

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 33 goals in 39 regular season matches since joining the Galaxy in March 2018. (Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Galaxy superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic will earn a record $7.2 million this season, the most in MLS history.

Data provided by the MLS Players Association confirmed a Los Angeles Times report from the winter that the Swedish forward’s contract jumped from $1.5 million in 2018 to the highest figure in league history, beating former Orlando City forward Kaka ($7.167 million).

Last year, the Galaxy was limited in what it could pay Ibrahimovic because the team’s three designed-player slots were already occupied. In one and a half seasons, he has posted 33 goals and 13 assists in 39 league matches.

Of the 691 players on MLS’s centralized payroll this year, 54 (or 7.8 percent) are earning at least $1 million.

Other top contracts include:

Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley: $6.428 million

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore: $6.332 million

Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela: $6.3 million

Chicago Fire defender Bastian Schweinsteiger: $5.6 million

Montreal Impact forward Ignacio Piatti: $4.443 million

D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney: $3.507 million

Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez: $3.058 million

Also, the Galaxy bought out Giovani dos Santos’s contract ($6.5 million).

The average base salary for senior-roster, non-designated players is $345,867, up 13.3 percent, according to the MLSPA. Over five years, that figure has grown 150 percent. The minimum salary for players on the supplemental roster is $70,250, while those on the reserve roster make at least $56,250.

With the collective bargaining agreement expiring after this season, salaries will be a prime topic during negotiations, which are expected to accelerate this fall.

"As the league grows and revenues increase, it’s critical that we see this kind of continued investment in player compensation up and down the roster,” MLSPA executive director Bob Foose said in a written statement. “Players are the heart of MLS, and if MLS is to become the league of choice that it aspires to be, it needs to keep pace in an increasingly competitive market for players, both domestic and international. We feel good about these trends, and we expect to see them continue.”

With one million-dollar player, D.C. United continues to have one of MLS’s lowest-paid rosters:

Player Guaranteed compensation Wayne Rooney $3,507,500 Zoltan Stieber $787,500 Paul Arriola $707,000 Luciano Acosta $702,000 Chris McCann $608,000 Leonardo Jara $560,000 Steve Birnbaum $550,000 Bill Hamid $487,495 Marquinhos Pedroso $375,000 Frederic Brillant $300,000 Lucas Rodriguez $298,550 Russell Canouse $247,500 Ulises Segura $170,000 Chris Seitz $165,000 Joseph Mora $164,250 Junior Moreno $159,500 Chris Durkin $104,167 Donovan Pines $102,000 Jalen Robinson $80,004 Griffin Yow $76,368 Oniel Fisher $74,917 Antonio Bustamante $74,485 Earl Edwards $73,583 Quincy Amarikwa $70,250 Akeem Ward $70,250 Chris Odoi-Atsem $56,250

Through arrangements set before United acquired McCann, Seitz and Pedroso, other teams are responsible for an unspecified share of their contracts.

