The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s Spring 2019 All-Met team for boys’ tennis:
Player of the Year
Evin McDonald, Sr., Whitman
The Maryland 4A champion used an all-around game to dominate the area’s toughest opponents this season. He did not drop a set this season for a 20-0 record. A three-time All-Met, McDonald is committed to Texas, the reigning Division I champion.
First team
William Clark, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Davidson commit was a steady leader for the Saints, going undefeated and helping them to the program’s first Interstate Athletic Conference championship.
Sachin Das, Sr., Landon
Last season’s All-Met Player of the Year had another stellar spring for the Bears, earning All-IAC honors for the fourth year in a row and leading his team to a finals appearance. Committed to University of Chicago.
Finn Garner, Sr., Broadneck
Navy commit defended his Anne Arundel county and 4A East region titles, finishing as a state semifinalist.
Thomas Kallarakal, Sr., Good Counsel
Kenyon College commit capped a dominant high school career with another undefeated season at No. 1 singles for the Falcons. Lost just one singles match in his four years at Good Counsel.
Momin Khan, Sr., Rock Ridge
George Mason commit went undefeated this season en route to the Class 5 singles title.
Will Pak, Jr., Chantilly
One year after winning his first Class 6 singles title, the Navy commit upped his game to earn another undefeated season and state championship.
Coach of the Year
Logan West, Sidwell Friends
The Quakers’ third-year coach has compiled a 44-7 record at his alma mater while instilling a team-first culture and winning with strong depth. This season Sidwell went 20-0 and earned both the outright Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference title and District of Columbia State Athletic Association championship for the second consecutive year.
Honorable mention
Rex Audeh, Jr., Georgetown Day
Daniel Dunac, So., Georgetown Prep
Jakob Esterowitz, Fr., Wootton
Origen Grear, So., Hammond
Dustin Ha, So., Lake Braddock
Matt Kleiman, Sr., Richard Montgomery
Mark MacGuidwin, Jr., St. Albans
Braeden Meikle, Sr., Potomac School
Wyatt Moll, Jr., Gonzaga
Akira Morgenstern, So., Sidwell Friends
Matthew O’Connor, Sr., Oakton
Josh Robinson, Jr., Churchill
Taiyo Tougas, Jr., Huntingtown
Vincent Truong, Fr., W.T. Woodson
Daniel Wen, Jr., Jefferson
Michael Zhang, So., Sidwell Friends
Ted Zhou, Jr., Jefferson
— Text by Michael Errigo