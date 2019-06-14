

Alameda County Sheriff's are investigating an incident involving Raptors President Masai Ujiri. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office in California is investigating Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri following a scuffle involving a sheriff’s deputy after Thursday’s Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oakland’s Oracle Arena.

After the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors to clinch their first NBA championship, Ujiri approached the court to celebrate with players and coaches. A sheriff’s deputy stopped Ujiri, 48, and asked to see his credential before allowing him access to the court, sheriff’s department spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said in a telephone interview.

“He shoved our deputy,” Kelly said. “He dismissed him. He shoved him away.”

The deputy asked again to see Ujiri’s credential, Kelly said, when another altercation began.

“Mr. Ujiri came back a second time with a more significant push at that time,” Kelly said. “His arm came up and struck our deputy in the face. Our deputy complained of pain to his jaw. At that point, we decided to cease and desist given that there were a lot of people on the court.

“Our deputy had no idea who he was. You have to remember that during the NBA Finals, we have a lot of celebrities, VIPs and politicians show up at the game. We don’t know who is who. We’re not from Canada. We don’t follow the Raptors’ management team. There’s so many people trying to get on that court, and you’re talking about an event that has a lot of security details.”

The deputy, whom Kelly declined to name, was uninjured. Kelly said the department planned to talk to witnesses and gather video evidence and refer the matter to local prosecutors. Ujiri has not been charged.

The NBA and Raptors did not immediately respond to requests to comment.

#BREAKING: Sheriff's deputy reportedly pushed and struck in the face by a man believed to be a Toronto Raptors executive after Game 6 of the #NBAFinals at Oracle Arena, @ACSOSheriffs says. https://t.co/fobdK9iWEq pic.twitter.com/a4X0IysY5Z — Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) June 14, 2019

“We’re trying to take the high road here, be classy, handle this in a way that doesn’t take away from the victory,” Kelly said. “I don’t think it would have been in anyone’s best interest for us to run out there and arrest him on the court.”

Asked if the altercation could be chalked up to a misunderstanding given the hectic circumstances of the game’s end, he said, “We’re past the misunderstanding point. There were multiple opportunities to produce the credential. Everybody in the NBA knows the credentialing process.”

Ujiri has worked in NBA front offices since 2002, working his way up the ranks from an unpaid scout to Nuggets general manager in 2010, then Raptors general manager in 2013. He helped orchestrate the trade that sent veteran guard DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs for forward Kawhi Leonard, who was named the most valuable player of the Finals.

Ujiri exited Oracle Arena in good spirits, shaking hands with supporters and wearing his native Nigerian flag around his neck.

Sign up for our weekly NBA newsletter to get the best basketball coverage in your inbox

Read more:

Players, fans pay tribute to Oakland’s Oracle Arena on the night of its final game

Kevin Durant will still be wanted. But which teams and stars can afford to wait for him?

Toronto, ‘embarrassed’ by fans who cheered Kevin Durant’s injury, seeks to make amends