, Sr., Brentsville
Riley Eikhoff, P, Jr., Patriot
Ryan Gleason, P, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Jackson Kantor, INF, Sr., McLean
Clark Klitenic, P, Sr., St. Albans
Bobby Leitzel, INF, Sr., Lake Braddock
Nick Lottchea, UTL, So., Westfield
Braden Mack, UTL, Jr., Potomac (Va.)
Ian Remalia, UTL, Sr., St. John’s
Ben Vok, P, Sr., Sherwood
Honorable mention
Sajon Belser, OF, Sr., Riverside
Nick Burch, OF, Sr., Leonardtown
Justin Carboni, OF, Sr., Whitman
Luke Cheng, INF, Jr., Sherwood
Mason Crickey, UTL, Sr., Magruder
Jimmy Curley, P, Sr., West Potomac
Magnus Dunn, UTL, Jr., Mount Hebron
Eddie Eisert, INF, Jr., O’Connell
Nick Gatton, UTL, Sr., Broadneck
Nick Guerra, INF, So., Justice
Todd Hartman, UTL, Sr., Jefferson
Ryley Johnson, OF, Jr., Colgan
Mike Jones, INF, Sr., Herndon
Robert Kelley, P, Jr., Marshall
Nathan Keough, INF, Sr., T.C. Williams
Ben Koomey, C, Sr., Yorktown
Ryan Mariani, P, Sr., Wootton
Matt McTighe, INF, Sr., Rockville
Craig Miles, OF, Sr., Battlefield
John Moses, UTL, Sr., Episcopal
Josh Moylan, INF, Jr., Spalding
Ben Nardi, INF, Sr., Churchill
Derek Ohringer, C, Sr., Eleanor Roosevelt
Hunter Parish, C, Sr., Old Mill
Joe Quelch, P, Sr., McNamara
Shane Saunders, OF, Jr., Osbourn Park
Luke Schauer, P, Jr., St. John’s
Tyler Shadle, C, Sr., Chesapeake
Dylan Siesky, INF, Sr., Chantilly
James Springer, P, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Griffin Stieg, OF, Fr., McLean
Benji Thalheimer, P, Jr., Atholton
Ben Thomas, OF, Jr., Potomac (Va.)
Thomas Trinca, OF, Jr., Centreville
Luke Trythall, UTL, Jr., Poolesville
Zach Werkman, P, Sr., Whitman
Dylan Wilkinson, INF, Sr., Fairfax
TJ Williams, OF, Jr., Georgetown Prep
Ben Williamson, INF, Sr., Freedom-South Riding
Devon Zavacky, OF, Sr., Paul VI
— Text written by Kyle Melnick