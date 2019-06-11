Players of the Year | Baseball | Boys’ lacrosse | Girls’ lacrosse | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Boys’ track | Girls’ track | Boys’ tennis | Girls’ tennis | Golf | Gymnastics | Boys’ rowing | Girls’ rowing
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s Spring 2019 All-Met team for softball:
Player of the Year
Bailey Misken, P, Senior, West Springfield
Last season, a concussion kept Misken out of her team’s final 15 games. Without her, West Springfield stumbled to a 5-16 finish. This season, Misken returned to the circle sharper than ever. In her second game back, she threw a perfect game. Behind her, the Spartans surged to a 22-2 record and a regional semifinal appearance. She recorded four no-hitters and 11 shutouts. The Colgate signee and Gatorade Virginia softball player of the year finished with a 0.35 ERA and 225 strikeouts in 149.2 innings pitched to go with a .462 batting average and .708 slugging percentage at the plate.
First team
Maxine Barnes, C, Sr., Woodgrove
A quick-thinking base runner and formidable defensive player, Barnes has stolen 13 bases but allowed none against her as the Wolverines’ starting catcher. The South Carolina Upstate signee has hit .457 with 31 runs scored and 25 batted in leading Woodgrove to Thursday’s Virginia Class 4 semifinals.
Melody Coombs, INF, Jr., St. Mary’s Ryken
The WCAC player of the year had a .507 batting average and a 1.260 slugging percentage with 14 home runs and 39 RBI.
Kieara Edwards, OF, Sr., Osbourn Park
A Mississippi State signee and the Virginia Region 6D player of the year, Edwards powered the Yellow Jackets with a .527 batting average, 38 runs and 41 RBI.
Tori Fletcher, P, Sr., Huntingtown
The four-year starter led the Hurricanes to their fourth straight Maryland 3A championship game appearance and their second straight title. The Lehigh signee recorded a 0.66 ERA, 239 strikeouts, 10 shutouts and five no-hitters.
Emma Jacobson, C, Sr., Wilson
She anchored her team through a District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association title run with her power at the plate (.567 batting average, six home runs, no strikeouts) and behind it (eight runners caught stealing, six pickoffs).
Campbell Kline, INF, Senior, Severna Park
Kline set the Maryland high school record for career hits with 184, surpassing the previous mark of 166. The University of Maryland signee batted .667, including 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 21 stolen bases and just one strikeout.
Riley Kuehn, P, Sr., Whitman
With a 0.87 ERA and 191 strikeouts, Kuehn’s mastery from the circle pushed the Vikings to their first division and region titles.
Taylor Liguori, INF, Sr., Hammond
Liguori posted eye-popping offensive numbers this season, with a .703 batting average, eight home runs, one triple and 16 doubles, plus 39 runs and 44 RBI. The University of Maryland signee was no slouch on defense either, with just one error in 59 chances at shortstop.
Maija Louko, UTL, Jr., South Lakes
Whether in the circle or at first base, Louko provided a spark. She finished with a 1.40 ERA, 134 strikeouts and a .526 batting average.
Cara Martin, P, So., South County
She has maintained a 0.43 ERA and 0.63 WHIP and tossed 10 shutouts for the Stallions en route to the Virginia Class 6 state semifinals. She has struck out 279 in 146 innings pitched.
Liz Press, P, Sr., Madison
The Virginia Region 6D pitcher of the year, Press soared in her first varsity season for the Warhawks, recording a 0.75 ERA with 179 strikeouts, two no-hitters and 10 shutouts. She plans to play for the University of Chicago.
Emily Sappington, UTL, Sr., Stone Bridge
As a pitcher, she has commanded the circle, with a 1.29 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 81 innings heading into the Virginia Class 5 state tournament. As a batter, the U-Conn. signee also has excelled, with a .439 average, 35 RBI and nine home runs.
Sidney Torres, INF, Jr., Langley
The team captain and starting shortstop led a turnaround for the Saxons from an 8-11 record last season to a 21-5 record and a Virginia Class 6 semifinal berth. Torres has a .590 batting average and .967 slugging percentage.
Jamie Wang, UTL, Sr., National Cathedral
The Gatorade D.C. softball player of the year led her team to its fourth straight District of Columbia State Athletic Association championship with her prowess both in the circle and in the batter’s box. She finished the season with a 1.79 ERA, 181 strikeouts and a .560 batting average.
Coach of the Year
Stephanie Dameron, St. Mary’s Ryken
The second-year coach guided her alma mater to its first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title since 2015. The Knights (17-2-1) claimed the trophy with a 9-6 win in extra innings against three-time defending champion Bishop O’Connell. St. Mary’s Ryken finished the season on a 10-game win streak.
Second team
Nicole Adkins, INF, Sr., Madison
Rachel Benden, P, Sr., Damascus
Reed Butler, INF, Sr., McDonough
Haley Downin, P, Sr., Chesapeake
Heather Geisler, OF, Sr., McLean
Tehya Harbaugh, UTL, Sr., Quince Orchard
Emily Hoskins, OF, Jr., Marshall
Christi Mathis, UTL, Jr., Sherwood
Olivia Mock, INF, Sr., Paul VI
Amanda Moore, P, Jr., McLean
Meadow Sacadura, C, Jr., Bishop O’Connell
Gracie Vallejos, P, Sr., Robinson
Sophie Wools, C, Sr., Tuscarora
Courtney Wyche, P, Sr., Blair
Honorable mention
Maddy Bates, UTL, Jr., Bishop O’Connell
Malaka Belser, UTL, So., Riverside
Erica Brasher, OF, Sr., Lake Braddock
Tori Bowles, C, Jr., Leonardtown
Caitlyn Burch, P, Jr., Chopticon
Courtlynn Cooney, INF, Jr., Chopticon
Kiera Dent, P, Jr., Georgetown Visitation
Paige Eakes, C, Jr., Howard
Annona Farello, UTL, Sr., Einstein
Kelly Fuentes, INF, Jr., High Point
Grace Garrett, OF, Senior, Damascus
Kendall Gobin, INF, So., Hylton
Elena Gonzalez, INF, Sr., Stone Bridge
Mia Haynes, P, Jr., Lake Braddock
Amy Hills, INF, Sr., Forest Park
Morgan Hess, P, So., Freedom
Sage Huber, INF, So., Glenelg
Taylor Ivey, P, Fr., Bowie
Nicole Karagiorgis, OF, Jr., Briar Woods
Corinne Knapp, UTL, So., Hylton
Ava Krahling, P, Sr., La Plata
Daniella Lew, INF, Fr., Churchill
Casandra Maier, INF, Sr., Poolesville
Alexis Mann, C, Sr., Huntingtown
MaKayla Marbury, INF, Fr., Bishop McNamara
Jennavieve Miller, INF, Sr., West Potomac
Bailey Morris, INF, Sr., Fairfax
Natalie Plaut, P, Sr., Flint Hill
Wynter Radcliffe, P, So., Glen Burnie
Mary Sena, C, Sr., Archbishop Spalding
Tristyn Stewart, C, So., Chesapeake
Alyssa Taylor, P, Sr., Loudoun County
Molly Thompson, P, So., St. Mary’s Ryken
Maria Urban, P, So., Potomac School
Olivia Valbak, UTL, Jr., Stone Bridge
Delanie Vintz, UTL, Sr., River Hill
Bailey Wilcox, P, Jr., Bishop McNamara
Kate Windsor, UTL, Sr., Paint Branch
Emma Yates, C, Sr., South County
Amber Yuille, P, Jr., Northwest
— Text by Kate Yanchulis