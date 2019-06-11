Players of the Year | Baseball | Softball | Boys’ lacrosse | Girls’ lacrosse | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Boys’ track | Girls’ track | Boys’ tennis | Girls’ tennis | Golf | Gymnastics | Boys’ rowing
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2019 Spring All-Met team for girls’ rowing:
First team
Claire Bailey, Jr., Bishop O’Connell
She was the second seat in O’Connell’s Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Rowing Association title-winning varsity four boat.
Aliza Fisher, Sr., Whitman
The Yale commit was the stroke seat for Whitman’s varsity eight and a two-time WMIRA champion.
Charlotte Gump, Sr., Whitman
She was the six seat in Whitman’s first varsity eight boat that won the WMIRA championship and placed second at the Stotesbury Cup.
Reilly Halvorson, Sr., Washington-Lee
She was a member of Washington-Lee’s Virginia Scholastic Rowing Championships title-winning varsity eight boat, which captured the Generals’ first state championship in the event in 30 years.
Alexandra Martschenko, Jr., Oakton
She sat six seat in Oakton’s varsity eight boat and was an invitee to U.S. Rowing’s U17 Development Camp.
Ava Mendelsohn, Sr., Holton-Arms
The Maryland state rowing champion in the varsity four will row for Tufts in the fall.
Lydia Nicolai, Sr., Colgan
She was a key leadership piece on an inexperienced Colgan team and will row at West Virginia next season.
Kristen Rupinen, Sr., West Springfield
The VSRC varsity four champion will join the University of Alabama next season.
Evelyn Smyth, Sr., Wilson
She was one of two seniors on a young Wilson team and the six seat in the program’s varsity eight boat, which placed third at the WMIRA championships.
Julia Suomela, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
She was the stroke seat for the Barons’ varsity eight boat and was a multi-year finalist at the Stotesbury Cup.
Aidan Wrenn-Walz, Jr., Washington-Lee
She was the stroke seat for the Generals’ VSRC title-winning varsity eight boat and a U.S. Rowing U19 Selection Camp invitee.
Coach of the Year
Kirk Shipley, Whitman
He led the Vikings to a sweep of the varsity eight, second varsity eight and third varsity eight at the WMIRA championships; they also captured second place at the Stotesbury Cup and Scholastic Rowing Association of America Championships in the varsity eight. Since becoming the girls’ head coach in the 2003 season, Shipley has cultivated Whitman into a consistently high-performing program with multiple Stotesbury Cup finalist boats.
Best boats
Light four: Langley
First four: Bishop O’Connell
Light eight: T.C. Williams
Second eight: Whitman
First eight: Whitman
Honorable mention
Lauren Benedict, Jr., McLean
Allison Burns, Sr., Robinson
Brooke Carmody, Sr., Justice
Kate Cobey, Sr., Washington-Lee
Sophia Donovan, Sr., National Cathedral
Cate Field, Sr., Lake Braddock
Rachel Halliday, Sr., Whitman
Lydia Hecmanczuk, Sr., Yorktown
Katherine Hemsworth, Sr., Westfield
Alanna Hoffman, Jr., Walter Johnson
Sidney Lewis, Sr., Episcopal
Jillian Long, Jr., Stone Bridge
Kathleen Love, Sr., Yorktown
Daniela Manzano, Jr., Bishop O’Connell
Chloe Palmer, Jr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Abigail Pesansky, Jr., W.T. Woodson
Elisabeth Sicoli, Sr., National Cathedral
Leia Till, Sr., Whitman
Caitlin Thompson, Jr., Bishop O’Connell
Paige Wheeler, Jr., Washington-Lee
— Text by Madeline Rundlett