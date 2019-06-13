

Tiger Woods during a U.S. Open practice round. (Matt York/AP)

Tiger Woods returns this week to the scene of one of his greatest triumphs: his historically dominant 15-stroke win at the 2000 U.S. Open. The tournament is back at Pebble Beach, the famed northern California course that is hosting the tournament for the sixth time.

Woods hasn’t played Pebble Beach since the 2012 pro-am, where he finished in a tie for 15th, nine strokes behind winner Phil Mickelson. He tied for fourth at the 2010 U.S. Open there, three shots behind winner Graeme McDowell, and won the pro-am there in 2000.

Woods, who won two more U.S. Opens after his triumph at Pebble Beach, is again one of the favorites at this year’s event, which begins Thursday morning at 9:45 Eastern. (Woods will tee off around 5:09 p.m. Eastern on Thursday; follow live coverage here.)

“I still remember most of the shots I hit that week,” Woods said Tuesday, speaking of his 2000 win, when he took a 10-shot lead into the final round, breaking a 138-year-old margin-of-victory record.

[At Pebble Beach, Tiger Woods returns to scene of his prime: The 2000 U.S. Open]

After winning the Masters in April, Woods took more than a month off before following one of his greatest triumphs with a missed cut at the PGA Championship. He played in one tournament since then, finishing a respectable T-9 at the Memorial, one of four top-10 finishes this season. Woods leads the PGA Tour in greens in regulation and ranks third in strokes gained: ball striking.

In 2000, he dominated the field in every way, including with his putter. “I don’t know how I pulled it off, but on seaside poa annua, I never missed a putt inside 10 feet for a week,” he said this week.

On Thursday and Friday, Woods will play with a pair of former major winners: Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose. Thanks mainly to strong putting, Spieth has three straight top 10s entering the U.S. Open, including a T-3 at the PGA Championship. (Spieth has three major titles, claiming the U.S. Open and Masters in 2015 and the British Open in 2017.) Rose’s 2013 U.S. Open title came at Merion, like Pebble Beach a shorter Open venue.

When: The first groups will tee off at 9:45 Eastern on Thursday. Woods is scheduled to tee off from No. 1 at 5:09 Eastern.

Where: Pebble Beach, Calif.

TV: Coverage will be on Fox Sports 1 from 12:30 to 7:30, before shifting to Fox from 7:30 to 10:30. On Thursday only, the telecast will continue on Fox Sports 1 when the main broadcast shifts to Fox, showing an alternate feed focused on the Woods/Spieth/Rose group as well as another featuring Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari and Victor Hovland.

Online: The FS1/Fox broadcasts will be streamed at FoxSports.com and on the Fox Sports Go app. USOpen.com will stream coverage of featured groups, including the Woods group, as well as coverage of holes 7, 8 and 17.

Odds: Woods was listed at 10/1 on Wednesday, the same odds as four-time major winner Rory McIlory. Dustin Johnson was a 13/2 favorite. Brooks Koepka, winner of four of the last eight majors, was the second choice at 8/1.

