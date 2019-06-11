

Tiger Woods and his bag are ready for Pebble Beach. (Chris Carlson)

The U.S. Open starts Thursday at Pebble Beach, the famed northern California course that is hosting the tournament for the sixth time. Here’s what you need to know.

[U.S. Open best bets: Can anyone beat Brooks Koepka at a major?]

All times Eastern

Television

Thursday-Friday: 12:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m., Fox.

Saturday-Sunday: Noon-10 p.m., Fox.

Online

The FS1/Fox broadcasts will be streamed at FoxSports.com and on the Fox Sports Go app.

USOpen.com will have the following streaming schedule:

Thursday

10:45 a.m.: Featured groups. John Rahm/Rory McIlroy/Marc Leishman tee off at 10:51 a.m. and Dustin Johnson/Phil Mickelson/Graeme McDowell tee off at 11:13 a.m.

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Holes No. 7, 8 and 17.

4:45 p.m.: Featured groups. Francesco Molinari/Viktor Hovland/Brooks Koepka tee off at 4:47 p.m. and Tiger Woods/Jordan Spieth/Justin Rose tee off at 5:09 p.m.

Friday

11 a.m.: Featured groups. Francesco Molinari/Viktor Hovland/Brooks Koepka tee off at 11:02 a.m. and Tiger Woods/Jordan Spieth/Justin Rose tee off at 11:24 a.m.

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Holes No. 7, 8 and 17.

4:30 p.m.: Featured groups. John Rahm/Rory McIlroy/Marc Leishman tee off at 4:36 p.m. and Dustin Johnson/Phil Mickelson/Graeme McDowell tee off at 4:58 p.m.

Saturday: Featured groups, noon-9 p.m. Holes No. 7, 8 and 17, noon-9 p.m.

Sunday: Featured groups, noon-9 p.m. Holes No. 7, 8 and 17, 2-9 p.m.

Thursday’s tee times

Asterisk denotes back-nine start

9:45 a.m.: Sam Saunders, Carlos Ortiz, Marcus Fraser

The first tee shot of the tournament will be hit by Saunders, who just happens to be Arnold Palmer’s grandson. Saunders earned his spot via a qualifying tournament in Ohio. He finished T-38 at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year.

9:45 a.m.:* Luis Gagne (a), Sepp Straka, Julian Etulain

9:56 a.m.: Scott Piercy, Erik Van Rooyen, Chun An Yu (a)

9:56 a.m.:* Dean Burmester, Bernd Wiesberger, K.H. Lee

10:07 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Thorbjorn Olesen, Emiliano Grillo

10:07 a.m.:* Clement Sordet, Tom Hoge, Adri Arnaus

10:18 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Parziale (a), Nick Taylor

10:18 a.m.:* Brian Davis, Kevin O’Connell (a), Billy Hurley III

10:29 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Jovan Rebula (a), Jason Dufner

10:29 a.m.:* Brendon Todd, Luke Donald, Mike Weir

10:40 a.m.: Haotong Li, Bubba Watson, J.B. Holmes

10:40 a.m.:* Kyle Stanley, Billy Horschel, Danny Willett

10:51 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Ernie Els

Johnson has Masters and British Open titles and has made the U.S. Open cut in eight of the past nine years, with two top-12 finishes over the past three years. Kaymer also has two major wins, though his best U.S. Open result since his 2014 title was T-35 (along with two missed cuts). Els, a two-time U.S. Open champion and four-time major winner, is playing on a special exemption for the second straight year.

10:51 a.m.:* John Rahm, Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy

McIlroy might be having his best-ever statistical season, though he hasn’t won a major in five years and has missed three straight U.S. Open cuts. The temperamental, boom-or-bust Rahm has three top 10s and three missed cuts over his past six majors. Leishman has seven top 10s this season.

11:02 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

11:02 a.m.:* Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau

11:13 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Gary Woodland

11:13 a.m.:* Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell

Everyone in this group with a U.S. Open title, raise your hand. Sorry, Phil. Mickelson has come so close, finishing either second or fourth (but strangely never third) eight times combined, and with his 49th birthday on Sunday, he might be running out of time to complete the career grand slam.

11:24 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Matt Wallace, Xander Schauffele

11:24 a.m.:* Hideki Matsuyama, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood

Garcia has missed the cut in seven straight majors.

11:35 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Abraham Ancer, Brandon Wu (a)

11:35 a.m.:* Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen

11:46 a.m.: Chan Kim, Justin Walters, Harris English

11:46 a.m.:* Rob Oppenheim, Rhys Enoch, Richard Lee

11:57 a.m.: Nick Hardy, Noah Norton (a), Andreas Halvorsen

3:30 p.m.: Rory Sabbatini, Sam Horsfield, Roberto Castro

Sabbatini is having quite the resurgence at age 43. He hasn’t missed a cut since February — at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am — and has finished no worse than T-27 in his past six tournaments, with four top 10s. He’s playing in his first major since the 2015 PGA Championship and his first U.S. Open since 2013.

3:30 p.m.:* Nate Lashley, Renato Paratore, Lee Slattery

3:41 p.m.: Cameron Young (a), Marcus Kinhult, Brian Stuard

3:41 p.m.:* Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa, Aaron Wise

3:52 p.m.: Luke Guthrie, Joseph Bramlett, Charlie Danielson

3:52 p.m.:* Merrick Bremner, Chip McDaniel, Cody Gribble

4:03 p.m.: Austin Eckroat (a), Alex Noren, Charles Howell III

4:03 p.m.:* Michael Thorbjornsen (a), Chez Reavie, David Toms

4:14 p.m.: Thomas Pieters, Chesson Hadley, Stewart Hagestad (a)

4:14 p.m.:* Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Na, Keegan Bradley

4:25 p.m.: Paul Casey, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

4:25 p.m.:* Jim Furyk, Henrik Stenson, Brandt Snedeker

4:36 p.m.: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Keith Mitchell, Shugo Imahira

4:36 p.m.:* Luke List, Lucas Bjerregaard, Branden Grace

4:47 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Viktor Hovland (a), Brooks Koepka

Molinari and Koepka will get all the attention in this group, considering that they’ve won three of the past four majors. But keep an eye on Hovland, a Norwegian who ran away with last year’s U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach and was low amateur at the Masters, making the cut and finishing in a tie for 32nd.

[Brooks Koepka never got lost on his long winding road to the top of the golf world]

4:47 p.m.:* Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar

Simpson won the 2012 U.S. Open but never has finished better than a tie for 10th since then. Scott has finished no worse than T-18 in each of the past four majors, with two top 10s. Kuchar’s last top 10 at the U.S. Open came at Pebble Beach in 2010 and could be a good fit for the shorter course.

4:58 p.m.: Tony Finau, Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter

4:58 p.m.:* Byeong Hun An, Devon Bling (a), Matt Fitzpatrick

5:09 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods

Thanks mainly to strong putting, Spieth perhaps his put his recent skid behind him; he has three straight top 10s entering the U.S. Open, including a T-3 at the PGA Championship. Rose’s 2013 U.S. Open title came at Merion, also a shorter Open venue. Woods at his peak dominated a U.S. Open in 2000 like no one ever has, winning at Pebble Beach by 15 shots. He followed that up with a T-4 at Pebble Beach in 2010.

5:09 p.m.:* Justin Harting, Aaron Baddeley, Andrew Putnam

5:20 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Matt Jones, Kodai Ichihara

5:20 p.m.:* Ollie Schniederjans, Mikumu Horikawa, Anirban Lahiri

5:31 p.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Chandler Eaton (a), Callum Tarren

5:31 p.m.:* Daniel Hillier (a), Alex Prugh, Zac Blair

5:42 p.m.: Eric Dietrich, Guillermo Pereira, Bret Drewitt

5:42 p.m.:* Hayden Shieh, Spencer Tibbits (a), Connor Arendell

Read more:

‘Incredible win and horrible loss’: Warriors survive in Game 5 but lose Kevin Durant

Norman Chad: Your LeBron takes are bad

Rafael Nadal lost a set to Dominic Thiem. It fueled him to a 12th French Open title.