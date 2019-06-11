Players of the Year | Baseball | Softball | Boys’ lacrosse | Girls’ lacrosse | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Boys’ track | Boys’ tennis | Girls’ tennis | Golf | Gymnastics | Boys’ rowing | Girls’ rowing
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s Spring 2019 All-Met team for girls’ outdoor track:
Athlete of the Year
Leah Phillips, Jr., Bullis
Phillips’s times in the 100-meter hurdles (13.56), 300-meter hurdles (40.82) and 400-meter hurdles (59.05) are among the country’s best. She also anchored Bullis’s 4x100 and 4x400 relays, which had the fastest times in the area.
First team
Sydney Banks, Sr., Osbourn Park
She won the high jump at the Virginia Class 6 championships (5-10).
Natalie Barnes, Sr., Stone Bridge
She is among the area’s best in the 100-meter hurdles (14.14), 300-meter hurdles (43.25) and long jump (19-09.25).
Alicia Dawson, Sr., St. John’s
She won the D.C. State Athletic Association championship in the high jump (5-2), long jump (18-11.25) and triple jump (39-11.5).
Bethany Graham, Jr., Champe
At the Virginia Class 5 championships, she won the 1,600 (4:50.06), 3,200 (10:29.66) and anchored the first-place 4x800 (9:21.25).
Lauryn Harris, Sr., Bullis
She won the Independent School League championship in the 100-meter hurdles (13.97) and holds the area’s top long jump mark (19-11).
Courtney Holford, Sr., T.C. Williams
She was one of the area’s top threats in the shot put (44-3) and discus (136-1).
Ziyah Holman, Jr., Georgetown Day
She claimed ISL and DCSAA championships in the 200 (24.19) and 400 (53.48).
Fajr Kelly, So., Theodore Roosevelt
She ran an area-best 2:10.55 in the 800 meters to win the DCSAA championship.
Jordan Mozie, So., Wise
She was the first girl to win the 400 (56.84), 800 (2:17.46), 1,600 (5:19.76) and 3,200 (12:09.22) at the Prince George’s County championships.
Victoria Perrow, So., Carroll
She won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship in the 100 meters (12.09), 4x100 relay (47.45) and 4x200 relay (1:40.97).
Satori Valentine, Jr., Mount Hebron
At the Maryland 3A championships, she won the 400 (55.49), 800 (2:15.82) and anchored a meet record in the 4x400 (3:50.68).
Hannah Waller, Jr., South Lakes
The 2018 All-Met indoor track Athlete of the Year followed up on that big year by posting some of the area’s best marks in the 100 meters (11.98), 200 meters (24.21), 400 meters (55.14) and triple jump (39-3).
Laura Webb, Sr., Woodbridge
She won the 3,200-meter race at the Virginia Class 6 championships (10:44.57). She ran 5:01.59 in the 1,600.
Taylor Wright, Sr., Northwest
The All-Met indoor track Athlete of the Year, she won Maryland 4A championships in the 100 meters (12.29), 200 meters (25.26), high jump (5-8) and triple jump (41-0.5).
Coach of the Year
Darryl Hamilton, Largo
Behind his team’s strong relays and field events, Hamilton guided the Prince George’s County program to its first state title since 2007. The Lions had Maryland 1A state champions in the 4x400 and long and triple jumps.
Relays
4x100: Sarah Walbrook, Sr., Sierra Leonard, Sr., Lauryn Harris, Sr., Leah Phillips, Jr. (Bullis): 46.20
4x400: Nia Frederick, Jr., Sierra Leonard, Sr., Lauryn Harris, Sr., Leah Phillips, Jr. (Bullis): 3:44.12
4x800: Annika Yu, Fr., Emily Lannen, Jr., Caitlyn Morris, Jr., Isabelle Gulgert, Sr. (South Lakes): 9:15.76
Honorable mention
Sarah Adams, Jr., Severna Park
Janise Bestman, Sr., Paint Branch
Nile Brown, Sr., Carroll
Cassidy Bunyard, Sr., Atholton
Madison Depry, Jr., Wheaton
Ellie Desmond, Jr., Broad Run
Allie Droneberger, So., Northern
Amanda Eliker, Jr., Howard
Mollie Fenn, Fr., Broadneck
Sarah George, Sr., Oxon Hill
Mary Gregory, Jr., South Lakes
Isabelle Gulgert, Sr., South Lakes
Shaniya Hall, Jr., Bullis
Ava Hassebrock, Sr., Tuscarora
Caroline Howley, Sr., McLean
Sierra James, Jr., Largo
Lenea Johnson, Sr., Dunbar
Emily Knight, Sr., Severna Park
Emily Lannen, Jr., South Lakes
Sierra Leonard, Sr., Bullis
Nalani Lyde, Sr., Sidwell Friends
Khalia Lyons, Sr., Potomac (Va.)
Anna Macon Corcoran, Fr., Yorktown
Ahmya McKeithan, Jr., McKinley Tech
Dhiambi Otete, Sr., Edison
Noelani Phillips, Sr., Blake
Tiffani Pittman, So., Carroll
Hannah Richardson, Jr., Langley
Alahna Sabbakhan, Sr., St. John’s
Endia Scales, Jr., Friendly
Emma Seetoo, So., Westfield
Jailyn Sprinkle, Sr., T.C. Williams
Dejah Tinsley, Sr., DuVal
JaneAnne Tvedt, Sr., McLean
Elizabeth Upright, Jr., Oakton
Malia Watkins, Sr., Douglass
Seneca Willen, Sr., Robinson
Shardae Williams, Sr., Largo
Wisdom Williams, Fr., T.C. Williams
Lauren Yeboah-Kodie, Jr., Colgan
— Text written by Kyle Melnick