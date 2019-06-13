

Nationals reliever Koda Glover pitched in Spring Training but started this season rehabbing from a right forearm strain. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Koda Glover is still a presence at Nationals Park, but it’s only the reliever’s picture, which hangs in a hallway near the visitor’s clubhouse. The Washington Nationals right-hander has been shut down for another six weeks or so “before he can do anything,” Manager Dave Martinez said Thursday.

The 26-year-old started this season on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain. He was transferred to the 60-day IL in late April. A few weeks ago, Martinez said, Glover felt pain his elbow while throwing and consulted with specialist James Andrews, who recommended a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection. When asked if surgery was still a possibility, Martinez demurred.

“Right now, they went with the PRP injection,” he said.

This marks the latest chapter in an injury-riddled career for Glover. In 2018, shoulder inflammation and discomfort sidelined him until early August, when he returned and became a core member of the Nationals bullpen down the stretch. In 21 appearances, he had a 3.31 ERA but struggled with control issues.

The Nationals eighth-round pick in 2015 out of Oklahoma State was one of the team’s fastest-rising draftees ever, debuting in July 2016. In the next two seasons, Glover struck out more than seven batters per nine while limiting free passes to fewer than 3.2 but he was hit hard. He had an ERA over 5.03 in both campaigns.

In late 2016, he suffered a torn hip labrum and attempted to pitch through it. After he gave up a home run in late September, he told then-pitching coach Mike Maddux and was shut down for the final few days of the season. In 2017, he made two trips to the disabled list, the second one in mid-June for back stiffness cost him the season.

At first, he said he injured his back showering but later admitted he’d been trying to pitch through right shoulder pain since late May, but “overcompensation” likely resulted in severe inflammation of his rotator cuff and led to vertebrae moving out of place when he slipped in the shower. That September, Glover was shut down from rehab in West Palm Beach.

