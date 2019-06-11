Players of the Year | Baseball | Softball | Boys’ lacrosse | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Boys’ track | Girls’ track | Boys’ tennis | Girls’ tennis | Golf | Gymnastics | Boys’ rowing | Girls’ rowing
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2019 Spring All-Met team for girls’ lacrosse:
Player of the Year
Kennon Moon, M, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Leading the Saints to Independent School League tournament and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association titles, the Penn commit and Under Armour all-American produced 85 goals and 33 assists. She took the faceoff duty and won 121 draw controls while also scooping 32 groundballs and causing 11 turnovers.
First team
Shay Ahearn, M, Sr., Glenelg Country
The Under Armour all-American propelled the Dragons to the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland semifinals with 67 points, 89 draw controls and 80 groundballs.
Caroline Burnett, D, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
The Princeton commit headlined a Saints defense that allowed seven goals per game. She caused 16 turnovers and had 27 groundballs.
Reilly Casey, A, Jr., Bishop Ireton
Playing the feeder role, the North Carolina commit shattered her school record with 108 assists while also scoring 31 goals.
Katie Castiello, M, Sr., Georgetown Visitation
The Cornell signee was a force in every aspect, totaling 100 points, 51 draw controls, 28 groundballs and 20 caused turnovers.
Paige Gunning, G, Sr., Spalding
With a 60 percent save percentage, the Vanderbilt signee allowed just six goals per game while also causing 10 turnovers.
Victoria Hensh, A, Sr., Marriotts Ridge
The Maryland commit had 64 goals and nine assists along with 85 draw controls to lead the Mustangs’ offense.
Stephanie Hong, M, Sr., Holton-Arms
Despite being at the top of opponents’ scouting reports, the Harvard commit still managed 93 goals, 29 assists, 62 draw controls and 45 groundballs.
Briana Lantuh, M, Sr., Bishop Ireton
The Under Armour all-American and North Carolina signee posted 66 goals, eight assists, 100 draw controls and 16 groundballs to lead the Cardinals to their fourth straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title.
Olivia Malamphy, D, Sr., Spalding
The Boston College commit anchored the Cavaliers’ defense with 17 caused turnovers and 49 groundballs.
Jane McAvoy, A, Sr., Georgetown Visitation
The four-year varsity starter, who is bound for Notre Dame, finished her final season with 78 goals and 26 assists while leading the Cubs to the Independent School League final.
Emily Nalls, D, Sr., Glenelg
The North Carolina signee and Under Armour all-American was a do-it-all athlete for the Gladiators with 74 points, 42 groundballs, 42 draw controls and 22 caused turnovers.
Coach of the Year
Kaitlyn Hines, Severna Park
The fifth-year coach guided the Falcons (19-1) to their 14th state championship and their first since 2015.
Second team
Hayes Anderson, D, Sr., Georgetown Visitation
Caroline Bean, A, Jr., Langley
Lilly Boswell, M, Sr., Riverside
Alex Bruno, A, Sr., Holy Cross
Hunter Chadwick, A, Sr., Severna Park
Maeve Dolan, M, Jr. Stone Ridge
Sydney Foster, A, Sr., Bishop Ireton
Maggie Lyons, G, Sr., Georgetown Visitation
Kristin O’Neill, M, Jr., Spalding
Rita Peterson, M, So., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Kate Sites, M, Sr., Glenelg Country
Margaret Stephan, M, Jr., W.T. Woodson
Honorable mention
Sierra Agarwal, M, Sr., Walter Johnson
Sydney Ash, A, Sr., Riverside
Jordan Ball, A, So., North Point
Ashley Bowan, G, So., Bishop Ireton
Emma Bradley, G, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Mya Brock, M, Sr., Dominion
Kate Burke, A, Jr., Yorktown
Christina Cavallo, A, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Olivia Choutka, A, Sr., James Madison
Erika Chung, M, So., Langley
Eloise Clevenger, M, Jr., Marriotts Ridge
Chloe Conaghan, M, Sr., National Cathedral
Catie Corolla, M, Sr., Leonardtown
Callie Culhane, M, Sr., Lackey
Molly Finlay, A, So., Flint Hill
Jenny Giampalmo, M, Sr., Glenelg
Julia Gilbert, M, Sr., Bullis
Caroline Hertzberg, Jr., D, Stone Ridge
Simone Holland, D, Jr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Maggie Jordan, M, Jr., Spalding
Maddie Kercher, D, Sr., Herndon
Emily Maier, M, Jr., Freedom-South Riding
Nina McCormack, M, Jr., Sidwell Friends
Ellie Mitchell, M, Sr., Georgetown Visitation
Lily Montemarano, M, Jr., Stone Ridge
Tess Moore, D, Jr., Bishop Ireton
McKenna Nolan, A, Sr., James Madison
Bryce Pfundstein, M, Sr., St. Mary’s Annapolis
Abbey Rose, M, Sr., Sherwood
Leah Rubino, M, Jr., Churchill
Quai Skeet-Ridley, M, Sr., Pallotti
Kathleen Sullivan, A, Sr., South River
Kayla Rieu, M, Sr., Good Counsel
Kyley Rymsza, D, Jr., Holton-Arms
London Simonides, A, Sr., Langley
Eliza Soutter, A, Sr., Potomac
Jo Torres, G, Jr., St. Mary’s Annapolis
Haley Urgo, A, Sr., Spalding
Sophie Whiteway, M, Jr., Holton-Arms
Aubrey Williams, M, Jr., Bishop Ireton
— Text by David J. Kim