

St. Stephen's/St. Agnes senior Kennon Moon is the 2019 All-Met Player of the Year for girls' lacrosse. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2019 Spring All-Met team for girls’ lacrosse:

Player of the Year

Kennon Moon, M, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Leading the Saints to Independent School League tournament and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association titles, the Penn commit and Under Armour all-American produced 85 goals and 33 assists. She took the faceoff duty and won 121 draw controls while also scooping 32 groundballs and causing 11 turnovers.

First team

Shay Ahearn, M, Sr., Glenelg Country

The Under Armour all-American propelled the Dragons to the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland semifinals with 67 points, 89 draw controls and 80 groundballs.

Caroline Burnett, D, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

The Princeton commit headlined a Saints defense that allowed seven goals per game. She caused 16 turnovers and had 27 groundballs.

Reilly Casey, A, Jr., Bishop Ireton

Playing the feeder role, the North Carolina commit shattered her school record with 108 assists while also scoring 31 goals.

Katie Castiello, M, Sr., Georgetown Visitation

The Cornell signee was a force in every aspect, totaling 100 points, 51 draw controls, 28 groundballs and 20 caused turnovers.

Paige Gunning, G, Sr., Spalding

With a 60 percent save percentage, the Vanderbilt signee allowed just six goals per game while also causing 10 turnovers.

Victoria Hensh, A, Sr., Marriotts Ridge

The Maryland commit had 64 goals and nine assists along with 85 draw controls to lead the Mustangs’ offense.

Stephanie Hong, M, Sr., Holton-Arms

Despite being at the top of opponents’ scouting reports, the Harvard commit still managed 93 goals, 29 assists, 62 draw controls and 45 groundballs.

Briana Lantuh, M, Sr., Bishop Ireton

The Under Armour all-American and North Carolina signee posted 66 goals, eight assists, 100 draw controls and 16 groundballs to lead the Cardinals to their fourth straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title.

Olivia Malamphy, D, Sr., Spalding

The Boston College commit anchored the Cavaliers’ defense with 17 caused turnovers and 49 groundballs.

Jane McAvoy, A, Sr., Georgetown Visitation

The four-year varsity starter, who is bound for Notre Dame, finished her final season with 78 goals and 26 assists while leading the Cubs to the Independent School League final.

Emily Nalls, D, Sr., Glenelg

The North Carolina signee and Under Armour all-American was a do-it-all athlete for the Gladiators with 74 points, 42 groundballs, 42 draw controls and 22 caused turnovers.

Coach of the Year

Kaitlyn Hines, Severna Park

The fifth-year coach guided the Falcons (19-1) to their 14th state championship and their first since 2015.

Second team

Hayes Anderson, D, Sr., Georgetown Visitation

Caroline Bean, A, Jr., Langley

Lilly Boswell, M, Sr., Riverside

Alex Bruno, A, Sr., Holy Cross

Hunter Chadwick, A, Sr., Severna Park

Maeve Dolan, M, Jr. Stone Ridge

Sydney Foster, A, Sr., Bishop Ireton

Maggie Lyons, G, Sr., Georgetown Visitation

Kristin O’Neill, M, Jr., Spalding

Rita Peterson, M, So., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Kate Sites, M, Sr., Glenelg Country

Margaret Stephan, M, Jr., W.T. Woodson

Honorable mention

Sierra Agarwal, M, Sr., Walter Johnson

Sydney Ash, A, Sr., Riverside

Jordan Ball, A, So., North Point

Ashley Bowan, G, So., Bishop Ireton

Emma Bradley, G, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Mya Brock, M, Sr., Dominion

Kate Burke, A, Jr., Yorktown

Christina Cavallo, A, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Olivia Choutka, A, Sr., James Madison

Erika Chung, M, So., Langley

Eloise Clevenger, M, Jr., Marriotts Ridge

Chloe Conaghan, M, Sr., National Cathedral

Catie Corolla, M, Sr., Leonardtown

Callie Culhane, M, Sr., Lackey

Molly Finlay, A, So., Flint Hill

Jenny Giampalmo, M, Sr., Glenelg

Julia Gilbert, M, Sr., Bullis

Caroline Hertzberg, Jr., D, Stone Ridge

Simone Holland, D, Jr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Maggie Jordan, M, Jr., Spalding

Maddie Kercher, D, Sr., Herndon

Emily Maier, M, Jr., Freedom-South Riding

Nina McCormack, M, Jr., Sidwell Friends

Ellie Mitchell, M, Sr., Georgetown Visitation

Lily Montemarano, M, Jr., Stone Ridge

Tess Moore, D, Jr., Bishop Ireton

McKenna Nolan, A, Sr., James Madison

Bryce Pfundstein, M, Sr., St. Mary’s Annapolis

Abbey Rose, M, Sr., Sherwood

Leah Rubino, M, Jr., Churchill

Quai Skeet-Ridley, M, Sr., Pallotti

Kathleen Sullivan, A, Sr., South River

Kayla Rieu, M, Sr., Good Counsel

Kyley Rymsza, D, Jr., Holton-Arms

London Simonides, A, Sr., Langley

Eliza Soutter, A, Sr., Potomac

Jo Torres, G, Jr., St. Mary’s Annapolis

Haley Urgo, A, Sr., Spalding

Sophie Whiteway, M, Jr., Holton-Arms

Aubrey Williams, M, Jr., Bishop Ireton

— Text by David J. Kim