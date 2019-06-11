

Toronto's Kyle Lowry (7) tries to quiet the crowd as Golden State's Kevin Durant (35) is helped off the court. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant went down in Monday’s Game 5, clutching at his right leg — something few basketball fans wanted to see. Some of those fans, though, were apparently in attendance at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and cheered at Durant’s misfortune.

That display brought a quick rebuke both online and from some Raptors players, who encouraged their home crowd to cheer for the injured player rather than for his painful circumstance. Fans complied, giving the Golden State Warriors star a hand and chanting “KD! KD!” as he left the court.

Kyle Lowry and the Warriors tell fans to stop cheering as Kevin Durant walks off with an injury. pic.twitter.com/UldE49bF22 — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2019

Ibaka and other players from Raptors holding their arms out to try to get crowd to calm down. PA announcer literally comes on mic to say "Shhhhhhh." Eventually fans start clapping for him as he exits, and start to chant "KD" — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) June 11, 2019

What a photo from our @jcfphotog. Serge Ibaka telling his home crowd to stop cheering Kevin Durant's injury as Durant winces in pain walking off the court. pic.twitter.com/yowIPGuK9R — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 11, 2019

Durant was injured in the second quarter of Monday’s game, after getting off to a solid start in his first action since May 8, when he first hurt his lower leg during a second-round playoff game against the Houston Rockets.

With the Warriors down 3-1 in the Finals and facing a do-or-die scenario, Durant took the risk of worsening his injury by playing. The reigning two-time Finals MVPwas reported during the ABC telecast as dealing with “raw emotions” after he got to the Golden State locker room.

Kevin Durant appears to aggravate his calf injury and heads to the locker room early in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/VXu3SmTS8Y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2019

Meanwhile, Raptors fans were sharply criticized online for their initial reaction to his apparent injury. Philadelphia 76ers all-star Joel Embiid, watching from afar, was moved to describe the display as “disgusting” while tweeting: “Why are they cheering for his injury? Come on man.”

Real real embarrassing showing from the raptors fans who cheered just now



Really hope that’s not a worse outcome for Durant than last time — Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Nixon (@CTowersCBS) June 11, 2019

cheering for an injury is a bad look. don't do that — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 11, 2019

Most of the fans applauded him as he walked out and chanted KD. So there is that. — Haralabos Voulgaris (@haralabob) June 11, 2019

That was an uncomfortable display of fan emotion, even if they did turn it around eventually. https://t.co/dlkdmodi4V — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 11, 2019

Classless cheering a guy who gets hurt. Total lack of class. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) June 11, 2019

From one of the best players in Canada. And she's dead right. https://t.co/MzXPyfBYIw — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) June 11, 2019

ABC’s Doris Burke reported during the third quarter Monday that Durant would not return to the game and he would get an MRI on Tuesday.

