

Bullis junior Leah Phillips is the 2019 All-Met Athlete of the Year for girls' track and field. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s Spring 2019 All-Met team for girls’ outdoor track:

Athlete of the Year

Leah Phillips, Jr., Bullis

Phillips’s times in the 100-meter hurdles (13.56), 300-meter hurdles (40.82) and 400-meter hurdles (59.05) are among the country’s best. She also anchored Bullis’s 4x100 and 4x400 relays, which had the fastest times in the area.

First team

Sydney Banks, Sr., Osbourn Park

She won the high jump at the Virginia Class 6 championships (5-10).

Natalie Barnes, Sr., Stone Bridge

She is among the area’s best in the 100-meter hurdles (14.14), 300-meter hurdles (43.25) and long jump (19-09.25).

Alicia Dawson, Sr., St. John’s

She won the D.C. State Athletic Association championship in the high jump (5-2), long jump (18-11.25) and triple jump (39-11.5).

Bethany Graham, Jr., Champe

At the Virginia Class 5 championships, she won the 1,600 (4:50.06), 3,200 (10:29.66) and anchored the first-place 4x800 (9:21.25).

Lauryn Harris, Sr., Bullis

She won the Independent School League championship in the 100-meter hurdles (13.97) and holds the area’s top long jump mark (19-11).

Courtney Holford, Sr., T.C. Williams

She was one of the area’s top threats in the shot put (44-3) and discus (136-1).

Ziyah Holman, Jr., Georgetown Day

She claimed ISL and DCSAA championships in the 200 (24.19) and 400 (53.48).

Fajr Kelly, So., Theodore Roosevelt

She ran an area-best 2:10.55 in the 800 meters to win the DCSAA championship.

Jordan Mozie, So., Wise

She was the first girl to win the 400 (56.84), 800 (2:17.46), 1,600 (5:19.76) and 3,200 (12:09.22) at the Prince George’s County championships.

Victoria Perrow, So., Carroll

She won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship in the 100 meters (12.09), 4x100 relay (47.45) and 4x200 relay (1:40.97).

Satori Valentine, Jr., Mount Hebron

At the Maryland 3A championships, she won the 400 (55.49), 800 (2:15.82) and anchored a meet record in the 4x400 (3:50.68).

Hannah Waller, Jr., South Lakes

The 2018 All-Met indoor track Athlete of the Year followed up on that big year by posting some of the area’s best marks in the 100 meters (11.98), 200 meters (24.21), 400 meters (55.14) and triple jump (39-3).

Laura Webb, Sr., Woodbridge

She won the 3,200-meter race at the Virginia Class 6 championships (10:44.57). She ran 5:01.59 in the 1,600.

Taylor Wright, Sr., Northwest

The All-Met indoor track Athlete of the Year, she won Maryland 4A championships in the 100 meters (12.29), 200 meters (25.26), high jump (5-8) and triple jump (41-0.5).

Coach of the Year

Darryl Hamilton, Largo

Behind his team’s strong relays and field events, Hamilton guided the Prince George’s County program to its first state title since 2007. The Lions had Maryland 1A state champions in the 4x400 and long and triple jumps.

Relays

4x100: Sarah Walbrook, Sr., Sierra Leonard, Sr., Lauryn Harris, Sr., Leah Phillips, Jr. (Bullis): 46.20

4x400: Nia Frederick, Jr., Sierra Leonard, Sr., Lauryn Harris, Sr., Leah Phillips, Jr. (Bullis): 3:44.12

4x800: Annika Yu, Fr., Emily Lannen, Jr., Caitlyn Morris, Jr., Isabelle Gulgert, Sr. (South Lakes): 9:15.76

Honorable mention

Sarah Adams, Jr., Severna Park

Janise Bestman, Sr., Paint Branch

Nile Brown, Sr., Carroll

Cassidy Bunyard, Sr., Atholton

Madison Depry, Jr., Wheaton

Ellie Desmond, Jr., Broad Run

Allie Droneberger, So., Northern

Amanda Eliker, Jr., Howard

Mollie Fenn, Fr., Broadneck

Sarah George, Sr., Oxon Hill

Mary Gregory, Jr., South Lakes

Isabelle Gulgert, Sr., South Lakes

Shaniya Hall, Jr., Bullis

Ava Hassebrock, Sr., Tuscarora

Caroline Howley, Sr., McLean

Sierra James, Jr., Largo

Lenea Johnson, Sr., Dunbar

Emily Knight, Sr., Severna Park

Emily Lannen, Jr., South Lakes

Sierra Leonard, Sr., Bullis

Nalani Lyde, Sr., Sidwell Friends

Khalia Lyons, Sr., Potomac (Va.)

Anna Macon Corcoran, Fr., Yorktown

Ahmya McKeithan, Jr., McKinley Tech

Dhiambi Otete, Sr., Edison

Noelani Phillips, Sr., Blake

Tiffani Pittman, So., Carroll

Hannah Richardson, Jr., Langley

Alahna Sabbakhan, Sr., St. John’s

Endia Scales, Jr., Friendly

Emma Seetoo, So., Westfield

Jailyn Sprinkle, Sr., T.C. Williams

Dejah Tinsley, Sr., DuVal

JaneAnne Tvedt, Sr., McLean

Elizabeth Upright, Jr., Oakton

Malia Watkins, Sr., Douglass

Seneca Willen, Sr., Robinson

Shardae Williams, Sr., Largo

Wisdom Williams, Fr., T.C. Williams

Lauren Yeboah-Kodie, Jr., Colgan

— Text written by Kyle Melnick