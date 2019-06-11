Players of the Year | Baseball | Softball | Boys’ lacrosse | Girls’ lacrosse | Boys’ soccer | Boys’ track | Girls’ track | Boys’ tennis | Girls’ tennis | Golf | Gymnastics | Boys’ rowing | Girls’ rowing
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s Spring 2019 All-Met team for girls’ soccer:
Player of the Year
Julia Leas, Sr., MF, Madison
An ideal combination of grit and skill, Leas was a machine in the midfield for the Warhawks. One of the most aggressive and physical players in the area, the Georgetown commit could also use touch and precision to make plays on the offensive end. She was a first-team All-Met as a junior, leading the Warhawks to the state final. She finished with 26 goals and four assists this year.
First team
Caroline Bates, F, Sr., T.C. Williams
The focal point of the Titans’ unstoppable offense, the Johns Hopkins commit was a major reason why the program made its first state championship appearance. She finished with 27 goals and 18 assists.
Katie Bjornsen, D, Sr., Briar Woods
East Carolina commit and Potomac District player of the year helped the Falcons to another strong season, as they finished 16-4-2 and reached the state playoffs.
Jenna Daunt, MF, Jr., Battlefield
Navy commit finished with 14 goals and 16 assists for the Bobcats, earning Cedar Run District player of the year honors for a second consecutive season.
Zoe Doughty, GK, Sr., Woodbridge
The four-year starter posted eight shutouts this season, allowing an average of .062 goals per game for the Cardinal District champion. Will play at William & Mary.
Lauren Flynn, F, Jr., Yorktown
Florida State commit was an aggressive force up top for the state champions, assisting on both goals in the state championship game.
Jada Konte, F, Jr,, Colgan
The U-Conn. commit was an unstoppable force in Prince William County this year, racking up 40 goals and 12 assists.
Riley McCarthy, D, Sr., Robinson
Virginia Tech commit was key to the Rams’ offense and defense this season, serving as an integral part of a back line that allowed just eight goals and pushing the ball forward to generate scoring opportunities.
Lacey McCormack, MF, Sr., Yorktown
The Virginia commit finished a strong high school career with an incredible final stretch, scoring three goals in the state semifinals and two in her team’s Class 6 championship victory.
Macy Monticello, D, Sr., Yorktown
Wisconsin commit was a dynamic player from the back for the Class 6 champion, posting 14 shutouts.
Natalie Wilson, MF, Jr., Oakton
Penn State commit was the heart of Oakton’s offense, scoring nine goals and adding seven assists as the Cougars made it to the region semifinals.
Serena Pham, F, Sr., Chantilly
Two-year captain had another stellar season for the Chargers, scoring 15 goals and adding five assists. Committed to Alabama.
Coach of the Year
Ally Wagner, T.C. Williams
In her fifth year with the Titans, Wagner led her alma mater to its first state championship appearance. They were unstoppable in the regular season, going undefeated en route to district and region titles. She has led the program to its first district championship, region championship, state playoff appearance and state championship appearance. She also gave birth to her second child midseason but did not miss a game.
Second team
Lara Bates, GK, Sr., Tuscarora
Virginia DeLaCruz, F, Jr., Robinson
Isabella DeLew, D, Sr., Oakton
Sophie Maltese, F, So., Briar Woods
Aria Nagai, D, Jr., Chantilly
Caroline Perez, MF, Sr., South County
Brianna Robinson, F, Sr., Battlefield
Sydney Schnell, MF, Jr., Loudoun County
Helena Spencer, F, Sr., Patriot
Alexandra Rabinowitch, D, Sr., Robinson
Juliana Rubino, MF, Jr., Stone Bridge
Honorable mention
Erin Ackerman, MF, Sr., Patriot
Alyssa Alexander, MF, Sr., Woodbridge
Katie Belt, GK, Sr., Yorktown
Mary Bell, MF, Sr., West Potomac
Jordan Beverina, MF, Sr., Justice
Hannah Boyd, GK, Sr., Patriot
Delaney Boyer, D, Sr., Woodgrove
Rachel Chatfield, D, Sr., Woodgrove
Addison Dangler, F, Fr., Osbourn
Skyler Daum, F, Jr., Forest Park
Celia Eitzel, GK, Sr., Riverside
Schae Groton, D, Jr., Stone Bridge
Sophia Guagliano, D, Sr., Langley
Mattie Hidalgo, D, Jr., Westfield
Anastasia Hubbard, GK, So., Westfield
Hannah Karas, D, Sr., Battlefield
Selena Kaup, D, Sr., Marshall
Brooke Kirstein, F, Jr., Loudoun County
Maddie LaCroix, MF, Sr., George Mason
Faith Lee, MF, Sr., Madison
Maura Mann, MF, Sr., George Mason
Estella Mota Pinto, D, Sr., Edison
Sam Odeh, D, Sr., Oakton
Katie Oliver, F, Sr., Woodgrove
Jackie Paredes, F, Sr., Madison
Mallory Pasco, D, Sr., Potomac Falls
Raahi Patel, MF, Sr., Fairfax
Mia Pham, MF, Sr., Chantilly
Adrianna Reece, D, Sr., West Springfield
Kendall Robertson, MF, Sr., McLean
Sophia Roche, F, Sr., Broad Run
Charlotte Russell, GK, Jr., T.C. Williams
Dani Shahin, D, So., South County
Emma Shine, F, Sr., Dominion
Margo Somer, D, Jr., South Lakes
Jaden Steele, MF, Jr., Dominion
Leia Surovell, F, Jr., West Potomac
Yaya Velazquez, MF, Sr., Gar-Field
Caley Zack, MF, Jr., T.C. Williams
— Text written by Michael Errigo