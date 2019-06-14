As the Golden State Warriors try to keep a years-long stretch of dominance alive in this year’s NBA Finals, another era will come to a close no matter the outcome of the series. Thursday’s Game 6 is the last game played in Oracle Arena, the oldest stadium in the NBA.

Opened in 1966, Oracle has been home to the Warriors since the 1971-72 season. In recent years, it has provided the backdrop to the NBA’s greatest spectacle: the rise and success of the Warriors. Starting next season, the team will move to the newly-built Chase Center in San Francisco.

“Just the atmosphere out there, the energy, the noise, over the last five years with our team’s rise, combined with that organic energy that this place has always had, it’s just been an incredible experience to coach here,” Warriors Coach Steve Kerr told NBC Sports.

In a video posted by the NBA on Thursday afternoon, Warriors players shared their thoughts on Oracle ahead of Thursday’s curtain call.

“Oracle is home..." The Dubs describe what Oracle Arena means to them as they bid farewell to the arena the team has called home for 47 years. (via @warriors)



“Oracle is home,” Warriors guard Stephen Curry said in the video. “It’s where I find the most joy playing basketball. I experienced a lot at Oracle. I really grew up as a basketball player there. It will always be my first home in the NBA.”

Curry tried to get off one last “tunnel shot,” his pregame ritual of shooting from the entrance of the locker room tunnel, before Thursday’s game. But with the Raptors choosing to use that basket before Game 6, Curry had to settle for a one-handed, full-court shot.

Stephen Curry's final tunnel shot at Oracle Arena pic.twitter.com/jbky8Ie0MF — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) June 14, 2019

Oracle was rocking early on Thursday night as a tribute video to Kevin Durant drew thunderous applause from the home crowd. The arena got a proper send-off at the halftime break as Bay Area rappers E-40, Too $hort, Mistah Fab and G-Eazy collaborated on a show.

In the hours leading up to Game 6, tributes poured in on social media as players, coaches and fans described what Oracle means, or meant, to them.

Last game at Oracle. Love you guys!! You gave me memories and moments that I will cherish forever. Appreciate the love everytime I walk in the building. The same energy when I played.🏀💯 Bay Area is my second home and Dubs fans are family for life!!!! #Godubs #Bayarea — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) June 13, 2019

Covered a lot games at Oracle Arena over 17 years. Favorite live memories are Baron Davis's dunk on AK47, LeBlock, 73 wins, any Steph flurry & way back when I was on the Hawks beat, some courtside hecklers kept calling Stephen Jackson "Coupon" because he signed a minimum deal — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) June 13, 2019

