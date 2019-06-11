

Gonzaga senior Jimmy Taylor is the 2019 All-Met Golfer of the Year. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2019 Spring All-Met team for golf:

Golfer of the Year

Jimmy Taylor, Sr., Gonzaga

He became the star of the spring postseason with breakout performances in both the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship and Metros championship. After finishing the regular season undefeated in match play, he dominated the WCAC field with a 66 at Northwest Golf Course to win the tournament by six strokes and followed with a 68 at P.B. Dye to win the Metros title by three strokes. The two-time WCAC champion will play at William & Mary.

First team

Michael Brennan, Jr., Tuscarora

The Wake Forest commit won the Virginia 5A state championship in the fall with an impressive score of 67, lowest among all divisions.

Gary Bullard, Sr., Georgetown Prep

With a nine-hole stroke average of 39.1, he was the lowest scorer on the best team in the Interstate Athletic Conference. He tied for third at the Metros championship with a 75.

Kelly Chinn, So., Langley

He won the regional title with a 68-72 before finishing second in the 6A state tournament by one stroke. The Duke commit is an All-Met first-teamer for the second straight year.

Edward Coffren, So., Northern

After tying for first with a 70-78 at the Maryland 3A/4A tournament, Coffren won a two-hole playoff to take home the title.

Bryce Corbett, Jr., Battlefield

He won a close Virginia 6A state championship with a 69 after finishing third in the regional tournament.

Bailey Davis, So., North Point

Her two-day score of 73-74 at the University of Maryland Golf Course was the best total at the Maryland state tournament in October. She won her second straight girls’ state title.

Jenny Hua, Jr., Northwest

She finished 2018 with the lowest scoring average in Montgomery County among boys and girls before finishing tied for ninth at the state championships.

Hayden Miller, Sr., Heritage

With a 3-under 69, Miller won the Virginia 4A state championship by two strokes. He has committed to play at George Mason.

Carlo Pizzano, Sr., St. Anselm’s

He capped an impressive career by shooting 32 to win his fourth straight Potomac Valley Athletic Conference individual title by five strokes.

Sophie Simon, So., Bullis

As a sophomore, she established herself as one of the best golfers in Maryland with a 76 at the Interstate Athletic Conference championship, where she tied for fourth, and then a 78 at P.B. Dye in the Metros championship.

Coach of the Year

Al Berg, Langley

Powerhouse Langley lost a decorated senior class coming off back-to-back state championships in 2016 and 2017. But the Saxons rolled to a third straight Virginia 6A title in the fall with a rebuilt team led by sophomore Chinn and junior Nikita Gubenko. Langley won district and regional championships before beating Lake Braddock by 11 strokes for the state title.

Honorable mention

Lauren Artis, Sr., Seton

Ethan Chelf, So., Wootton

Pieter DeGroot, Sr., Gonzaga

Nikita Gubenko, Jr., Langley

Kevin Hickey, Sr., River Hill

Will Klein, Sr., Georgetown Day

Ben Kruper, Jr., Colgan

Ishaan Kumar, Jr., Sidwell Friends

Amanda Levy, Sr., Whitman

David Luo, Jr., Jefferson

Faith McIlvain, Jr., Marriotts Ridge

Corey Minkoff, Fr., Quince Orchard

Carter Morris, Jr., Potomac Falls

Johnny Muller, Jr., Landon

Jinny Park, Sr., Lake Braddock

Alex Price, Sr., Woodgrove

Angus Ricks, Jr., St. Alban’s

Keegan Shreves, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Kaylin Yeoh, So., Churchill

Jonathan Zou, Jr., McLean

— Text by Jake Lourim