

Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio will remain in New England after the Houston Texans agreed to stop pursuing him for their vacant general manager job. (Steven Senne/AP)

In an apparent end of one petal of the late-blooming saga that is the Houston Texans’ search for a general manager, the team agreed to stop its pursuit of New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio — and the Super Bowl champions will drop tampering charges against the AFC South champs.

Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair confirmed the team would no longer attempt to hire Caserio.

“When we started the process to interview Nick Caserio for our [executive vice president]/GM position, we consulted the League office on numerous occasions, followed the procedures outlined in the League’s rules and believed we were in full compliance,” McNair said in a statement released Friday. “We have now been made aware of certain terms in Nick’s contract with the Patriots. Once we were made aware of these contract terms, I informed Mr. Kraft that we would stop pursuing Nick.”

[Ex-Texans security coordinator alleges firing discrimination]

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also issued a statement Friday: “The Houston Texans and the New England Patriots have always had a great working relationship. We appreciate the way Cal McNair has handled this situation.”

On Wednesday, the Patriots filed tampering charges against the Texans after Houston’s executive vice president of team development (and former Patriots team chaplain) Jack Easterby attended a Super Bowl ring ceremony at Kraft’s house on June 6. Caserio also attended that party and shares an agent with Easterby. The next day, the Texans unexpectedly fired general manager Brian Gaine, who spent less than 18 months in that role filling in for Rick Smith, who left the team to care for his wife while she was battling cancer.

Shortly after Gaine’s dismissal, the Texans requested an interview with Caserio, one of the NFL’s top personnel executives. Caserio’s contract dictates that he can’t interview with other NFL teams, per the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain.

The Texans interviewed former NFL general managers Martin Mayhew and Ray Farmer last weekend.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Houston could go through the 2019 season without an official general manager in place, with Coach Bill O’Brien and Easterby splitting up responsibilities between themselves and the team’s scouting department.

More NFL:

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies at 75 after long battle with Alzheimer’s disease

NFL’s new rule making pass interference reviewable won’t be changed further

Kevin Durant paid the price for playing hurt. Robert Griffin III can feel his pain.