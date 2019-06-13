

Toronto Raptors fans haven’t just been taking heat for their treatment of an injured Kevin Durant. The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry spoke out Wednesday about his unhappiness with some supporters of his team’s NBA Finals opponent.

“I think it’s kind of stupid, to be honest, in terms of people camping outside our hotel just to yell expletives at either us or our family members, or whatever the case is,” Curry said (via USA Today).

Curry was referring to a pair of incidents that have taken place during the Finals, in which the Raptors lead the Warriors, 3-2, heading into Thursday’s Game 6 in Oakland.

After visiting Golden State defeated Toronto in Game 2, a Raptors fan made a lewd and extremely vulgar comment about Curry’s wife Ayesha on live TV. The fan was reportedly arrested and charged with mischief by interfering with the lawful operation of property.

Following Game 5 in Toronto, also won by the Warriors, Curry’s parents were shown on video being profanely heckled as they arrived at their hotel. Curry’s father, Dell Curry, played for the Raptors from 1999 to 2002, and the Warriors guard referred to the fact that he spent some of his childhood in Toronto in comments after Game 5.

That game featured the sight of Durant crumpling to the court in the second quarter with what would turn out to be a season-ending, ruptured Achilles’ tendon, and the sound of more than a few Raptors fans in attendance cheering his misfortune.

Curry said that he was “very confused about that reaction,” because it was “not my experience with people of this city.” He added, “I just hope that ugliness doesn’t show itself again, as we go forward in this series.”

On Wednesday, Curry said of the incidents involving his family members, “I think in terms of being in the Finals five years in a row and being on this stage, it’s hard to avoid those interactions with fans that want to kind of impose their, or make their, imprint on the series somehow, in some way, especially with social media these days."

Some Raptors fans, embarrassed by the negative headlines during the Finals, have offered apologies on behalf of Toronto and the team’s supporters. One anonymous person sent Durant a bouquet of flowers festooned with a ribbon reading, “Canada is sorry KD.”

The floral display was accompanied by a note in which the person called the cheering a “total disgrace” by “dumba-- Raptors fans,” and offered “prayers for recovery.”

The fan arrested for his remark about Ayesha Curry subsequently expressed remorse for his act.

“What I did was disgraceful; it was an alcohol-influenced situation,” the fan, identified as a 28-year-old Ottawa resident, told the Toronto Sun.

Asked if he would apologize to the woman who interviewed him on TV, he said he planned to “reach out to Mr. and Mrs. Curry, and that’s realistically who I feel I owe an apology to — and maybe Toronto.”

Curry said Wednesday that “we handle all that stuff with class, and try to ignore it the best we can.” If opposing fans “get something out of it,” he said, “so be it.”

“But it doesn’t affect us at all,” he added, “in terms of what we’re trying to do and how we carry ourselves as a team, as players and as people that represent us, and our families as well.’’

