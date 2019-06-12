Gabriele Grunewald competes in the 1,500 meters at the 2017 U.S. Track and Field Championships. (Rich Pedroncelli)
By Des Bieler
Des Bieler
Sports reporter covering national topics, including fantasy football, as well as supporting coverage of D.C.-area teams

Saying, “I know I will never be able to fill this gaping hole in my heart or fill the shoes you have left behind,” the husband of distance runner Gabriele “Gabe” Grunewald announced her death Tuesday evening after a long battle with cancer.

Grunewald, 32, was first diagnosed in 2009 with a rare condition, adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC), which resulted in the removal of a salivary gland as well as a tumor. Two years later she underwent treatments for thyroid cancer, but she didn’t let any of that stop her from becoming an all-American for the University of Minnesota before going on to a successful professional career.

Among Grunewald’s accomplishments were finishing fourth in the 1,500 meters at the 2012 Olympic trials and, in 2014, becoming the U.S. indoor champion in the 3,000.

Along the way, Grunewald became an inspiration to both cancer patients and fellow athletes, particularly as she opened up in recent years about her experiences. News that she had been moved to comfort care as her condition took a grave turn over the weekend prompted an outpouring of supportive messages from the running community.

On Tuesday, her husband, Justin Grunewald, said in an Instagram post that “Gabriele heard your messages and was so deeply moved.” He added, “She wants you to stay brave and keep all the hope in the world. Thanks for helping keep her brave in her time of need.”

View this post on Instagram

At 7:52 I said “I can’t wait until I get to see you again” to my hero, my best friend, my inspiration, my wife. @gigrunewald I always felt like the Robin to your Batman and I know I will never be able to fill this gaping hole in my heart or fill the shoes you have left behind. Your family loves you dearly as do your friends. When @chipgaines made the final push in his #chipinchallenge I could feel your happiness building and could also see that this made you ready to head up to heaven. Chip thanks for helping her to go up so peacefully with no suffering. To everyone else from all ends of the earth, Gabriele heard your messages and was so deeply moved. She wants you to stay brave and keep all the hope in the world. Thanks for helping keep her brave in her time of need 😪🙏🏻 #keeprunningonhope #bravelikegabe 📸 @pixelcrave 📷 @kohjiro_kinno

A post shared by Justin Grunewald (@justingrunewald1) on

In his post, Justin Grunewald also thanked “Fixer Upper” star Chip Gaines for leading a fundraising campaign to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and his wife’s foundation, Brave Like Gabe.

“This has gotten extremely personal,” Gaines, who enlisted Gabriele Grunewald to help him train for a marathon, wrote recently in his own Instagram post. “To my beautiful friend Gabe, we love you and we are here for you every step of the way.”

View this post on Instagram

More than 10 years ago, my friend @gigrunewald was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of cancer. I understand that Gabe is not a patient at @StJude, but right now, she is fighting for her life. Cancer is ugly and it is mean and it doesn’t fight fair. This has gotten extremely personal.. so here’s what I’m going to do about it: I want us to hit that $500K mark by midnight tonight. So I will be personally matching all #ChipInChallenge donations made between now and midnight. ON TOP OF THAT, I'll also be matching that amount in the form of a donation to the #BraveLikeGabe Foundation, in Gabe's honor. That is 3x the power of your generosity in the fight against cancer.. and all YOU need to do is donate whatever you can to the #ChipInChallenge (link in bio) between now and midnight CT. I’ll take care of the rest. Together, we’re going to fight for those who are fighting for just one more day. This is for those precious kids at St. Jude.. we are pulling for you! And to my beautiful friend Gabe.. we love you and we are here for you every step of the way.

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on

Grunewald’s last post to her Instagram account came on May 4, when she shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed and said she would need a procedure for an infection. She expressed disappointment at not being able to participate in her foundation’s 5K race, held in St. Paul, Minn., to raise funds to combat ACC.

“It’s not lost on me that maybe this is one of the most poignant ways to show just how critical research is,” she wrote at the time. " . . . But I’m gonna be brave and fight these fevers and hopefully the procedure will help me out big time. Prayers very much welcome."

View this post on Instagram

Gonna need you guys to send me some extra #Brave vibes tonight as I am so, so very bummed that I won’t be able to make it to the @bravelikegabe 5k tomorrow — because I am in the hospital with an infection and need a procedure done bright & early in the AM. Literally the worst timing ever but I’m working with an all-star crew of friends, family, sponsors, and the ACCRF to make sure it’s a great race in St. Paul. . It’s not lost on me that maybe this is one of the most poignant ways to show just how critical research is. Cancer is nothing if not incredibly inconvenient and we need more options. I wish I didn’t have to show it in this way because there’s so many people I’d love to meet and catch up with tomorrow (including my grandma who I don’t see very often ❤️). . But I’m gonna be brave and fight these fevers and hopefully the procedure will help me out big time. 🙏 Prayers very much welcome. . Have a heck of a time out there and celebrate what you’ve helped support and accomplish through the research grant! So overwhelmed by the love and I can’t wait to hear the recap. ❤️ #bravelikegabe5k #bebrave #rarecancerresearch

A post shared by gabriele anderson grunewald (@gigrunewald) on

According to her foundation’s website, Grunewald had approximately 50 percent of her liver removed in 2016 after a recurrence of ACC, and a scan in 2017 showed small tumors on her liver. She told Health last year that her “dream” was “to go back to one more Olympic Trials in 2020″ and that she wanted “to leave the sport on my terms, not on cancer’s terms.”

Justin Grunewald announced last week that his wife was being returned to an intensive care unit because of septic shock. He followed that with news that her condition had “worsened with worsening liver function causing confusion,” and that she was being moved to comfort care.

“Gabe, your light will forever guide us,” her longtime sponsor, Brooks Running, said in a post after her death.

View this post on Instagram

In 2010, we had the honor of signing one of the most vibrant young talents on the track: a senior from the University of Minnesota named Gabriele (“Anderson”) Grunewald. For almost a decade, we watched Gabe compete at the highest levels around the world, winning a U.S. title and crushing 1500m and 3000m races. In 2014, she took home the gold in the 3000m at the U.S. Indoor Track & Field Championships; her smile crossing the finish line is what we’ll remember most from that race. Off the track, Gabe was fighting a rare and aggressive form of cancer: adenoid cystic carcinoma. She would compete during her remission periods, never missing a beat, with her husband and training partner @justingrunewald1 by her side. Through running and life, Gabe inspired all of us with her tenacity and ever-positive attitude. The entire Brooks family is heartbroken, and our condolences go out to her family, friends and everyone she touched with her story. Gabe, your light will forever guide us. In everything we do, we’ll always strive to be #BraveLikeGabe. Gabe founded @bravelikegabe, a foundation raising funds for rare cancer research. If you would like to donate to or learn more about the foundation, visit: bravelikegabe.org.

A post shared by Brooks Running (@brooksrunning) on

