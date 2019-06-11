

Northwood senior Eldad Mulugeta is the 2019 All-Met Athlete of the Year for boys' outdoor track and field. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Players of the Year | Baseball | Softball | Boys’ lacrosse | Girls’ lacrosse | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Girls’ track | Boys’ tennis | Girls’ tennis | Golf | Gymnastics | Boys’ rowing | Girls’ rowing

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s Spring 2019 All-Met team for boys’ outdoor track:

Athlete of the Year

Eldad Mulugeta, Sr., Northwood

Also the All-Met indoor track Athlete of the Year, he ran one of Maryland’s fastest 3,200-meter races ever with a mark of 9:02.19, which won the Montgomery County title. Mulugeta claimed the Maryland 4A championship in the 3,200 and was a part of a 4x800 meter relay that ran 7:53.65. In April, Mulugeta won a talent-packed 3,000 at Penn Relays (8:29.05).

First team

Sam Affolder, Sr., Loudoun Valley

In addition to leading off the nation’s fastest 4x800-meter relay (7:38.93), he ran 1:52.19 in the 800.

Ashton Allen, Jr., Bullis

He holds one of Maryland’s fastest 200 times (20.94) and anchored a 4x400 relay that ran a 3:13.80.

Aidan Clark, Jr., Briar Woods

He won the Virginia Class 6 high jump championship (6-10.50) with the area’s top mark.

Caleb Dean, Sr., DeMatha

In winning the 300-meter hurdles race at the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships, he ran an area-best 37.26. He’s also a member of the area’s fastest 4x100 relay.

Clarence Foote-Talley, Sr., Northwest

He won Maryland 4A titles in the long jump (23-2), triple jump (51-10.5) and 4x100 relay (42.30).

Jacob Hunter, Sr., Loudoun Valley

He anchored a 4x800 relay that won the Virginia Class 4 championship with a U.S. No. 1 time of 7:38.93. He also ran 9:12.64 in 3,200 meters.

Malcolm Johnson, So., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

He claimed Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association crowns in the 100 meters (10.58) and 4x100 relay (42.29). He ran 21.40 in the 200 in April.

Taahir Kelly, Sr., Theodore Roosevelt

He ran 48.61 for 400 meters and won D.C. State Athletic Association titles in the 400, 4x200 (1:30.92) and 4x400 (3:24.86).

Dakota Prue, Sr., Battlefield

Continuing his success from the indoor track season, Prue won the pole vault at the Virginia Class 6 championships (15-0).

Doval Simmonds, Jr., West Potomac

He claimed the 400-meter (47.22) and 200-meter (21.72) titles at the Virginia Class 6 championships.

Andre Turay, Sr., Bullis

He won Interstate Athletic Conference championships in the 110-meter hurdles (13.78) and 300-meter hurdles (38.06). He’s also a member of one of the country’s fastest 4x400 relay teams.

David Vincent Okoli, Jr., Watkins Mill

At the Maryland 3A championships, he won the 100 meters (10.75 in prelims), 200 meters (21.78 in prelims) and 4x100 relay (42.14).

Harrison Wallace, Sr., McNamara

He set a meet record in the shot put at the WCAC championships (57-00.50).

Ryan Willie, Jr., Bullis

He ran one of Maryland’s fastest 400-meter times (47.96) and 200-meter times (21.19). He’s also a member of one of the country’s fastest 4x400 relay teams.

Coach of the Year

Valerie Harrington, Huntingtown

Having coached Huntingtown since the school opened in 2004, Harrington guided the Calvert County program to its first Maryland 3A title. The Hurricanes featured nine top-five finishes at the state championship.

Relays

4x100: Nick Cross, Sr., Caleb Dean, Sr., Kamara Trotz, Jr., MarShawn Lloyd, Jr. (DeMatha): 41.65

4x400: Andre Turay, Sr., Ryan Willie, Jr., Jay Pendarvis, Jr., Ashton Allen, Jr. (Bullis): 3:13.80

4x800: Sam Affolder, Sr., Luke Affolder, So., Mateo Barreto, Jr., Jacob Hunter, Sr. (Loudoun Valley): 7:38.93

Honorable mention

Austin Allen, Sr., Bullis

Ibrahim Bangura, Sr., T.C. Williams

Trelee Banks-Rose, Jr., Cesar Chavez

Corey Bannister, Sr., Freedom-Woodbridge

Jaelyn Blanc, Sr., DeMatha

Curtis Borden, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Damon Brockenberry, Sr., Hammond

Alexander Chaisson, Sr., Severna Park

Garrison Clark, Sr., Severna Park

Jackson Coates, Sr., Champe

Justin Diehl, Sr., Calvert

Preston Duffield, Sr., Meade

Garrett Dunn-Ford, Sr., Freedom-South Riding

Obsaa Feda, Sr., Northwood

Sammy Fellah, Sr., Tuscarora

Miles Gray, Jr., Douglass

Noah Hackerson, Sr., Patriot

Kendel Hammock, Sr., Carroll

Kellen Hasle, Jr., Loudoun Valley

Dante Jackson, So., Episcopal

Zachary Jones, Jr., Gaithersburg

Bobby Kestyn, Sr., Fairfax

Aaron Lomax, Jr., Einstein

Tyler Lynch, Jr., Battlefield

Dylan Mcmahan, So., Chopticon

Tyler Modrzejewski, Sr., Chopticon

Prince Moody, Sr., West Springfield

Chukwumdi Osuji, Jr., Paint Branch

Jay Pendarvis, Jr., Bullis

Tyler Pride, Sr., Potomac Falls

Carlos Shultz, Jr., Loudoun Valley

Zangar Smith, Sr., Broad Run

Sean Stuck, Jr., West Springfield

Garrett Suhr, Jr., Richard Montgomery

Luke Tewalt, Jr., Washington Latin

Corey Troxler, Jr., South River

Albert Velikonja, Jr., Yorktown

Chris Weeks, Jr., West Springfield

Jacob Windle, Sr., Loudoun Valley

Anthony Woods, Sr., Northwest

— Text by Kyle Melnick