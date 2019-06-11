

Madison senior Julia Leas is the 2019 All-Met Player of the Year for girls' soccer. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s Spring 2019 All-Met team for girls’ soccer:

Player of the Year

Julia Leas, Sr., MF, Madison

An ideal combination of grit and skill, Leas was a machine in the midfield for the Warhawks. One of the most aggressive and physical players in the area, the Georgetown commit could also use touch and precision to make plays on the offensive end. She was a first-team All-Met as a junior, leading the Warhawks to the state final. She finished with 26 goals and four assists this year.

First team

Caroline Bates, F, Sr., T.C. Williams

The focal point of the Titans’ unstoppable offense, the Johns Hopkins commit was a major reason why the program made its first state championship appearance. She finished with 27 goals and 18 assists.

Katie Bjornsen, D, Sr., Briar Woods

East Carolina commit and Potomac District player of the year helped the Falcons to another strong season, as they finished 16-4-2 and reached the state playoffs.

Jenna Daunt, MF, Jr., Battlefield

Navy commit finished with 14 goals and 16 assists for the Bobcats, earning Cedar Run District player of the year honors for a second consecutive season.

Zoe Doughty, GK, Sr., Woodbridge

The four-year starter posted eight shutouts this season, allowing an average of .062 goals per game for the Cardinal District champion. Will play at William & Mary.

Lauren Flynn, F, Jr., Yorktown

Florida State commit was an aggressive force up top for the state champions, assisting on both goals in the state championship game.

Jada Konte, F, Jr,, Colgan

The U-Conn. commit was an unstoppable force in Prince William County this year, racking up 40 goals and 12 assists.

Riley McCarthy, D, Sr., Robinson

Virginia Tech commit was key to the Rams’ offense and defense this season, serving as an integral part of a back line that allowed just eight goals and pushing the ball forward to generate scoring opportunities.

Lacey McCormack, MF, Sr., Yorktown

The Virginia commit finished a strong high school career with an incredible final stretch, scoring three goals in the state semifinals and two in her team’s Class 6 championship victory.

Macy Monticello, D, Sr., Yorktown

Wisconsin commit was a dynamic player from the back for the Class 6 champion, posting 14 shutouts.

Natalie Wilson, MF, Jr., Oakton

Penn State commit was the heart of Oakton’s offense, scoring nine goals and adding seven assists as the Cougars made it to the region semifinals.

Serena Pham, F, Sr., Chantilly

Two-year captain had another stellar season for the Chargers, scoring 15 goals and adding five assists. Committed to Alabama.

Coach of the Year

Ally Wagner, T.C. Williams

In her fifth year with the Titans, Wagner led her alma mater to its first state championship appearance. They were unstoppable in the regular season, going undefeated en route to district and region titles. She has led the program to its first district championship, region championship, state playoff appearance and state championship appearance. She also gave birth to her second child midseason but did not miss a game.

Second team

Lara Bates, GK, Sr., Tuscarora

Virginia DeLaCruz, F, Jr., Robinson

Isabella DeLew, D, Sr., Oakton

Sophie Maltese, F, So., Briar Woods

Aria Nagai, D, Jr., Chantilly

Caroline Perez, MF, Sr., South County

Brianna Robinson, F, Sr., Battlefield

Sydney Schnell, MF, Jr., Loudoun County

Helena Spencer, F, Sr., Patriot

Alexandra Rabinowitch, D, Sr., Robinson

Juliana Rubino, MF, Jr., Stone Bridge

Honorable mention

Erin Ackerman, MF, Sr., Patriot

Alyssa Alexander, MF, Sr., Woodbridge

Katie Belt, GK, Sr., Yorktown

Mary Bell, MF, Sr., West Potomac

Jordan Beverina, MF, Sr., Justice

Hannah Boyd, GK, Sr., Patriot

Delaney Boyer, D, Sr., Woodgrove

Rachel Chatfield, D, Sr., Woodgrove

Addison Dangler, F, Fr., Osbourn

Skyler Daum, F, Jr., Forest Park

Celia Eitzel, GK, Sr., Riverside

Schae Groton, D, Jr., Stone Bridge

Sophia Guagliano, D, Sr., Langley

Mattie Hidalgo, D, Jr., Westfield

Anastasia Hubbard, GK, So., Westfield

Hannah Karas, D, Sr., Battlefield

Selena Kaup, D, Sr., Marshall

Brooke Kirstein, F, Jr., Loudoun County

Maddie LaCroix, MF, Sr., George Mason

Faith Lee, MF, Sr., Madison

Maura Mann, MF, Sr., George Mason

Estella Mota Pinto, D, Sr., Edison

Sam Odeh, D, Sr., Oakton

Katie Oliver, F, Sr., Woodgrove

Jackie Paredes, F, Sr., Madison

Mallory Pasco, D, Sr., Potomac Falls

Raahi Patel, MF, Sr., Fairfax

Mia Pham, MF, Sr., Chantilly

Adrianna Reece, D, Sr., West Springfield

Kendall Robertson, MF, Sr., McLean

Sophia Roche, F, Sr., Broad Run

Charlotte Russell, GK, Jr., T.C. Williams

Dani Shahin, D, So., South County

Emma Shine, F, Sr., Dominion

Margo Somer, D, Jr., South Lakes

Jaden Steele, MF, Jr., Dominion

Leia Surovell, F, Jr., West Potomac

Yaya Velazquez, MF, Sr., Gar-Field

Caley Zack, MF, Jr., T.C. Williams

— Text written by Michael Errigo