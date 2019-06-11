Players of the Year | Baseball | Softball | Boys’ lacrosse | Girls’ lacrosse | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Boys’ track | Girls’ track | Boys’ tennis | Girls’ tennis | Gymnastics | Boys’ rowing | Girls’ rowing
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2019 Spring All-Met team for golf:
Golfer of the Year
Jimmy Taylor, Sr., Gonzaga
He became the star of the spring postseason with breakout performances in both the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship and Metros championship. After finishing the regular season undefeated in match play, he dominated the WCAC field with a 66 at Northwest Golf Course to win the tournament by six strokes and followed with a 68 at P.B. Dye to win the Metros title by three strokes. The two-time WCAC champion will play at William & Mary.
First team
Michael Brennan, Jr., Tuscarora
The Wake Forest commit won the Virginia 5A state championship in the fall with an impressive score of 67, lowest among all divisions.
Gary Bullard, Sr., Georgetown Prep
With a nine-hole stroke average of 39.1, he was the lowest scorer on the best team in the Interstate Athletic Conference. He tied for third at the Metros championship with a 75.
Kelly Chinn, So., Langley
He won the regional title with a 68-72 before finishing second in the 6A state tournament by one stroke. The Duke commit is an All-Met first-teamer for the second straight year.
Edward Coffren, So., Northern
After tying for first with a 70-78 at the Maryland 3A/4A tournament, Coffren won a two-hole playoff to take home the title.
Bryce Corbett, Jr., Battlefield
He won a close Virginia 6A state championship with a 69 after finishing third in the regional tournament.
Bailey Davis, So., North Point
Her two-day score of 73-74 at the University of Maryland Golf Course was the best total at the Maryland state tournament in October. She won her second straight girls’ state title.
Jenny Hua, Jr., Northwest
She finished 2018 with the lowest scoring average in Montgomery County among boys and girls before finishing tied for ninth at the state championships.
Hayden Miller, Sr., Heritage
With a 3-under 69, Miller won the Virginia 4A state championship by two strokes. He has committed to play at George Mason.
Carlo Pizzano, Sr., St. Anselm’s
He capped an impressive career by shooting 32 to win his fourth straight Potomac Valley Athletic Conference individual title by five strokes.
Sophie Simon, So., Bullis
As a sophomore, she established herself as one of the best golfers in Maryland with a 76 at the Interstate Athletic Conference championship, where she tied for fourth, and then a 78 at P.B. Dye in the Metros championship.
Coach of the Year
Al Berg, Langley
Powerhouse Langley lost a decorated senior class coming off back-to-back state championships in 2016 and 2017. But the Saxons rolled to a third straight Virginia 6A title in the fall with a rebuilt team led by sophomore Chinn and junior Nikita Gubenko. Langley won district and regional championships before beating Lake Braddock by 11 strokes for the state title.
Honorable mention
Lauren Artis, Sr., Seton
Ethan Chelf, So., Wootton
Pieter DeGroot, Sr., Gonzaga
Nikita Gubenko, Jr., Langley
Kevin Hickey, Sr., River Hill
Will Klein, Sr., Georgetown Day
Ben Kruper, Jr., Colgan
Ishaan Kumar, Jr., Sidwell Friends
Amanda Levy, Sr., Whitman
David Luo, Jr., Jefferson
Faith McIlvain, Jr., Marriotts Ridge
Corey Minkoff, Fr., Quince Orchard
Carter Morris, Jr., Potomac Falls
Johnny Muller, Jr., Landon
Jinny Park, Sr., Lake Braddock
Alex Price, Sr., Woodgrove
Angus Ricks, Jr., St. Alban’s
Keegan Shreves, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Kaylin Yeoh, So., Churchill
Jonathan Zou, Jr., McLean
— Text by Jake Lourim