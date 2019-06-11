Kevin Durant went down in Monday’s Game 5, clutching at his right leg — something few basketball fans wanted to see. Some of those fans, though, were apparently in attendance at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and cheered at Durant’s misfortune.
That display brought a quick rebuke both online and from some Raptors players, who encouraged their home crowd to cheer for the injured player rather than for his painful circumstance. Fans complied, giving the Golden State Warriors star a hand and chanting “KD! KD!” as he left the court.
Durant was injured in the second quarter of Monday’s game, after getting off to a solid start in his first action since May 8, when he first hurt his lower leg during a second-round playoff game against the Houston Rockets.
With the Warriors down 3-1 in the Finals and facing a do-or-die scenario, Durant took the risk of worsening his injury by playing. The reigning two-time Finals MVPwas reported during the ABC telecast as dealing with “raw emotions” after he got to the Golden State locker room.
Meanwhile, Raptors fans were sharply criticized online for their initial reaction to his apparent injury. Philadelphia 76ers all-star Joel Embiid, watching from afar, was moved to describe the display as “disgusting” while tweeting: “Why are they cheering for his injury? Come on man.”
ABC’s Doris Burke reported during the third quarter Monday that Durant would not return to the game and he would get an MRI on Tuesday.
Sign up for our weekly NBA newsletter to get the best basketball coverage in your inbox
Read more:
Rory McIlroy wears Raptors jersey after running away with Canadian Open
David Ortiz moved to Boston after being shot in Dominican Republic