Players of the Year | Baseball | Softball | Boys’ lacrosse | Girls’ lacrosse | Girls’ soccer | Boys’ track | Girls’ track | Boys’ tennis | Girls’ tennis | Golf | Gymnastics | Boys’ rowing | Girls’ rowing
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s Spring 2019 All-Met team for boys’ soccer:
Player of the Year
Michael Bush, D, Sr., South Lakes
An elite defensive player who could also push forward and make plays on offense, Bush was everywhere for the Seahawks as they surged to a Class 6 championship. The Binghamton commit finished with eight goals and 12 assists playing right back. A tall athlete with startling speed, Bush also provided South Lakes an unparalleled weapon with his long-distance in-bound throws.
First team
Stuart Anderson, D, Sr., Hylton
An integral part of the Bulldogs’ 14-0 start and region title, Anderson was a consistent force on the back line.
Wes Anderson, F, Jr., Briar Woods
Speedy playmaker helped lead the Falcons to district and region titles with 27 goals and 14 assists.
Billy Blake, MF, Sr.,Yorktown
A four-year varsity player for the Patriots, the dynamic midfielder finished with 14 goals and 10 assists this season.
Connor Brooks, D, Sr., West Springfield
The Hampden-Sydney commit was a rock at center back for the Spartans, earning player of the year honors in the competitive Patriot District.
Oswualdo Cruz, MF, Jr., South Lakes
Crafty midfielder set the tone for the Class 6 champion, finishing with seven goals and six assists.
Jared DuBose, F, Jr., Hylton
Fast and fluid up front, DuBose racked up 31 goals for Hylton as it earned its first region title since 2001.
Jack Grainger, GK, Sr., T.C. Williams
Old Dominion commit was the leader of a Titans defense that posted 10 shutouts and earned a trip to the state playoffs.
Miles Lankford, D, Sr., George Mason
A four-year starter and two-year captain for the state finalist Mustangs, Lankford allowed less than half a goal per game over his Mason career.
Nick Musumeci, F, Jr., Robinson
A skilled finisher at the front of the Robinson attack, Musumeci finished with 16 goals and nine assists for a Rams team that went undefeated until early May.
Elton Quintanilla, F, Jr., Park View
The Region 4C player of the year put it all together this season, as the three-year starter had 28 goals and helped his team to a region title.
Alex Robles, MF, Sr., South Lakes
A relentless worker in the middle of the field for the state champion Seahawks, Robles finished with eight goals and nine assists. Committed to Connecticut College.
Coach of the Year
Francois Bernard, Briar Woods
Bernard took over the program one year after the school opened in 2006, and after a few years of futility he has turned the Falcons into a consistent Class 5 power. This season, they carried an undefeated record deep into the spring, earning a district and region title before bowing out in the state semifinals. He passed the 100-win mark in 2017, the same season that the Falcons won their first state championship.
Second team
Sam Adunah, F, Sr., Gar-Field
Carlos Diaz, F, Sr., Osbourn
John Flynn, MF, Sr., Briar Woods
Mikel Gonzalez-Arellano, Sr., GK, Robinson
Peter Kim, F, Jr., Westfield
Ryan Levay, F, Sr., Madison
Will Noecker, D, Sr, W.T. Woodson
Julio Quintanilla Rosales, MF, Sr., Oakton
Dirk Stassinos, D, Sr., South Lakes
Garrett Ross, D, Jr., Justice
Tyler Schoettle, MF, Sr., Battlefield
Honorable mention
Pius Atibure, D, Jr., Yorktown
Emilio Ayala, MF, Sr., Colgan
Carter Berg, F, So., South Lakes
Jordan Black, D, So., Colgan
Ryan Brown, MF, Jr., Loudoun County
Moises Castro, F, So., Edison
Joe Core, F, Jr., Washington-Lee
Thomas Corral-Chavez, MF, So., Hylton
Christian Cruz, F, So., Lee
Emre Deniz, F, Sr., Rock Ridge
Harrison DiPetto, F, Jr., Justice
Wesley Forst, MF, Jr., Riverside
Dimitri Gellios, D, Sr., Patriot
David Gonzalez, MF, So., Gar-Field
Nico Hamberlin, GK, Jr., Madison
Gabriel Hendi, F, Sr., T.C. Williams
Eddie Kaiser, D, Sr., T.C. Williams
Jason Krein, MF, Sr., South County
Alex Kryazhev, MF, Jr., George Mason
Mensur Lako, MF, Sr., West Potomac
Rafa Majano, D, Sr., Hayfield
Colton Matthews, D, Sr., Battlefield
Elliot Mendez, GK, Sr., Lee
Toby Phan, D, Jr., Chantilly
Trevon Phillips, F, Sr., Hylton
Declan Quill, MF, So., George Mason
Patrick Rivas, MF, Jr., Park View
Ryan Ross, D, So., Centreville
Cooper Sayles, F, Jr., Loudoun Valley
Luke Schneider, MF, Jr., W.T. Woodson
Abenezer Shewago, MF, Sr., Wakefield
Tanner Smuthkochorn, D, Sr., Washington-Lee
Jack Stenzel, MF, Sr., McLean
Andrew Strait, F, Jr., Freedom-South Riding
Caleb Suh, MF, Sr., Madison
Marcos Villeda Sanchinelli, MF, Sr., Robinson
Jacob Warner, D, Sr., Briar Woods
Ian Whitfield, GK, Jr., Dominion
James Yeboah, MF, Sr., Hylton
Tristan Zanowic, F, Sr., West Potomac
Ted Zhang, MF, Sr., Marshall
— Text written by Michael Errigo