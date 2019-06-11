

Wheaton senior Ayana Akli is the 2019 All-Met Player of the Year for girls' tennis. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Players of the Year | Baseball | Softball | Boys’ lacrosse | Girls’ lacrosse | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Boys’ track | Girls’ track | Boys’ tennis | Golf | Gymnastics | Boys’ rowing | Girls’ rowing

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2019 Spring All-Met team for girls’ tennis:

Player of the Year

Ayana Akli, Sr., Wheaton

Akli hasn’t lost a match since her sophomore year. The University of Maryland signee won her third straight Maryland state title — in addition to three-peats for the regional and Montgomery County titles — as she wrapped up a decorated high school career.

First team

Isabelle Chang, So., Bishop O’Connell

Voted first-team all-WCAC and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association all-state, Chang went undefeated in singles and doubles as Bishop O’Connell won its first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title in nearly 20 years.

Brooke Evans, Sr., Holton-Arms

Evans went undefeated at No. 1 singles for a team that won its third straight Independent School League AA championship.

Paige La, Sr., Robinson

The George Mason signee went undefeated and was the Patriot District tournament champion at singles and doubles.

Ashleen Lee, Sr., Annandale

The 2018 All-Met honorable mention won the Gunston District tournament at singles and doubles.

Ebony Sampson, Sr., Bullis

Sampson finished 15-0 as Bullis won the ISL A championship.

Reilly Tran, Jr., Marshall

The North Carolina commit won the Class 6 singles and doubles championships before spearheading the Statesmen to the state team title.

Coach of the Year

Arlene Fitz-Patrick, Marshall

The third-year coach guided a talented team that swept the Class 6 singles, doubles and team championships.

Honorable mention

Jessica Bowie, Fr., Battlefield

Veronica Cuellar, Sr., Marriotts Ridge

Laura Feckova, Jr., Great Mills

Ashley Fitz-Patrick, Sr., Marshall

Fionna Flores, Fr., Loudoun County

Alexia Gorman, Sr., Leonardtown

Rose Huang, Fr., Centennial

Gracie Hughes, Sr., Episcopal

Lea Kosanovic, Jr., Walter Johnson

Lenka Kozacenkova, Jr., Woodbridge

Kallista Liu, Fr., Marriotts Ridge

Michelle Martinkov, Fr., McLean

Alexandra McDonald, So., Yorktown

Moriah McDonald, Jr., Potomac School

Vanessa Mellynchuk, So., South River

Hannah Morehead, Jr., Battlefield

Mya Spencer, Jr., Bowie

Sania Suchinsky, Fr., Rockville

Claire Wolstencroft, Jr., Sidwell Friends

Michelle Xu, Sr., Madison

— Text written by Daniel Oyefusi