The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s Spring 2019 All-Met team for boys’ outdoor track:
Athlete of the Year
Eldad Mulugeta, Sr., Northwood
Also the All-Met indoor track Athlete of the Year, he ran one of Maryland’s fastest 3,200-meter races ever with a mark of 9:02.19, which won the Montgomery County title. Mulugeta claimed the Maryland 4A championship in the 3,200 and was a part of a 4x800 meter relay that ran 7:53.65. In April, Mulugeta won a talent-packed 3,000 at Penn Relays (8:29.05).
First team
Sam Affolder, Sr., Loudoun Valley
In addition to leading off the nation’s fastest 4x800-meter relay (7:38.93), he ran 1:52.19 in the 800.
Ashton Allen, Jr., Bullis
He holds one of Maryland’s fastest 200 times (20.94) and anchored a 4x400 relay that ran a 3:13.80.
Aidan Clark, Jr., Briar Woods
He won the Virginia Class 6 high jump championship (6-10.50) with the area’s top mark.
Caleb Dean, Sr., DeMatha
In winning the 300-meter hurdles race at the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships, he ran an area-best 37.26. He’s also a member of the area’s fastest 4x100 relay.
Clarence Foote-Talley, Sr., Northwest
He won Maryland 4A titles in the long jump (23-2), triple jump (51-10.5) and 4x100 relay (42.30).
Jacob Hunter, Sr., Loudoun Valley
He anchored a 4x800 relay that won the Virginia Class 4 championship with a U.S. No. 1 time of 7:38.93. He also ran 9:12.64 in 3,200 meters.
Malcolm Johnson, So., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
He claimed Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association crowns in the 100 meters (10.58) and 4x100 relay (42.29). He ran 21.40 in the 200 in April.
Taahir Kelly, Sr., Theodore Roosevelt
He ran 48.61 for 400 meters and won D.C. State Athletic Association titles in the 400, 4x200 (1:30.92) and 4x400 (3:24.86).
Dakota Prue, Sr., Battlefield
Continuing his success from the indoor track season, Prue won the pole vault at the Virginia Class 6 championships (15-0).
Doval Simmonds, Jr., West Potomac
He claimed the 400-meter (47.22) and 200-meter (21.72) titles at the Virginia Class 6 championships.
Andre Turay, Sr., Bullis
He won Interstate Athletic Conference championships in the 110-meter hurdles (13.78) and 300-meter hurdles (38.06). He’s also a member of one of the country’s fastest 4x400 relay teams.
David Vincent Okoli, Jr., Watkins Mill
At the Maryland 3A championships, he won the 100 meters (10.75 in prelims), 200 meters (21.78 in prelims) and 4x100 relay (42.14).
Harrison Wallace, Sr., McNamara
He set a meet record in the shot put at the WCAC championships (57-00.50).
Ryan Willie, Jr., Bullis
He ran one of Maryland’s fastest 400-meter times (47.96) and 200-meter times (21.19). He’s also a member of one of the country’s fastest 4x400 relay teams.
Coach of the Year
Valerie Harrington, Huntingtown
Having coached Huntingtown since the school opened in 2004, Harrington guided the Calvert County program to its first Maryland 3A title. The Hurricanes featured nine top-five finishes at the state championship.
Relays
4x100: Nick Cross, Sr., Caleb Dean, Sr., Kamara Trotz, Jr., MarShawn Lloyd, Jr. (DeMatha): 41.65
4x400: Andre Turay, Sr., Ryan Willie, Jr., Jay Pendarvis, Jr., Ashton Allen, Jr. (Bullis): 3:13.80
4x800: Sam Affolder, Sr., Luke Affolder, So., Mateo Barreto, Jr., Jacob Hunter, Sr. (Loudoun Valley): 7:38.93
Honorable mention
Austin Allen, Sr., Bullis
Ibrahim Bangura, Sr., T.C. Williams
Trelee Banks-Rose, Jr., Cesar Chavez
Corey Bannister, Sr., Freedom-Woodbridge
Jaelyn Blanc, Sr., DeMatha
Curtis Borden, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Damon Brockenberry, Sr., Hammond
Alexander Chaisson, Sr., Severna Park
Garrison Clark, Sr., Severna Park
Jackson Coates, Sr., Champe
Justin Diehl, Sr., Calvert
Preston Duffield, Sr., Meade
Garrett Dunn-Ford, Sr., Freedom-South Riding
Obsaa Feda, Sr., Northwood
Sammy Fellah, Sr., Tuscarora
Miles Gray, Jr., Douglass
Noah Hackerson, Sr., Patriot
Kendel Hammock, Sr., Carroll
Kellen Hasle, Jr., Loudoun Valley
Dante Jackson, So., Episcopal
Zachary Jones, Jr., Gaithersburg
Bobby Kestyn, Sr., Fairfax
Aaron Lomax, Jr., Einstein
Tyler Lynch, Jr., Battlefield
Dylan Mcmahan, So., Chopticon
Tyler Modrzejewski, Sr., Chopticon
Prince Moody, Sr., West Springfield
Chukwumdi Osuji, Jr., Paint Branch
Jay Pendarvis, Jr., Bullis
Tyler Pride, Sr., Potomac Falls
Carlos Shultz, Jr., Loudoun Valley
Zangar Smith, Sr., Broad Run
Sean Stuck, Jr., West Springfield
Garrett Suhr, Jr., Richard Montgomery
Luke Tewalt, Jr., Washington Latin
Corey Troxler, Jr., South River
Albert Velikonja, Jr., Yorktown
Chris Weeks, Jr., West Springfield
Jacob Windle, Sr., Loudoun Valley
Anthony Woods, Sr., Northwest
— Text by Kyle Melnick