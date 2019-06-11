Players of the Year | Baseball | Softball | Boys’ lacrosse | Girls’ lacrosse | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Boys’ track | Girls’ track | Boys’ tennis | Girls’ tennis | Golf | Gymnastics | Girls’ rowing
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s Spring 2019 All-Met team for boys’ rowing:
First team
Douglas Brune, Sr., Madison
He led the Warhawks’ varsity eight to a second-place finish at the Virginia Scholastic Rowing Association championships.
Jake Danegger, Jr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
In addition to posting many of the area’s top individual times, he propelled the Barons to their third consecutive Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Rowing Association varsity eight title.
Paul Fabrycky, Sr., McLean
One of the Highlanders’ best rowers all-time, he led his varsity eight boat to a second consecutive VASRA title.
Natalia Facchinato-Sitja, Sr., Wilson
One of the area’s top coxswains, Facchinato-Sitja helped the Tigers’ varsity eight win their first Scholastic Rowing Association of America national championship.
Ethan Feldman, Jr., Whitman
The Vikings’ stroke seat, Feldman helped his varsity eight boat finish third overall at the Stotesbury Cup.
Harrison Grigorian, Sr., St. Albans
The Dartmouth commit headed a varsity eight squad that finished sixth overall at the Stotesbury Cup.
Rory Hagerty, Sr., Wilson
The Navy commit captained the Tigers’ varsity eight to their first SRAA national championship.
Caleb Labonski, Sr., Walter Johnson
He led the Wildcats’ varsity four to the WMIRA title and fifth overall finish at the Stotesbury Cup.
Sean Madden, So., O’Connell
One of the area’s top individual performers during the indoor season, Madden paced the Knights to a second-place varsity four finish at the WMIRA championships.
Owen Malone, Jr., Gonzaga
Malone commanded the Eagles to a fourth overall finish in the Stotesbury Cup varsity eight race.
Matt Sloan, Jr., DeMatha
The Stags’ 2K record holder, Sloan paced his varsity four boat to the Maryland and Delaware championships crown.
Coach of the Year
Nathan McClafferty, McLean
Since taking over McLean’s program in 2016, McClafferty has transformed the Fairfax County squad into one of the area’s best, as it has dominated Northern Virginia. For the second consecutive year, the McLean boys’ varsity eight won the VASRA title.
Best boats
Light Four: Gonzaga
First Four: Walter Johnson
Light Eight: Gonzaga
Second Eight: Gonzaga
First Eight: Wilson
Honorable mention
Will Clarke, Sr., Washington-Lee
Collin Dent, Sr., Gonzaga
Mason Duncan, Sr., McLean
Kiran Ganeshan, Sr., Jefferson
Ryan Ghalayini, Jr., Robinson
Dean Gwadz, Sr., Wilson
Nicky Irwin, Sr., St. Albans
Miles Lane, Sr., Robinson
Billy LeClerc, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Michael Lee, Sr., Oakton
Henry McCarthy, Sr., McLean
Ted McWithey, Sr., DeMatha
Kevin Murphy, Sr., St. Albans
Ben Proctor, Sr., Langley
Matthew Proestel, Sr., Whitman
Tom Scherer, Sr., Gonzaga
Eray Tulun, Jr., Madison
Alex Vogel, Jr., Yorktown
Alec Walter, Jr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Ethan Waxman, Sr., Whitman
— Text by Kyle Melnick