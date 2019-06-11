

South Lakes senior Michael Bush is the 2019 All-Met Player of the Year for boys' soccer. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s Spring 2019 All-Met team for boys’ soccer:

Player of the Year

Michael Bush, D, Sr., South Lakes

An elite defensive player who could also push forward and make plays on offense, Bush was everywhere for the Seahawks as they surged to a Class 6 championship. The Binghamton commit finished with eight goals and 12 assists playing right back. A tall athlete with startling speed, Bush also provided South Lakes an unparalleled weapon with his long-distance in-bound throws.

First team

Stuart Anderson, D, Sr., Hylton

An integral part of the Bulldogs’ 14-0 start and region title, Anderson was a consistent force on the back line.

Wes Anderson, F, Jr., Briar Woods

Speedy playmaker helped lead the Falcons to district and region titles with 27 goals and 14 assists.

Billy Blake, MF, Sr.,Yorktown

A four-year varsity player for the Patriots, the dynamic midfielder finished with 14 goals and 10 assists this season.

Connor Brooks, D, Sr., West Springfield

The Hampden-Sydney commit was a rock at center back for the Spartans, earning player of the year honors in the competitive Patriot District.

Oswualdo Cruz, MF, Jr., South Lakes

Crafty midfielder set the tone for the Class 6 champion, finishing with seven goals and six assists.

Jared DuBose, F, Jr., Hylton

Fast and fluid up front, DuBose racked up 31 goals for Hylton as it earned its first region title since 2001.

Jack Grainger, GK, Sr., T.C. Williams

Old Dominion commit was the leader of a Titans defense that posted 10 shutouts and earned a trip to the state playoffs.

Miles Lankford, D, Sr., George Mason

A four-year starter and two-year captain for the state finalist Mustangs, Lankford allowed less than half a goal per game over his Mason career.

Nick Musumeci, F, Jr., Robinson

A skilled finisher at the front of the Robinson attack, Musumeci finished with 16 goals and nine assists for a Rams team that went undefeated until early May.

Elton Quintanilla, F, Jr., Park View

The Region 4C player of the year put it all together this season, as the three-year starter had 28 goals and helped his team to a region title.

Alex Robles, MF, Sr., South Lakes

A relentless worker in the middle of the field for the state champion Seahawks, Robles finished with eight goals and nine assists. Committed to Connecticut College.

Coach of the Year

Francois Bernard, Briar Woods

Bernard took over the program one year after the school opened in 2006, and after a few years of futility he has turned the Falcons into a consistent Class 5 power. This season, they carried an undefeated record deep into the spring, earning a district and region title before bowing out in the state semifinals. He passed the 100-win mark in 2017, the same season that the Falcons won their first state championship.

Second team

Sam Adunah, F, Sr., Gar-Field

Carlos Diaz, F, Sr., Osbourn

John Flynn, MF, Sr., Briar Woods

Mikel Gonzalez-Arellano, Sr., GK, Robinson

Peter Kim, F, Jr., Westfield

Ryan Levay, F, Sr., Madison

Will Noecker, D, Sr, W.T. Woodson

Julio Quintanilla Rosales, MF, Sr., Oakton

Dirk Stassinos, D, Sr., South Lakes

Garrett Ross, D, Jr., Justice

Tyler Schoettle, MF, Sr., Battlefield

Honorable mention

Pius Atibure, D, Jr., Yorktown

Emilio Ayala, MF, Sr., Colgan

Carter Berg, F, So., South Lakes

Jordan Black, D, So., Colgan

Ryan Brown, MF, Jr., Loudoun County

Moises Castro, F, So., Edison

Joe Core, F, Jr., Washington-Lee

Thomas Corral-Chavez, MF, So., Hylton

Christian Cruz, F, So., Lee

Emre Deniz, F, Sr., Rock Ridge

Harrison DiPetto, F, Jr., Justice

Wesley Forst, MF, Jr., Riverside

Dimitri Gellios, D, Sr., Patriot

David Gonzalez, MF, So., Gar-Field

Nico Hamberlin, GK, Jr., Madison

Gabriel Hendi, F, Sr., T.C. Williams

Eddie Kaiser, D, Sr., T.C. Williams

Jason Krein, MF, Sr., South County

Alex Kryazhev, MF, Jr., George Mason

Mensur Lako, MF, Sr., West Potomac

Rafa Majano, D, Sr., Hayfield

Colton Matthews, D, Sr., Battlefield

Elliot Mendez, GK, Sr., Lee

Toby Phan, D, Jr., Chantilly

Trevon Phillips, F, Sr., Hylton

Declan Quill, MF, So., George Mason

Patrick Rivas, MF, Jr., Park View

Ryan Ross, D, So., Centreville

Cooper Sayles, F, Jr., Loudoun Valley

Luke Schneider, MF, Jr., W.T. Woodson

Abenezer Shewago, MF, Sr., Wakefield

Tanner Smuthkochorn, D, Sr., Washington-Lee

Jack Stenzel, MF, Sr., McLean

Andrew Strait, F, Jr., Freedom-South Riding

Caleb Suh, MF, Sr., Madison

Marcos Villeda Sanchinelli, MF, Sr., Robinson

Jacob Warner, D, Sr., Briar Woods

Ian Whitfield, GK, Jr., Dominion

James Yeboah, MF, Sr., Hylton

Tristan Zanowic, F, Sr., West Potomac

Ted Zhang, MF, Sr., Marshall

— Text written by Michael Errigo