Charles Barkley claimed Tuesday that the Golden State Warriors were to blame for Kevin Durant’s Achilles’ injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

But on Twitter, Richard Sherman — who suffered a ruptured Achilles’ tendon in 2017 while playing for the Seattle Seahawks — offered another viewpoint, making the case that professional athletes would understand the risks.

“We fully know our bodies and what we are risking especially at the professional level,” Sherman tweeted. “I am sure there were attempts to persuade him to continue to wait. He’s built different than the [people] saying he shouldn’t have played. Maybe that’s why they haven’t gotten where he is.”

It really frustrates me listening to current and former players act like anyone could have kept KD from playing last night. Every single athlete worth their weight dreams of playing in the Championship game of their sport and most of us are making that same decision! #stoptheBS — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 11, 2019

That contrasted with Barkley’s position, as stated earlier in the day on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

“I don’t think you can ever leave it up to a player," the TNT analyst and Hall of Fame basketball player said.

Durant was injured in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto. He was playing Monday night for the first time since May 8, when he had suffered a calf strain in a second-round playoff game.

“To put a guy, who hasn’t played basketball in over a month into Game 5 of the Finals, and had some type of move-around the day before, I don’t think that’s fair to that man," Barkley said.

“That’s unfair to put him in that situation,” Barkley added, “and the proof is in the pudding, plain and simple.”

"I blame the Warriors for KD getting hurt and I don't care what they say about it."



After Game 5, Golden State General Manager Bob Myers wiped away tears while discussing Durant’s condition. Myers also showed he was aware of the finger-pointing to come, telling reporters: “I understand this world; if you have to, you can blame me. I run our basketball operations department.”

There was plenty of blame to go around Tuesday.

On ESPN, Barkley seemed to suggest media reports may have influenced Durant, who is known to closely monitor social media and, at least occasionally, bristle at criticism.

“If you go back and look at the last two weeks — the article comes out, KD’s ‘worst nightmare’ that the Warriors are winning without him,” he said. “Then you come out, you read the articles: the Warriors are really unhappy that KD won’t risk his Achilles’, they’re frustrated with KD.

“Now this man has to be feeling some type of way, so I blame the Warriors for KD getting hurt, and I don’t care what they say about it,” Barkley continued. "They shouldn’t have put that man out there. You know how I know it? Because he blew out his Achilles'.”

To Sherman, though, even at “60%,” Durant simply “felt he could help his team and he did.” Before getting injured early in the second quarter Monday, the all-star forward gave his team a lift against the Raptors in Toronto, hitting three of five shots and scoring 11 points.

“It really frustrates me listening to current and former players act like anyone could have kept KD from playing last night," Sherman tweeted.

“Every single athlete worth their weight dreams of playing in the Championship game of their sport,” added the cornerback, now with the San Francisco 49ers, “and most of us are making that same decision!”

Respects the mans heart and sacrifice. Appreciate what he tried to do for his team. @KDTrey5 keep your head up brother! Takes a warrior to go out there knowing what you knew. #respect coming from someone who knows personally how that felt. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 11, 2019

Yea ok. From your arm chair. The doctors didn’t work all their lives to get there. The doctors don’t have to answer questions at the end of the day. They don’t have to look at the man in the mirror after not even giving it a shot. But hey the docs — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 11, 2019

Sports challenges the body and mind. You know this. Should there be Docs that stop you from doing serious irreparable harm to your body? Of course but this isn’t that. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 12, 2019

