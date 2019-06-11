Players of the Year | Baseball | Softball | Boys’ lacrosse | Girls’ lacrosse | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Boys’ track | Girls’ track | Boys’ tennis | Golf | Gymnastics | Boys’ rowing | Girls’ rowing
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2019 Spring All-Met team for girls’ tennis:
Player of the Year
Ayana Akli, Sr., Wheaton
Akli hasn’t lost a match since her sophomore year. The University of Maryland signee won her third straight Maryland state title — in addition to three-peats for the regional and Montgomery County titles — as she wrapped up a decorated high school career.
First team
Isabelle Chang, So., Bishop O’Connell
Voted first-team all-WCAC and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association all-state, Chang went undefeated in singles and doubles as Bishop O’Connell won its first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title in nearly 20 years.
Brooke Evans, Sr., Holton-Arms
Evans went undefeated at No. 1 singles for a team that won its third straight Independent School League AA championship.
Paige La, Sr., Robinson
The George Mason signee went undefeated and was the Patriot District tournament champion at singles and doubles.
Ashleen Lee, Sr., Annandale
The 2018 All-Met honorable mention won the Gunston District tournament at singles and doubles.
Ebony Sampson, Sr., Bullis
Sampson finished 15-0 as Bullis won the ISL A championship.
Reilly Tran, Jr., Marshall
The North Carolina commit won the Class 6 singles and doubles championships before spearheading the Statesmen to the state team title.
Coach of the Year
Arlene Fitz-Patrick, Marshall
The third-year coach guided a talented team that swept the Class 6 singles, doubles and team championships.
Honorable mention
Jessica Bowie, Fr., Battlefield
Veronica Cuellar, Sr., Marriotts Ridge
Laura Feckova, Jr., Great Mills
Ashley Fitz-Patrick, Sr., Marshall
Fionna Flores, Fr., Loudoun County
Alexia Gorman, Sr., Leonardtown
Rose Huang, Fr., Centennial
Gracie Hughes, Sr., Episcopal
Lea Kosanovic, Jr., Walter Johnson
Lenka Kozacenkova, Jr., Woodbridge
Kallista Liu, Fr., Marriotts Ridge
Michelle Martinkov, Fr., McLean
Alexandra McDonald, So., Yorktown
Moriah McDonald, Jr., Potomac School
Vanessa Mellynchuk, So., South River
Hannah Morehead, Jr., Battlefield
Mya Spencer, Jr., Bowie
Sania Suchinsky, Fr., Rockville
Claire Wolstencroft, Jr., Sidwell Friends
Michelle Xu, Sr., Madison
— Text written by Daniel Oyefusi