

The Washington Capitals sent Matt Niskanen, shown here celebrating last June, to the Flyers. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Washington Capitals have traded defenseman Matt Niskanen to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Radko Gudas in a salary cap-clearing swap. Niskanen had two years left on a contract carrying a $5.75 million cap hit while Gudas has one season left with a $3.35 million cap hit. The Flyers will retain 30 percent of Gudas’s salary.

Both are right-handed shots, but Gudas is three years younger – a physical, penalty-killing presence on the blue line that could play on the team’s third pairing. Nick Jensen is expected to take Niskanen’s spot in the top four beside Dmitry Orlov. Once the Capitals’ top shutdown pair, Niskanen and Orlov struggled for most of this past year, and Washington was believed to have explored the trade market for Niskanen even during the season.

Gudas’s physicality is also a hedge against the possibility that Brooks Orpik does not return for the 2019-20 season. Orpik had provided a penalty-killing, crease-clearing factor since signing in Washington, along with Niskanen, in 2014.

The Capitals now have more salary cap space to re-sign top restricted free agent Jakub Vrana, who is coming off a career season with 24 goals and 23 assists, and because Gudas’s contract comes off the books after next season, Washington will have more financial freedom to potentially extend top center Nicklas Backstrom and goaltender Braden Holtby, who both become unrestricted free agents in 2020.

"We would like to thank Matt for all of his contributions to our organization for the past five seasons," Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan said in a statement. "Matt is a consummate professional and was a big part of our success. We wish him and his family all the best moving forward.

“We feel this move provides us with financial flexibility as we look for additional ways to strengthen our team. In addition, we are pleased to welcome Radko to our organization. Radko is a good defensive defenseman that plays a competitive, physical game.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

