

Whitman senior Evin McDonald is the 2019 All-Met Player of the Year for tennis. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s Spring 2019 All-Met team for boys’ tennis:

Player of the Year

Evin McDonald, Sr., Whitman

The Maryland 4A champion used an all-around game to dominate the area’s toughest opponents this season. He did not drop a set this season for a 20-0 record. A three-time All-Met, McDonald is committed to Texas, the reigning Division I champion.

First team

William Clark, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Davidson commit was a steady leader for the Saints, going undefeated and helping them to the program’s first Interstate Athletic Conference championship.

Sachin Das, Sr., Landon

Last season’s All-Met Player of the Year had another stellar spring for the Bears, earning All-IAC honors for the fourth year in a row and leading his team to a finals appearance. Committed to University of Chicago.

Finn Garner, Sr., Broadneck

Navy commit defended his Anne Arundel county and 4A East region titles, finishing as a state semifinalist.

Thomas Kallarakal, Sr., Good Counsel

Kenyon College commit capped a dominant high school career with another undefeated season at No. 1 singles for the Falcons. Lost just one singles match in his four years at Good Counsel.

Momin Khan, Sr., Rock Ridge

George Mason commit went undefeated this season en route to the Class 5 singles title.

Will Pak, Jr., Chantilly

One year after winning his first Class 6 singles title, the Navy commit upped his game to earn another undefeated season and state championship.

Coach of the Year

Logan West, Sidwell Friends

The Quakers’ third-year coach has compiled a 44-7 record at his alma mater while instilling a team-first culture and winning with strong depth. This season Sidwell went 20-0 and earned both the outright Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference title and District of Columbia State Athletic Association championship for the second consecutive year.

Honorable mention

Rex Audeh, Jr., Georgetown Day

Daniel Dunac, So., Georgetown Prep

Jakob Esterowitz, Fr., Wootton

Origen Grear, So., Hammond

Dustin Ha, So., Lake Braddock

Matt Kleiman, Sr., Richard Montgomery

Mark MacGuidwin, Jr., St. Albans

Braeden Meikle, Sr., Potomac School

Wyatt Moll, Jr., Gonzaga

Akira Morgenstern, So., Sidwell Friends

Matthew O’Connor, Sr., Oakton

Josh Robinson, Jr., Churchill

Taiyo Tougas, Jr., Huntingtown

Vincent Truong, Fr., W.T. Woodson

Daniel Wen, Jr., Jefferson

Michael Zhang, So., Sidwell Friends

Ted Zhou, Jr., Jefferson

— Text by Michael Errigo