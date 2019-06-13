

Redskins left tackle Trent Williams, shown here in a game last season against the Giants, underwent what is described as a cosmetic procedure on his scalp on Wednesday. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams alarmed many when he posted an Instagram story Thursday morning that appeared to show him in a hospital about to undergo a surgical procedure. But according to one person with knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the operation is a “cosmetic procedure” to cover up the scar from a previous operation earlier this year.

In the winter, doctors removed a growth on Williams’ scalp that he had reportedly worried might be malignant. One person close to him said the growth gave Williams “a scare,” though he is said to no longer be concerned.

Williams missed last week’s minicamp for what multiple people said was his frustration with the team’s medical staff. Coach Jay Gruden said he was told that Williams was unhappy with the timing of the growth’s diagnosis. CBS Sports reported that Williams has vowed to never play for the Redskins again, but running back Adrian Peterson — perhaps Williams’s closest friend on the team — said he expects Williams at training camp. Gruden said earlier this week that he anticipates the entire team reporting on time for camp.

Williams, though, has not spoken publicly since the end of the season.

Gruden said Williams probably wouldn’t have been able to participate in the minicamp because of the scalp surgery, but Williams has been working out in Texas.

