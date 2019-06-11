

West Springfield senior Bailey Misken is the 2019 All-Met Player of the Year for softball. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s Spring 2019 All-Met team for softball:

Player of the Year

Bailey Misken, P, Senior, West Springfield

Last season, a concussion kept Misken out of her team’s final 15 games. Without her, West Springfield stumbled to a 5-16 finish. This season, Misken returned to the circle sharper than ever. In her second game back, she threw a perfect game. Behind her, the Spartans surged to a 22-2 record and a regional semifinal appearance. She recorded four no-hitters and 11 shutouts. The Colgate signee and Gatorade Virginia softball player of the year finished with a 0.35 ERA and 225 strikeouts in 149.2 innings pitched to go with a .462 batting average and .708 slugging percentage at the plate.

First team

Maxine Barnes, C, Sr., Woodgrove

A quick-thinking base runner and formidable defensive player, Barnes has stolen 13 bases but allowed none against her as the Wolverines’ starting catcher. The South Carolina Upstate signee has hit .457 with 31 runs scored and 25 batted in leading Woodgrove to Thursday’s Virginia Class 4 semifinals.

Melody Coombs, INF, Jr., St. Mary’s Ryken

The WCAC player of the year had a .507 batting average and a 1.260 slugging percentage with 14 home runs and 39 RBI.

Kieara Edwards, OF, Sr., Osbourn Park

A Mississippi State signee and the Virginia Region 6D player of the year, Edwards powered the Yellow Jackets with a .527 batting average, 38 runs and 41 RBI.

Tori Fletcher, P, Sr., Huntingtown

The four-year starter led the Hurricanes to their fourth straight Maryland 3A championship game appearance and their second straight title. The Lehigh signee recorded a 0.66 ERA, 239 strikeouts, 10 shutouts and five no-hitters.

Emma Jacobson, C, Sr., Wilson

She anchored her team through a District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association title run with her power at the plate (.567 batting average, six home runs, no strikeouts) and behind it (eight runners caught stealing, six pickoffs).

Campbell Kline, INF, Senior, Severna Park

Kline set the Maryland high school record for career hits with 184, surpassing the previous mark of 166. The University of Maryland signee batted .667, including 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 21 stolen bases and just one strikeout.

Riley Kuehn, P, Sr., Whitman

With a 0.87 ERA and 191 strikeouts, Kuehn’s mastery from the circle pushed the Vikings to their first division and region titles.

Taylor Liguori, INF, Sr., Hammond

Liguori posted eye-popping offensive numbers this season, with a .703 batting average, eight home runs, one triple and 16 doubles, plus 39 runs and 44 RBI. The University of Maryland signee was no slouch on defense either, with just one error in 59 chances at shortstop.

Maija Louko, UTL, Jr., South Lakes

Whether in the circle or at first base, Louko provided a spark. She finished with a 1.40 ERA, 134 strikeouts and a .526 batting average.

Cara Martin, P, So., South County

She has maintained a 0.43 ERA and 0.63 WHIP and tossed 10 shutouts for the Stallions en route to the Virginia Class 6 state semifinals. She has struck out 279 in 146 innings pitched.

Liz Press, P, Sr., Madison

The Virginia Region 6D pitcher of the year, Press soared in her first varsity season for the Warhawks, recording a 0.75 ERA with 179 strikeouts, two no-hitters and 10 shutouts. She plans to play for the University of Chicago.

Emily Sappington, UTL, Sr., Stone Bridge

As a pitcher, she has commanded the circle, with a 1.29 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 81 innings heading into the Virginia Class 5 state tournament. As a batter, the U-Conn. signee also has excelled, with a .439 average, 35 RBI and nine home runs.

Sidney Torres, INF, Jr., Langley

The team captain and starting shortstop led a turnaround for the Saxons from an 8-11 record last season to a 21-5 record and a Virginia Class 6 semifinal berth. Torres has a .590 batting average and .967 slugging percentage.

Jamie Wang, UTL, Sr., National Cathedral

The Gatorade D.C. softball player of the year led her team to its fourth straight District of Columbia State Athletic Association championship with her prowess both in the circle and in the batter’s box. She finished the season with a 1.79 ERA, 181 strikeouts and a .560 batting average.

Coach of the Year

Stephanie Dameron, St. Mary’s Ryken

The second-year coach guided her alma mater to its first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title since 2015. The Knights (17-2-1) claimed the trophy with a 9-6 win in extra innings against three-time defending champion Bishop O’Connell. St. Mary’s Ryken finished the season on a 10-game win streak.

Second team

Nicole Adkins, INF, Sr., Madison

Rachel Benden, P, Sr., Damascus

Reed Butler, INF, Sr., McDonough

Haley Downin, P, Sr., Chesapeake

Heather Geisler, OF, Sr., McLean

Tehya Harbaugh, UTL, Sr., Quince Orchard

Emily Hoskins, OF, Jr., Marshall

Christi Mathis, UTL, Jr., Sherwood

Olivia Mock, INF, Sr., Paul VI

Amanda Moore, P, Jr., McLean

Meadow Sacadura, C, Jr., Bishop O’Connell

Gracie Vallejos, P, Sr., Robinson

Sophie Wools, C, Sr., Tuscarora

Courtney Wyche, P, Sr., Blair

Honorable mention

Maddy Bates, UTL, Jr., Bishop O’Connell

Malaka Belser, UTL, So., Riverside

Erica Brasher, OF, Sr., Lake Braddock

Tori Bowles, C, Jr., Leonardtown

Caitlyn Burch, P, Jr., Chopticon

Courtlynn Cooney, INF, Jr., Chopticon

Kiera Dent, P, Jr., Georgetown Visitation

Paige Eakes, C, Jr., Howard

Annona Farello, UTL, Sr., Einstein

Kelly Fuentes, INF, Jr., High Point

Grace Garrett, OF, Senior, Damascus

Kendall Gobin, INF, So., Hylton

Elena Gonzalez, INF, Sr., Stone Bridge

Mia Haynes, P, Jr., Lake Braddock

Amy Hills, INF, Sr., Forest Park

Morgan Hess, P, So., Freedom

Sage Huber, INF, So., Glenelg

Taylor Ivey, P, Fr., Bowie

Nicole Karagiorgis, OF, Jr., Briar Woods

Corinne Knapp, UTL, So., Hylton

Ava Krahling, P, Sr., La Plata

Daniella Lew, INF, Fr., Churchill

Casandra Maier, INF, Sr., Poolesville

Alexis Mann, C, Sr., Huntingtown

MaKayla Marbury, INF, Fr., Bishop McNamara

Jennavieve Miller, INF, Sr., West Potomac

Bailey Morris, INF, Sr., Fairfax

Natalie Plaut, P, Sr., Flint Hill

Wynter Radcliffe, P, So., Glen Burnie

Mary Sena, C, Sr., Archbishop Spalding

Tristyn Stewart, C, So., Chesapeake

Alyssa Taylor, P, Sr., Loudoun County

Molly Thompson, P, So., St. Mary’s Ryken

Maria Urban, P, So., Potomac School

Olivia Valbak, UTL, Jr., Stone Bridge

Delanie Vintz, UTL, Sr., River Hill

Bailey Wilcox, P, Jr., Bishop McNamara

Kate Windsor, UTL, Sr., Paint Branch

Emma Yates, C, Sr., South County

Amber Yuille, P, Jr., Northwest

— Text by Kate Yanchulis