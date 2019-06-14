

Drake celebrates the Toronto Raptors first championship. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

As soon as the Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors Thursday night to win their first NBA championship, Drake was ready to talk. Boy, was he ready.

The Raptors’ global brand ambassador planted himself in middle of the celebration, holding what appeared to be a mini news conference at a Toronto watch party.

Drake, whose bandwagon fan tendencies have been repeatedly chronicled, used a whole lot of “we” pronouns.

“We did what we had to do,” the rapper told reporters. “We did this off of heart. We did this off of love. We willed this into existence. We manifested this.”

[Raptors win first NBA title, knocking off Warriors in six games]

Drake, of course, worked in the phrase “the Six in six,” something we’ll likely hear him say roughly eight million more times. (Drake has done his best to popularize “the Six” as a nickname for Toronto, using it in song and album titles.) He also worked in a weird championship and dip pun.

“Kawhi Leonard, bringing a chip to the city I want my chips with the dip, that’s all I know,” he said. “I don’t want my chips plain. I want my chips with the dip. So bring them dips.”

Drake was just getting warmed up. He broadcast a live video from his Instagram account to his 58 million followers and said he “wasn’t allowed” to go to road games for “safety reasons.”

Clearly in a chatty mood, Drake also had a video call with Stephen Curry, which was, naturally, picked up by cameras.

If you’ve had already had enough Drake news, then you’ll be thrilled to know he’s releasing two songs that will likely include even more meme-ready lyrics that will feed this endless social media dystopia — I mean, life cycle.

Drake’s antics have been a running subplot as the Raptors progressed through the playoffs, with the amplification increasing after each round.

A quick recap:

In the Eastern Conference semifinals, Drake mimicked Joel Embiid’s own airplane celebration to mock the Philadelphia 76ers star. After the Raptors eliminated the 76ers, Drake trolled Embiid via Instagram.

In the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Drake briefly popped up on the screen to give Raptors Coach Nick Nurse a quick neck rub during their blowout win in Game 4, which drew the ire of Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer.

And not that you need reminding, but earlier in the Finals he exchanged pleasantries with Draymond Green after Game 1, while wearing a Dell Curry Raptors jersey.

Not to go totally out on a limb here, but I have a sneaking suspicion he might enjoy attention. Anyway, here are a few more memes, including one Drake posted himself, because of course he did.

The Drake curse is over 🦉🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZhimNFaQQi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2019

Drake now and forever pic.twitter.com/Gayq9FZK2u — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 14, 2019

Views from the 6ix. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/sKUlExNyPn — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 14, 2019

