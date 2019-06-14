

Tiger Woods is in a morning group during the second round of the U.S. Open. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods had a fairly uneventful day during the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, closing with 11 straight pars and a score of 1-under-par 70 that left him five shots behind leader Justin Rose. Playing in the same group, Rose’s 65 matched the score Woods shot in the first round at Pebble Beach in 2000, when he scored his historic 15-stroke U.S. Open victory.

With a bunch of golfers right on Rose’s tail and placid playing conditions benefiting just about everyone, a similar runaway doesn’t seem to be in the cards this year. Let’s see if Woods can join the pack at the very top of the leader board when his second round begins on Pebble Beach’s back nine at 11:24 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch (All times Eastern)

Television: The Fox Sports 1 broadcast will begin at 12:30 and run until 7:30, when the broadcast will switch to Fox, which will broadcast from 7:30 until 10:30. Joe Buck and Paul Azinger are the lead announcers.

Online: The FS1/Fox broadcasts will be streamed at FoxSports.com and on the Fox Sports Go app.

USOpen.com will have the following streaming schedule:

11 a.m.: Featured groups. Francesco Molinari/Viktor Hovland/Brooks Koepka tee off at 11:02 a.m. and Tiger Woods/Jordan Spieth/Justin Rose tee off at 11:24 a.m.

11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Holes No. 7, 8 and 17.

4:30 p.m.: Featured groups. Jon Rahm/Rory McIlroy/Marc Leishman tee off at 4:36 p.m. and Dustin Johnson/Phil Mickelson/Graeme McDowell tee off at 4:58 p.m.

Background reading

Tiger Woods finishes up and down first round at U.S. Open in red numbers

For those golf fans expecting Tiger Woods to flash more of his Masters magic at the U.S. Open, Thursday’s first round proved to be a frustrating few hours. Woods had moments of brilliance, including a 30-foot bomb at No. 14 to save par, but mostly played up and down and unspectacular golf following some early drama. (Read more)

Boswell: To win one of golf’s majors, you better have a good story to tell

In the early rounds of major tournaments, it’s entertaining — but also instructive — to listen for the golf love stories and the heart-deep personal narratives that come from the mouths of the world’s greatest players.

As much as precision and self-restraint seem to rule play, especially at an exacting event such as the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links, there is often, under the surface, a passion play going through the minds of key players. At times, “best interior story” vies with “best golfer” to decide the winner. (Read more)

On a calm day packed with low scores at U.S. Open, Justin Rose is the lowest

If U.S. Opens are occasions in which people gather to experience and witness misery, then a U.S. Open did not begin Thursday, even though the 119th one did officially. Thursday featured a profound lack of misery at a place generally about as far from miserable as it gets. The entire day felt like that otter who got airtime on the Fox broadcast, rolling and lolling in the water in rarefied contentment. (Read more)

Friday’s tee times

Asterisk denotes back-nine start

9:45 a.m.: Nate Lashley, Renaldo Paratore, Lee Slattery

9:45 a.m.:* Rory Sabbatini, Sam Horsfield, Roberto Castro

9:56 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa, Aaron Wise

9:56 a.m.:* Cameron Young (a), Marcus Kinhult, Brian Stuard

10:07 a.m.: Merrick Bremner, Chip McDaniel, Cody Gribble

10:07 a.m.:* Luke Guthrie, Joseph Bramlett, Charlie Danielson

10:18 a.m.: Michael Thorbjornsen, Chez Reavie, David Toms

10:18 a.m.:* Austin Eckroat (a), Alex Noren, Charles Howell III

10:29 a.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Na, Keegan Bradley

10:29 a.m.:* Thomas Pieters, Chesson Hadley, Stewart Hagestad (a)

10:40 a.m.: Jim Furyk, Henrik Stenson, Brandt Snedeker

10:40 a.m.:* Paul Casey, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

10:51 a.m.: Luke List, Lucas Bjerregaard, Branden Grace

10:51 a.m.:* Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Keith Mitchell, Shugo Imahira

11:02 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar

11:02 a.m.:* Francesco Molinari, Viktor Hovland (a), Brooks Koepka

11:13 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Devon Bling (a), Matt Fitzpatrick

11:13 a.m.:* Tony Finau, Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter

11:24 a.m.: Justin Harding, Aaron Baddeley, Andrew Putnam

11:24 a.m.:* Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods

11:35 a.m.: Ollie Schniederjans, Mikumu Horikawa, Anirban Lahiri

11:35 a.m.:* Daniel Berger, Matt Jones, Kodai Ichihara

11:46 a.m.: Daniel Hillier (a), Alex Prugh, Zac Blair

11:46 a.m.:* Matthieu Pavon, Chandler Eaton (a), Callum Tarren

11:57 a.m.: Hayden Shieh, Spencer Tibbits, Connor Arendell

11:57 a.m.:* Eric Dietrich, Guillermo Pereira, Brett Drewitt

3:30 p.m.: Luis Gagne, Sepp Straka, Julian Etulain

3:30 p.m.:* Sam Saunders, Carlos Ortiz, Marcus Fraser

3:41 p.m.: Dean Burmester, Bernd Wiesberger, K.H. Lee

3:41 p.m.:* Scott Piercy, Erik Van Rooyen, Kevin Yu (a)

3:52 p.m.: Clement Sordet, Tom Hoge, Adri Arnaus

3:52 p.m.:* Ryan Fox, Thorbjorn Olesen, Emiliano Grillo

4:03 p.m.: Brian Davis, Kevin O’Connell (a), Billy Hurley III

4:03 p.m.:* Scottie Scheffler, Matt Parziale (a), Nick Taylor

4:14 p.m.: Brendon Todd, Luke Donald, Mike Weir

4:14 p.m.:* Patton Kizzire, Jovan Rebula (a), Jason Dufner

4:25 p.m.: Kyle Stanley, Billy Horschel, Danny Willett

4:25 p.m.:* Haotong Li, Bubba Watson, J.B. Holmes

4:36 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy

4:36 p.m.:* Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Ernie Els

4:47 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau

4:47 p.m.:* Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

4:58 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell

4:58 p.m.:* Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Gary Woodland

5:09 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood

5:09 p.m.:* Cameron Smith, Matt Wallace, Xander Schauffele

5:20 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen

5:20 p.m.:* C.T. Pan, Abraham Ancer, Brandon Wu (a)

5:31 p.m.: Rob Oppenheim, Rhys Enoch, Richard Lee

5:31 p.m.:* Chan Kim, Justin Walters, Harris English

5:42 p.m.: Andy Pope, Ryan Sullivan, Matthew Naumec

5:42 p.m.:* Nick Hardy, Noah Norton (a), Andreas Halvorsen