The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2019 Spring All-Met team for gymnastics:
Gymnast of the Year
Marisa Cisneros, Fr., Riverside
She had a breakout freshman campaign, nabbing the all-around title in the district, regional and state championships. She consistently puts up top scores on all four apparatuses, displaying her strength and versatility at every meet. Cisneros’s first-place all-around performance helped Riverside to a third-place finish at the Dulles District championships.
First team
Julia Hays, Sr., Yorktown
She earned the all-around title in the VHSL 6D North Region championships and consistently eclipsed the nine-point mark throughout the season to help Yorktown to a 30-10 record.
Jane Joncas, So, Walter Johnson
She was a key performer for the Wildcats, placing top three in vault, floor and all-around to help Walter Johnson to its second consecutive team title at the Montgomery County Public Schools championships.
Katie Shiffer, Sr., Robinson
She overcame a lingering injury to help Robinson to their second consecutive VHSL Class 6 title, posting top scores on vault, beam and floor for the Rams.
Stella Szostak, Fr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
She capped a stellar freshman season by capturing the all-around title at the MCPS championships.
Coach of the Year
Laura Wrighte, Freedom-South Riding
She led her program to a decisive win at the Virginia High School League Class 5 state championships, with the Eagles topping the second-place team by more than three points. Wrighte’s tutelage allowed a young squad to capture its second consecutive state title and third in five years.
Honorable mention
Julia Beato, Fr., Walter Johnson
Jill Brennan, So., W.T. Woodson
Kelly Brookshier, Fr., Chantilly
Madison Clegg, So., Forest Park
Alara Donmez, So., Fairfax
Kelly Fangyen, Fr., Freedom-South Riding
Kerry Gallagher, Jr., Herndon
Liliana Gines, Fr., Freedom-South Riding
Eleni Guynn, Sr., Sherwood
Jenna Haran, Jr., Loudoun Valley
Carly Hill, Jr., Patriot
Virginia Keys, So., Hayfield
Payton Morrison, Fr., Fairfax
Kelly Murphy, Jr., Robinson
Melanie Rodriguez, Fr., Hayfield
Gabrielle Spranger, Sr., Wakefield
X’oniyae Stewart, So., Blair
River Stone, Sr., Woodgrove
Sara Vavonese, Sr., McLean
Evie Williams, Sr., Sherwood
— Text by Madeline Rundlett