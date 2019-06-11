

Riverside freshman Marisa Cisneros is the 2019 All-Met Gymnast of the Year. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2019 Spring All-Met team for gymnastics:

Gymnast of the Year

Marisa Cisneros, Fr., Riverside

She had a breakout freshman campaign, nabbing the all-around title in the district, regional and state championships. She consistently puts up top scores on all four apparatuses, displaying her strength and versatility at every meet. Cisneros’s first-place all-around performance helped Riverside to a third-place finish at the Dulles District championships.

First team

Julia Hays, Sr., Yorktown

She earned the all-around title in the VHSL 6D North Region championships and consistently eclipsed the nine-point mark throughout the season to help Yorktown to a 30-10 record.

Jane Joncas, So, Walter Johnson

She was a key performer for the Wildcats, placing top three in vault, floor and all-around to help Walter Johnson to its second consecutive team title at the Montgomery County Public Schools championships.

Katie Shiffer, Sr., Robinson

She overcame a lingering injury to help Robinson to their second consecutive VHSL Class 6 title, posting top scores on vault, beam and floor for the Rams.

Stella Szostak, Fr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

She capped a stellar freshman season by capturing the all-around title at the MCPS championships.

Coach of the Year

Laura Wrighte, Freedom-South Riding

She led her program to a decisive win at the Virginia High School League Class 5 state championships, with the Eagles topping the second-place team by more than three points. Wrighte’s tutelage allowed a young squad to capture its second consecutive state title and third in five years.

Honorable mention

Julia Beato, Fr., Walter Johnson

Jill Brennan, So., W.T. Woodson

Kelly Brookshier, Fr., Chantilly

Madison Clegg, So., Forest Park

Alara Donmez, So., Fairfax

Kelly Fangyen, Fr., Freedom-South Riding

Kerry Gallagher, Jr., Herndon

Liliana Gines, Fr., Freedom-South Riding

Eleni Guynn, Sr., Sherwood

Jenna Haran, Jr., Loudoun Valley

Carly Hill, Jr., Patriot

Virginia Keys, So., Hayfield

Payton Morrison, Fr., Fairfax

Kelly Murphy, Jr., Robinson

Melanie Rodriguez, Fr., Hayfield

Gabrielle Spranger, Sr., Wakefield

X’oniyae Stewart, So., Blair

River Stone, Sr., Woodgrove

Sara Vavonese, Sr., McLean

Evie Williams, Sr., Sherwood

— Text by Madeline Rundlett