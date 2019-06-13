

Keldon Johnson speaks with the media during the NBA draft combine in Chicago last month. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Washington Wizards have one week until they’re on the clock to pick ninth in the NBA draft. With their roster still in its infancy stage, requiring to be built through free agency signings, the Wizards’ lottery selection could become an integral building block or asset for next season. On Thursday, a candidate for that position finally stepped foot in Washington for a workout.

Keldon Johnson, a 6-foot-6 wing out of the University of Kentucky, participated in a two-man workout along with Cameron Lard (Iowa State) as the first projected high draft pick to visit the Wizards. While the team has hosted seven pre-draft workouts, the caliber of the players attending them has not offered a hint at who the Wizards will take.

Johnson, 19, has the ability to swing from the shooting guard to small forward positions. Although Johnson’s draft range has varied — in late May, a Basketball Insiders mock draft had him as the No. 12 pick but recently, CBS Sports pegged him as low as No. 25 — he has avoided the prognostications and focused on himself.

"I don’t really look at it. I just got to the workout open-minded. Whatever workouts I have, I go in there to kill the workout and just go at whoever’s in front of me,' Johnson said. “As long as I do that, play hard … be myself, I’ll be fine regardless of which workout I’m in.”

Johnson ended the workout with the loudest voice on the court. As the Wizards’ coaches and staffers circled the two prospects, Johnson extended his hand toward the center and broke the huddle by bellowing: “Wizards on 3! Wizards on 3! 1 . . . 2 . . . 3 . . . Wizards!”

During his lone season at Kentucky, Johnson’s game spoke just as loudly. He started 36 of 37 games and averaged 13.5 points on 46.1 percent shooting and 38.1 percent from the three-point arc, along with 5.9 rebounds. He was named the Southeastern Conference freshman of the year and landed on the all-SEC second team.

In Washington in front of an audience of more than 40 people, Johnson went up against a bigger opponent in Lard, a 6-foot-9 forward who played two full seasons at Iowa State. The intimate nature of the workout led to more competition and greater exhaustion.

Johnson explained that the unusual workout of going up against only one other person demands conditioning. According to Lard, the players started by taking 100 shoots, then switched to ballhandling drills, pick-and-rolls and pick-and-pop plays before playing one-on-one. Later, the pair teamed up to beat two staffers on the Wizards’ player development team.

“Just got to come in and work all the time. This is like our 9-to-5 job now. So you just got to wake up in the morning and want it more than somebody else do,” Lard said. “I think I competed well, but I got a little fatigued in the full-court one-on-one."

While Lard went around the gym shaking hands with everyone because the Wizards advised him to familiarize himself those attending, his teammate, Johnson, lingered on the court to speak with Coach Scott Brooks and interim president of basketball operations Tommy Sheppard.