The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s Spring 2019 All-Met team for boys’ rowing:

First team

Douglas Brune, Sr., Madison

He led the Warhawks’ varsity eight to a second-place finish at the Virginia Scholastic Rowing Association championships.

Jake Danegger, Jr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

In addition to posting many of the area’s top individual times, he propelled the Barons to their third consecutive Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Rowing Association varsity eight title.

Paul Fabrycky, Sr., McLean

One of the Highlanders’ best rowers all-time, he led his varsity eight boat to a second consecutive VASRA title.

Natalia Facchinato-Sitja, Sr., Wilson

One of the area’s top coxswains, Facchinato-Sitja helped the Tigers’ varsity eight win their first Scholastic Rowing Association of America national championship.

Ethan Feldman, Jr., Whitman

The Vikings’ stroke seat, Feldman helped his varsity eight boat finish third overall at the Stotesbury Cup.

Harrison Grigorian, Sr., St. Albans

The Dartmouth commit headed a varsity eight squad that finished sixth overall at the Stotesbury Cup.

Rory Hagerty, Sr., Wilson

The Navy commit captained the Tigers’ varsity eight to their first SRAA national championship.

Caleb Labonski, Sr., Walter Johnson

He led the Wildcats’ varsity four to the WMIRA title and fifth overall finish at the Stotesbury Cup.

Sean Madden, So., O’Connell

One of the area’s top individual performers during the indoor season, Madden paced the Knights to a second-place varsity four finish at the WMIRA championships.

Owen Malone, Jr., Gonzaga

Malone commanded the Eagles to a fourth overall finish in the Stotesbury Cup varsity eight race.

Matt Sloan, Jr., DeMatha

The Stags’ 2K record holder, Sloan paced his varsity four boat to the Maryland and Delaware championships crown.

Coach of the Year

Nathan McClafferty, McLean

Since taking over McLean’s program in 2016, McClafferty has transformed the Fairfax County squad into one of the area’s best, as it has dominated Northern Virginia. For the second consecutive year, the McLean boys’ varsity eight won the VASRA title.

Best boats

Light Four: Gonzaga

First Four: Walter Johnson

Light Eight: Gonzaga

Second Eight: Gonzaga

First Eight: Wilson

Honorable mention

Will Clarke, Sr., Washington-Lee

Collin Dent, Sr., Gonzaga

Mason Duncan, Sr., McLean

Kiran Ganeshan, Sr., Jefferson

Ryan Ghalayini, Jr., Robinson

Dean Gwadz, Sr., Wilson

Nicky Irwin, Sr., St. Albans

Miles Lane, Sr., Robinson

Billy LeClerc, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Michael Lee, Sr., Oakton

Henry McCarthy, Sr., McLean

Ted McWithey, Sr., DeMatha

Kevin Murphy, Sr., St. Albans

Ben Proctor, Sr., Langley

Matthew Proestel, Sr., Whitman

Tom Scherer, Sr., Gonzaga

Eray Tulun, Jr., Madison

Alex Vogel, Jr., Yorktown

Alec Walter, Jr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Ethan Waxman, Sr., Whitman

— Text by Kyle Melnick