Sean Doolittle still remembers his first bobblehead. In 2014, two years after the former U-Va. standout had converted from first baseman to pitcher and established himself as a reliable major league reliever, the Stockton Ports, Oakland’s Class A affiliate, gave out 1,000 Doolittle figurines. The Ports nailed Doolittle’s signature glove-chin tuck, but they failed to double-check the spelling of his last name.

blows my mind that there's a bobble head w/my name on it (also blows my mind that my name is misspelled but oh well!) pic.twitter.com/IpEHGvdcQF — Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) July 27, 2014

“It’s so weird to me that is where they messed up the spelling,” Doolittle, who pitched in six games for Stockton in 2012, said earlier this year. “Whereas most people don’t put two Os, they forgot the second L at the end. I don’t know, that was weird, but maybe it’s a collector’s item now.”

While Doolittle’s latest bobblehead, a Star Wars-themed “Obi-Sean Kenobi” figurine with a removable hood that will be given to the first 10,000 fans through the gates at Nationals Park on Saturday, doesn’t feature his last name on the base, the closer worked with the Nationals’ promotions staff to ensure that every other detail — including the color of the lightsaber — was just right.

Juan Soto's feedback for his bobblehead designer: Make me smile.

“I think the face really looks like my face,” said Doolittle, who received occasional updates on the progress of the bobblehead via email during the offseason. “Often times when they make these things, it kind of ends up like a video game when you do create-a-player and it’s like Stock Face No. 3 with Hair Design No. 6. It kind of looks like you in that it’s a white guy with a ginger beard, but they nailed it.”

Last year, Doolittle had a role in designing his first Nationals bobblehead giveaway, which featured the closer in a Nationals uniform instead of a Jedi robe.

“They really do go to some pretty great lengths to make sure they get all the details right,” he said. “They wanted to make sure the cleats were right and the socks were ones I actually wore in the game and that my glove was the right color with the right laces. They wanted to figure out a way to do the glasses to make sure they wouldn’t break, to which I was like, that’s pretty relatable.”

For “Game of Thrones” night last season, the Nationals gave out figurines featuring Michael A. Taylor and a dragon. Doolittle said the promotion left teammates who are fans of the HBO series envious.

“There were so many guys in the locker room that were going up to the people that work in our marketing and advertising department giving them pitches,” Doolittle said. “Like, ‘Maybe next year I could be Jon Snow.’”

The Nationals aren’t hosting a Thrones night this year, but when the team decided to do a bobblehead giveaway for their fifth Star Wars Day celebration, involving Doolittle was a no-brainer. Doolittle has called his Star Wars bobblehead “one of the highlights” of his career, and said he’ll make sure his wife, Eireann Dolan, gets one for her desk.

“She supports my fandom and I’m very, very grateful for that,” Doolittle said. “She tolerates it. When I finally saw the picture [of the finished product], she was excited for me because she could tell how excited I was.”

