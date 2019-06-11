Players of the Year | Baseball | Softball | Boys’ lacrosse | Girls’ lacrosse | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Boys’ track | Girls’ track | Boys’ tennis | Girls’ tennis | Golf | Gymnastics | Boys’ rowing

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2019 Spring All-Met team for girls’ rowing:

First team

Claire Bailey, Jr., Bishop O’Connell

She was the second seat in O’Connell’s Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Rowing Association title-winning varsity four boat.

Aliza Fisher, Sr., Whitman

The Yale commit was the stroke seat for Whitman’s varsity eight and a two-time WMIRA champion.

Charlotte Gump, Sr., Whitman

She was the six seat in Whitman’s first varsity eight boat that won the WMIRA championship and placed second at the Stotesbury Cup.

Reilly Halvorson, Sr., Washington-Lee

She was a member of Washington-Lee’s Virginia Scholastic Rowing Championships title-winning varsity eight boat, which captured the Generals’ first state championship in the event in 30 years.

Alexandra Martschenko, Jr., Oakton

She sat six seat in Oakton’s varsity eight boat and was an invitee to U.S. Rowing’s U17 Development Camp.

Ava Mendelsohn, Sr., Holton-Arms

The Maryland state rowing champion in the varsity four will row for Tufts in the fall.

Lydia Nicolai, Sr., Colgan

She was a key leadership piece on an inexperienced Colgan team and will row at West Virginia next season.

Kristen Rupinen, Sr., West Springfield

The VSRC varsity four champion will join the University of Alabama next season.

Evelyn Smyth, Sr., Wilson

She was one of two seniors on a young Wilson team and the six seat in the program’s varsity eight boat, which placed third at the WMIRA championships.

Julia Suomela, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

She was the stroke seat for the Barons’ varsity eight boat and was a multi-year finalist at the Stotesbury Cup.

Aidan Wrenn-Walz, Jr., Washington-Lee

She was the stroke seat for the Generals’ VSRC title-winning varsity eight boat and a U.S. Rowing U19 Selection Camp invitee.

Coach of the Year

Kirk Shipley, Whitman

He led the Vikings to a sweep of the varsity eight, second varsity eight and third varsity eight at the WMIRA championships; they also captured second place at the Stotesbury Cup and Scholastic Rowing Association of America Championships in the varsity eight. Since becoming the girls’ head coach in the 2003 season, Shipley has cultivated Whitman into a consistently high-performing program with multiple Stotesbury Cup finalist boats.

Best boats

Light four: Langley

First four: Bishop O’Connell

Light eight: T.C. Williams

Second eight: Whitman

First eight: Whitman

Honorable mention

Lauren Benedict, Jr., McLean

Allison Burns, Sr., Robinson

Brooke Carmody, Sr., Justice

Kate Cobey, Sr., Washington-Lee

Sophia Donovan, Sr., National Cathedral

Cate Field, Sr., Lake Braddock

Rachel Halliday, Sr., Whitman

Lydia Hecmanczuk, Sr., Yorktown

Katherine Hemsworth, Sr., Westfield

Alanna Hoffman, Jr., Walter Johnson

Sidney Lewis, Sr., Episcopal

Jillian Long, Jr., Stone Bridge

Kathleen Love, Sr., Yorktown

Daniela Manzano, Jr., Bishop O’Connell

Chloe Palmer, Jr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Abigail Pesansky, Jr., W.T. Woodson

Elisabeth Sicoli, Sr., National Cathedral

Leia Till, Sr., Whitman

Caitlin Thompson, Jr., Bishop O’Connell

Paige Wheeler, Jr., Washington-Lee

— Text by Madeline Rundlett