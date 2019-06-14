

Raptors president Masai Ujiri just won a title. Could the Wizards be his next move? (Usa Today Uspw/Usa Today Sports)

Masai Ujiri, the architect behind the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 NBA championship, has been linked to the Washington Wizards as the franchise’s target to take over basketball operations.

The Wizards could make Ujiri one of the most powerful managers in sports and, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, a potential offer would have to include a pathway to an “ownership stake” in Monumental Sports & Entertainment. Although Ujiri, the 2012-13 NBA executive of the year when he was with the Denver Nuggets, has significant control as Raptors President, a percentage of ownership would be one major sweetener Washington would have to present over Toronto.

[Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant is ‘going to miss next season’]

Although the team has not made a formal offer, Ujiri has a connection with Mike Forde, the consultant hired to run the Wizards’ search. Ujiri had once attended Forde’s Leaders P8 Summit, an elite meeting of the minds of global coaching and management stars, according to a person familiar with their link.

NBC Sports Washington previously reported the Wizards’ interest in Ujiri and Thursday night, ESPN reported the team was planning an offer of nearly $10 million a year.

But before the start of the NBA Finals, which the Raptors sealed Thursday night with a 114-110 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6, Ujiri did not speak like a man ready to leave Canada.

In a news conference, Ujiri thanked the ownership group of Larry Tanenbaum, George Cope and Edward Rogers before going on to praise the multicultural fan base in Toronto.

“It’s such an incredible city, sports city, whether you’re talking about us or the [Maple] Leafs or the Blue Jays or [Toronto FC], it’s a great sports city and there’s room for everybody,” Ujiri said May 29. “But it’s incredible how diverse it is and we’re going to continue to grow this and live this in this city. You see the fans and wherever you go, whether it’s a restaurant, everywhere, the support has been amazing for us."

The District, however, could be a special place for someone like the 48-year-old Ujiri, who has a vision outside of basketball. Ujiri, the first African general manager in the NBA, founded Giants of Africa to grow the game of basketball by running camps across the continent. Last July, around the time the team completed a trade for Kawhi Leonard, Ujiri was in Kenya, joined by former president Barack Obama, as Giants of Africa opened a custom court on the campus of Sauti Kuu Foundation Sports.

This isn’t the first time a franchise has reportedly tried to entice Ujiri, who holds the position of Alternate NBA Governor. In 2017, the New York Knicks tried to hire Ujiri but ultimately failed.

The Wizards’ managerial position has remained open since April 2, when Ernie Grunfeld was fired after 16 seasons. Tommy Sheppard has run the basketball operations on an interim basis, and joined the list of Danny Ferry and Oklahoma City’s Troy Weaver as candidates. The long search, which has included multiple interviews with the candidates, appears to have adjusted after the team missed out on Denver Nuggets executive Tim Connelly in May.

Read more:

Raptors win first NBA title, knocking off Warriors in six games

Wizards work out projected first-round NBA draft pick Keldon Johnson

Players, fans pay tribute to Oakland’s Oracle Arena on the night of its final game

A requiem for Warriors basketball in Oakland, on the canvasses of East Bay artists

The Lakers might just pull off an Anthony Davis trade this time