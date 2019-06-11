

Lake Braddock senior Lyle Miller-Green is the 2019 All-Met Player of the Year for baseball. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Players of the Year | Softball | Boys’ lacrosse | Girls’ lacrosse | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Boys’ track | Girls’ track | Boys’ tennis | Girls’ tennis | Golf | Gymnastics | Boys’ rowing | Girls’ rowing

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s Spring 2019 All-Met team for baseball:

Player of the Year

Lyle Miller-Green, UTL, Sr., Lake Braddock

One of the area’s most dominant players at the plate and on the mound, Miller-Green has led the Bruins to the Virginia Class 6 semifinals after they returned two starters from last season. The George Mason signee is hitting .429 with an area-high 11 home runs. On the mound, Miller-Green is 6-0 with an 0.94 ERA and 84 strikeouts.

First team

Zach Agnos, UTL, Sr., Battlefield

The East Carolina signee hit .437 with eight doubles and 25 RBI for the Cedar Run District champion while striking out 69 batters on the mound.

Collin Bosley-Smith, UTL, Jr., Wilson

D.C.’s Gatorade player of the year recorded a 1.42 ERA with 63 strikeouts for the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association champion and D.C. State Athletic Association runner-up. The Duke commit hit .413 with 18 RBI.

Michael Bouma, INF, Sr., Sherwood

The Maryland signee hit .500 with 33 RBI, 10 doubles and four home runs for the Maryland 4A runner-up.

Jack Bulger, C, Jr., DeMatha

Maryland’s Gatorade player of the year hit .545 with 32 RBI, five home runs and 25 stolen bases for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference runner-up.

Ryan Calvert, UTL, Jr., La Plata

In leading his team to the Maryland 2A championship, Calvert went 8-1 with a 0.45 ERA and 121 strikeouts. At the plate, he hit .444 with 40 RBI, 13 doubles and five home runs.

Joe Clancy, P, Sr., Westfield

Holder of one of the area’s most dynamic fastballs, the UMBC commit is 9-0 with a 0.58 ERA and 112 strikeouts for the Virginia Class 6 semifinalist.

Tremayne Cobb, INF, Sr., C.H. Flowers

One of Prince George’s County’s most versatile athletes, the Hartford signee hit .534 with 43 runs scored, 32 stolen bases, 24 walks and seven home runs.

Tyler DeMartino, OF, Sr., Whitman

While helping the Vikings win their first regional championship, the West Virginia signee hit .527 with 28 RBI.

Lucas Donlon, INF, Sr., Georgetown Prep

In powering the Little Hoyas to the Interstate Athletic Conference championship, the Virginia Tech signee hit .442 with 43 RBI and 18 doubles.

Marcus Lee Sang, UTL, Sr., Northern

While helping the Patriots claim their first regional title in a decade, Lee Sang hit .523 with six home runs. As a pitcher, he finished 5-1 with a 0.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts.

Hunter McKean, P, Sr., Old Mill

In leading the Patriots to the Maryland 4A championship, McKean went 6-1 with a 0.92 ERA.

Nate Savino, P, Jr., Potomac Falls

Virginia’s Gatorade player of the year, Savino posted a 0.60 ERA with 71 strikeouts. At the plate, the Virginia commit hit .353 and scored 20 runs.

Ryan Terrents, UTL, Sr., Huntingtown

The Towson commit went 7-0 with a 0.92 ERA for one of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference’s top teams. Terrents also hit .426 with 30 RBI.

James Triantos, UTL, Fr., St. John’s

For the WCAC and DCSAA champions, Triantos hit .495 with 39 RBI. On the mound, the North Carolina commit went 6-0 with a 0.44 ERA.

Coach of the Year

Rob Hahne, Westfield

A year after his team finished 8-12, the sixth-year coach has guided the Fairfax County program to a 23-3 record with Virginia Region 6D and Concorde District titles. The Bulldogs will play in the Virginia Class 6 semifinals Thursday.

Second team

Kavi Caster, P, Sr., South River

Ian Cawthorne, INF, Sr., McNamara

Noah Cerrud-Osmer, UTL, Sr., Walter Johnson

Gabe Delgado, P, Sr., Howard

Jake DeLisi, UTL, Sr., Brentsville

Riley Eikhoff, P, Jr., Patriot

Ryan Gleason, P, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Jackson Kantor, INF, Sr., McLean

Clark Klitenic, P, Sr., St. Albans

Bobby Leitzel, INF, Sr., Lake Braddock

Nick Lottchea, UTL, So., Westfield

Braden Mack, UTL, Jr., Potomac (Va.)

Ian Remalia, UTL, Sr., St. John’s

Ben Vok, P, Sr., Sherwood

Honorable mention

Sajon Belser, OF, Sr., Riverside

Nick Burch, OF, Sr., Leonardtown

Justin Carboni, OF, Sr., Whitman

Luke Cheng, INF, Jr., Sherwood

Mason Crickey, UTL, Sr., Magruder

Jimmy Curley, P, Sr., West Potomac

Magnus Dunn, UTL, Jr., Mount Hebron

Eddie Eisert, INF, Jr., O’Connell

Nick Gatton, UTL, Sr., Broadneck

Nick Guerra, INF, So., Justice

Todd Hartman, UTL, Sr., Jefferson

Ryley Johnson, OF, Jr., Colgan

Mike Jones, INF, Sr., Herndon

Robert Kelley, P, Jr., Marshall

Nathan Keough, INF, Sr., T.C. Williams

Ben Koomey, C, Sr., Yorktown

Ryan Mariani, P, Sr., Wootton

Matt McTighe, INF, Sr., Rockville

Craig Miles, OF, Sr., Battlefield

John Moses, UTL, Sr., Episcopal

Josh Moylan, INF, Jr., Spalding

Ben Nardi, INF, Sr., Churchill

Derek Ohringer, C, Sr., Eleanor Roosevelt

Hunter Parish, C, Sr., Old Mill

Joe Quelch, P, Sr., McNamara

Shane Saunders, OF, Jr., Osbourn Park

Luke Schauer, P, Jr., St. John’s

Tyler Shadle, C, Sr., Chesapeake

Dylan Siesky, INF, Sr., Chantilly

James Springer, P, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Griffin Stieg, OF, Fr., McLean

Benji Thalheimer, P, Jr., Atholton

Ben Thomas, OF, Jr., Potomac (Va.)

Thomas Trinca, OF, Jr., Centreville

Luke Trythall, UTL, Jr., Poolesville

Zach Werkman, P, Sr., Whitman

Dylan Wilkinson, INF, Sr., Fairfax

TJ Williams, OF, Jr., Georgetown Prep

Ben Williamson, INF, Sr., Freedom-South Riding

Devon Zavacky, OF, Sr., Paul VI

— Text written by Kyle Melnick