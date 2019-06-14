

Rickie Fowler shot a 5-under-par, 66 at the U.S. Open on Thursday, one of several players to post low scores in the first round at Pebble Beach. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — As blissed-out seals napped in the pristine air Thursday afternoon, so did the cherished golf course next to them. Pebble Beach set out upon another U.S. Open with an elevated sense of hospitality, thus a leader board that came to resemble a crowded gala, littered with stars and rich in smiles.

It resembled none of the five prior U.S. Opens on this wonderland of a peninsula. Red scores bled all over the board. There was a tie for the early lead at 5-under-par 66 between three players with sterling major backgrounds filled with contention: Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Louis Oosthuizen, and Schauffele, for one, had closed with a gorgeous eagle.

“You prepare for wind and fog and all kinds of stuff,” the 25-year-old said, “and today the weather was really benign.”

[Complete U.S. Open leader board]

He’ll say. In all rounds of the five previous U.S. Opens here, there had been one 65 (Tiger Woods in 2000) and six 66s. It barely got past lunchtime Thursday when this day had half that total.

A flat-out parade trailed closely, with 2016 U.S. Open runner-up Scott Piercy closest at 4-under-par 67. Four players posted 68s, including Rory McIlroy, the four-time major winner. The eight players who had gotten through with 69s included 2014 champion Martin Kaymer, 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia, established contenders Jon Rahm and Hideki Matsuyama, and the 2010 winner here, Graeme McDowell, his longtime ebb having given way to a flow.

By the time the afternoon tee-timers navigated their rounds, 16 players had finished rounds in the 60s, with a horde more primed to do likewise in afternoon rounds. That compared with none in the 60s in the first round here in 1972, none in 1982, six in 1992, 10 in 2000 and three in 2010.

“It’s a very soft start to a U.S. Open, which is a good thing, because you’re completely in control of the golf course,” McIlroy said.

[Rory McIlroy is coming in hot, just in time for the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach]

He shot 68 and loved it, his stardom and 2011 U.S. Open title at Congressional misrepresented by U.S. Open missed cuts in 2016, 2017 and 2018. “It’s my first round in the 60s at a U.S. Open since Chambers Bay in 2015,” he declared, one step ahead of the stat-checkers.

Fowler reached 66 first, with Schauffele and Oosthuizen close behind. That meant the top of the leader board already had a 30-year-old (Fowler) playing his 39th major tournament with a bushel of near-wins, including top-fives in all four majors of 2014; a 25-year-old (Schauffele) in his 10th major with a remarkable record already (two seconds, four top 10s); and a 36-year-old (Oosthuizen) who already won a major at a hallowed ground when he ran off with the 2010 British Open at St. Andrews.

“It was very stress-free,” said Fowler, who heard he had missed only three greens and had felt so good about the day that he said, “I thought I only missed two greens, but maybe there was a third.”

He said of his gathering experience in majors, which includes 10 top-10 finishes and three runner-up posts, “The experience makes it to where these feel like another weekend in a tournament. Without having as many rounds in majors, they still can feel a little overwhelming. There’s a lot going on. It’s a lot bigger venue. There’s a lot of people out. It’s a big production.”

Schauffele, the San Diego native with the United Nations family tree and the tied-for-second finish at the Masters in April, said, “You just kind of dive a little deeper into the properties” at a major. “And I feel like the team and I have done a decent job of doing that.”

Oosthuizen, who has a second-place finish at each of the majors to go with his British Open win, said Pebble Beach had come as something refreshing after the gigantic lands of Bethpage Black on Long Island at the PGA Championship in May.

“If you think of Bethpage, to me they give my driver the extra (oomph), but every single hole to try to get more distance,” he said. “It’s such a tough golf course. You don’t have that over here. There’s a lot of holes you don’t need driver, you just need to get it in play.”

Piercy neared the trio even as he started off looking like he wouldn’t. “You know, I started off by snap-hooking one offline, and then plugged in the bunker on 2, and then I hit a great shot out of the bunker on 2 to about nine feet. And kind of just gives you a little bump of good thoughts and, hey, let’s get this going.”

Many got it going Thursday.

