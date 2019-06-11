

American Alex Morgan celebrates the team's 12th goal with Megan Rapinoe and teammates. (Christian Hartmann/AP)

The U.S. women’s national team scored a baker’s dozen goals, distributed many assists and completed nearly innumerable passes on Tuesday during its comprehensive 13-0 demolition of Thailand in Reims, France.

So numerous were the team’s statistical accomplishments, in a match unprecedented in Women’s World Cup history, that it’s worth trying to track them. Here’s a by-the-numbers look at America’s overwhelming win.

13

Goals scored by the U.S., which was good for a bunch of records by itself. It was the most goals scored by a single side in Women’s World Cup history. It was the largest margin of victory in that tournament’s history. Ten (10!) of those goals came in the second half; that’s the most second-half goals in Women’s World Cup history.

5

Goals scored by veteran forward Alex Morgan. She was the second player in Women’s World Cup history to score five times in one game. Michelle Akers did it in 1991 against Chinese Taipei. Here are all five of Morgan’s goals.

This one counts! @AlexMorgan13 scores her 4th career #FIFAWWC goal to give the U.S. the early lead on a @Kelleymohara assist. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hiCgNcLYbr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

The rout is on!



Alex Morgan’s 5th career #FIFAWWC goal gave the @USWNT a 5-0 lead on Thailand early in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/idp7TgXoUB — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Header ✅

Left Foot ✅

Right Foot ✅@alexmorgan13 with a PERFECT hat trick at the #FIFAWWC 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xhzUklhBDD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

ALEX MORGAN SCORES AGAIN



Her 4th goal of the match makes it 1️⃣0️⃣ for USA 💪🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Pq9zwbbhR4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

ALEX MORGAN FOR THE RECORD! 😱😱@alexmorgan13's 5th ties Michelle Akers' single-game #FIFAWWC record ... and makes it 12-0 USA! pic.twitter.com/52Z0ePG6vI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

At the 2015 World Cup, Carli Lloyd and Germany’s Celia Sasic shared the Golden Boot Award (given to the tournament’s top goal scorer) with six tallies apiece. Morgan has two more games in the group stage alone to top that mark.

4

The number of goals the U.S. scored in one 6-minute span in the second half. That’s the fastest four goals scored in succession in Women’s World Cup history, according to Opta Sports.

6

American starters who were making their World Cup debut against Thailand. Among them were Samantha Mewis and Rose Lavelle, who each scored twice; Lindsey Horan (one goal, one assist); Crystal Dunn (one assist); and keeper Alyssa Naeher. Defender Abby Dahlkemper also made her debut.

39

Total shots taken by the U.S. Which means the U.S. launched a shot about once every 2½ minutes. And 13 of those 39 shots found the back of the net. Which means one of every three American shots ended up as a goal. (Thailand recorded two shots.)

65.2

Miles run by the American team during the match, according to the FIFA match stats. Even in the late stages of the game, with the result well in hand, U.S. players ran great distances to keep the ball in play and keep the pressure on the Thai defense. Here’s Megan Rapinoe’s goal — America’s ninth — in which she sprints practically the length of the field to score in transition. Thailand’s players ran 60.9 miles.

RAPINOE JOINS THE PARTY! 9-0 USA!



Come for the @mpinoe goal, stay for the celebration 😅 pic.twitter.com/DhF7Th17qj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

553

American passes completed. Divide that by 90 minutes, and the U.S. was completing one pass every 10 seconds. (Compare that to Thailand, which completed only 128 passes.) It helped that the U.S. controlled the ball 75 percent of the game.

48

Clearances by the Thai defense. The U.S. needed only five.

39

The international ranking of Chile, the U.S.'s next opponent. The teams play on Sunday at noon. Thailand, at least by the rankings, is a more challenging opponent, ranked 34th in the world. America is No. 1.

