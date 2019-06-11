Players of the Year | Baseball | Softball | Girls’ lacrosse | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Boys’ track | Girls’ track | Boys’ tennis | Girls’ tennis | Golf | Gymnastics | Boys’ rowing | Girls’ rowing
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2019 Spring All-Met team for boys’ lacrosse:
Player of the Year
BJ Burlace, D, Sr., St. Mary’s-Annapolis
The four-year varsity starter led the Saints to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championship game as a captain this year after his team went just 1-15 in his freshman year. The Under Armour all-American had 71 groundballs and 25 caused turnovers in his final season. He was a force on offense, scoring 12 goals and distributing eight assists. The Yale commit was invited to participate in this month’s U.S. Under-19 team tryouts.
First team
Jacob Angelus, A, Sr., Paul VI
The Johns Hopkins commit finished his career with 406 career points after tallying 84 goals and 65 assists this season.
Ben Finlay, D, Sr., Gonzaga
The Under Armour all-American was the centerpiece of the defense for the Eagles, who won back-to-back Washington Catholic Athletic Conference titles. He had 60 groundballs and 20 caused turnovers.
Dane Hall, M, Sr., St. John’s
With 60 goals and 16 assists, the Maryland Baltimore County signee led a young Cadets squad to the WCAC championship game.
Michael Harmeyer, A, Jr., Severna Park
The Virginia signee was a scoring machine with 99 goals for the Falcons, who won their fourth consecutive Maryland 4A title.
Clay Lanham, D, Sr., Georgetown Prep
The North Carolina commit led the Little Hoyas to the Interstate Athletic Conference regular season title with 10 goals, nine assists and 83 groundballs.
Tim Marcille, G, Sr., Gonzaga
The Under Armour all-American made 143 saves this season and posted a 35-6 career record as a starter.
Chase Noah, M, Sr., St. Andrew’s Episcopal
The Albany commit notched 56 goals and 54 assists as he led the Lions to their first Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament title since 2002.
Robert Schain, A, Sr., Bullis
Posting 62 goals and 59 assists, the Under Armour all-American led the Bulldogs to their second straight IAC tournament title.
Bryson Shaw, M, Sr., Bullis
The Under Armour all-American was a force, compiling 38 goals and 28 assists during the team’s dominant campaign.
Andrew Tyeryar, FO, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Winning 349 faceoffs while posting 10 goals, 15 assists and 219 groundballs, the North Carolina commit and Under Armour all-American was a catalyst for the Saints squad that clinched its third Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association title in four years.
Ryan Young, D, Sr., Briar Woods
The UMBC commit and two-time team captain anchored one of the top defensive units in Northern Virginia while compiling 65 groundballs, 61 caused turnovers and a 67 percent faceoff win rate. The Falcons went 22-0 to win their third state championship in four seasons.
Coach of the Year
Jeff Bellistri, Bullis
The sixth-year coach helped establish the Bulldogs’ dominance in the IAC with back-to-back conference titles and a third in four years. Bullis (21-3) closed its season with the Geico Nationals tournament title.
Second team
Kurt Bruun, A, Sr., Gonzaga
Matthew Gunty, FO, Sr., St. Albans
Jake Giulieri, D, Sr., Georgetown Prep
TJ Haley, A, Jr., St. John’s
Colin Kelley, G, Sr., Marriotts Ridge
Matt Kopp, D, Sr., Landon
Jimmy Maher, A, Sr., Severna Park
Danny McMinn, A, Sr., Briar Woods
Taylor Musa, A, Sr., Riverside
Sam Sweeney, D, Sr., Gonzaga
Ben Wayer, D, Jr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Dalton Young, M, Sr., Champe
Honorable mention
Jonathan Bender, A, Sr., Bullis
Alex Brendes, A, Sr., Dominion
Shane Carr, G, Sr., Severna Park
Aaron Casteel, M/FO, Sr., Briar Woods
Will Cory, A, Sr., Episcopal
Devin Craven, G, Sr., Maret
Tony Diallo, D, Sr., St. Andrew's Episcopal
Michael Doughty, A, Sr., Glenelg
Nick Dupuis, A, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Mason Edwards, M, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Vinny Facciponti, M/FO, Sr., Broadneck
James Flannery, M, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Ricky Fedorchak, D, Sr., Marriotts Ridge
Aidan Fonseca, M, Jr., Richard Montgomery
Joey Graham, A, Jr., Landon
Cormac Giblin, A, Sr., O'Connell
Garrett Kurtz, M, Sr., Landon
Matt Kelly, M, Sr., Bullis
Ian Krampf, A, Sr., St. Mary’s-Annapolis
Boots Lackey, D, Sr., Heights
Kevin Lyons, D, Sr., James Madison
Danny Maltz, A, Sr., Riverside
Matt Martin, M, Jr., Westfield
Kevin McDaid, A, Sr., Oakton
Finn Muldoon, M, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Andrew O’Berry, M/FO, Jr., Gonzaga
Charlie O’Connor, M, Jr., Paul VI
Connor Panebianco, M, Jr., Severna Park
Mitchell Pehlke, A, Sr., Riverside
James Petrolle, A, Sr., Damascus
Will Pompilio, A, Sr., Briar Woods
Jack Posey, D, Sr., Freedom South-Riding
Jacob Purcell, D, Sr., Northern
Nick Ransom, G, Sr., St. Mary’s Ryken
Jackson Reynolds, A, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Ethan Robertson, D, Sr., Oakton
Ben Stephanos, D, Sr., Howard
TC White, D, Sr., Bullis
Alex Wicks, M, Jr., St. Mary’s-Annapolis
PJ Zinsner, M, Sr., Gonzaga
— Text written by David J. Kim