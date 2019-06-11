

St. Mary's-Annapolis senior BJ Burlace is the 2019 All-Met Player of the Year for boys' lacrosse. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2019 Spring All-Met team for boys’ lacrosse:

Player of the Year

BJ Burlace, D, Sr., St. Mary’s-Annapolis

The four-year varsity starter led the Saints to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championship game as a captain this year after his team went just 1-15 in his freshman year. The Under Armour all-American had 71 groundballs and 25 caused turnovers in his final season. He was a force on offense, scoring 12 goals and distributing eight assists. The Yale commit was invited to participate in this month’s U.S. Under-19 team tryouts.

First team

Jacob Angelus, A, Sr., Paul VI

The Johns Hopkins commit finished his career with 406 career points after tallying 84 goals and 65 assists this season.

Ben Finlay, D, Sr., Gonzaga

The Under Armour all-American was the centerpiece of the defense for the Eagles, who won back-to-back Washington Catholic Athletic Conference titles. He had 60 groundballs and 20 caused turnovers.

Dane Hall, M, Sr., St. John’s

With 60 goals and 16 assists, the Maryland Baltimore County signee led a young Cadets squad to the WCAC championship game.

Michael Harmeyer, A, Jr., Severna Park

The Virginia signee was a scoring machine with 99 goals for the Falcons, who won their fourth consecutive Maryland 4A title.

Clay Lanham, D, Sr., Georgetown Prep

The North Carolina commit led the Little Hoyas to the Interstate Athletic Conference regular season title with 10 goals, nine assists and 83 groundballs.

Tim Marcille, G, Sr., Gonzaga

The Under Armour all-American made 143 saves this season and posted a 35-6 career record as a starter.

Chase Noah, M, Sr., St. Andrew’s Episcopal

The Albany commit notched 56 goals and 54 assists as he led the Lions to their first Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament title since 2002.

Robert Schain, A, Sr., Bullis

Posting 62 goals and 59 assists, the Under Armour all-American led the Bulldogs to their second straight IAC tournament title.

Bryson Shaw, M, Sr., Bullis

The Under Armour all-American was a force, compiling 38 goals and 28 assists during the team’s dominant campaign.

Andrew Tyeryar, FO, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Winning 349 faceoffs while posting 10 goals, 15 assists and 219 groundballs, the North Carolina commit and Under Armour all-American was a catalyst for the Saints squad that clinched its third Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association title in four years.

Ryan Young, D, Sr., Briar Woods

The UMBC commit and two-time team captain anchored one of the top defensive units in Northern Virginia while compiling 65 groundballs, 61 caused turnovers and a 67 percent faceoff win rate. The Falcons went 22-0 to win their third state championship in four seasons.

Coach of the Year

Jeff Bellistri, Bullis

The sixth-year coach helped establish the Bulldogs’ dominance in the IAC with back-to-back conference titles and a third in four years. Bullis (21-3) closed its season with the Geico Nationals tournament title.

Second team

Kurt Bruun, A, Sr., Gonzaga

Matthew Gunty, FO, Sr., St. Albans

Jake Giulieri, D, Sr., Georgetown Prep

TJ Haley, A, Jr., St. John’s

Colin Kelley, G, Sr., Marriotts Ridge

Matt Kopp, D, Sr., Landon

Jimmy Maher, A, Sr., Severna Park

Danny McMinn, A, Sr., Briar Woods

Taylor Musa, A, Sr., Riverside

Sam Sweeney, D, Sr., Gonzaga

Ben Wayer, D, Jr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Dalton Young, M, Sr., Champe

Honorable mention

Jonathan Bender, A, Sr., Bullis

Alex Brendes, A, Sr., Dominion

Shane Carr, G, Sr., Severna Park

Aaron Casteel, M/FO, Sr., Briar Woods

Will Cory, A, Sr., Episcopal

Devin Craven, G, Sr., Maret

Tony Diallo, D, Sr., St. Andrew's Episcopal

Michael Doughty, A, Sr., Glenelg

Nick Dupuis, A, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Mason Edwards, M, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Vinny Facciponti, M/FO, Sr., Broadneck

James Flannery, M, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Ricky Fedorchak, D, Sr., Marriotts Ridge

Aidan Fonseca, M, Jr., Richard Montgomery

Joey Graham, A, Jr., Landon

Cormac Giblin, A, Sr., O'Connell

Garrett Kurtz, M, Sr., Landon

Matt Kelly, M, Sr., Bullis

Ian Krampf, A, Sr., St. Mary’s-Annapolis

Boots Lackey, D, Sr., Heights

Kevin Lyons, D, Sr., James Madison

Danny Maltz, A, Sr., Riverside

Matt Martin, M, Jr., Westfield

Kevin McDaid, A, Sr., Oakton

Finn Muldoon, M, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Andrew O’Berry, M/FO, Jr., Gonzaga

Charlie O’Connor, M, Jr., Paul VI

Connor Panebianco, M, Jr., Severna Park

Mitchell Pehlke, A, Sr., Riverside

James Petrolle, A, Sr., Damascus

Will Pompilio, A, Sr., Briar Woods

Jack Posey, D, Sr., Freedom South-Riding

Jacob Purcell, D, Sr., Northern

Nick Ransom, G, Sr., St. Mary’s Ryken

Jackson Reynolds, A, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Ethan Robertson, D, Sr., Oakton

Ben Stephanos, D, Sr., Howard

TC White, D, Sr., Bullis

Alex Wicks, M, Jr., St. Mary’s-Annapolis

PJ Zinsner, M, Sr., Gonzaga

— Text written by David J. Kim