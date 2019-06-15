

Boston Red Sox Manager Alex Cora talks to media before Friday's game in Baltimore. (Nick Wass)

BALTIMORE — Eduardo Nunez was at a reggaeton concert in Boston on Sunday night, enjoying a rare and carefree respite from the daily grind of the baseball season, when, just after 9 p.m., his phone started buzzing with text messages and voice mails. By the time he could find somewhere quiet to gather himself, there were more than a hundred of them. In some ways, his life hasn’t been the same since.

On Friday night, Nunez, a veteran infielder and native of the Dominican Republic, and his Boston Red Sox teammates were at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at the start of a six-game trip to Baltimore and Minneapolis — the first time they had been away from Boston since the shocking news that former Red Sox slugger and eternal Boston icon David Ortiz had been shot and wounded Sunday night in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo.

Less than a week later, Ortiz, 43, remains in stable condition in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston — having been transported out of Santo Domingo by an air ambulance the day after the shooting — and Nunez, who turns 32 on Saturday, remains the only Red Sox player known to have spoken to Ortiz since the incident.

[Five detained in Ortiz shooting, but motive remains unknown]

The conversation happened Tuesday, by which point Ortiz had already undergone two surgeries to repair damage to his liver and intestines. Fern Cuza, the agent who represents both players, called Nunez, told him to wait a moment, and suddenly Ortiz was on the phone.

“How you doing, homeboy?” Ortiz said in Spanish, Nunez recalled Friday. “Where you at right now?” When Nunez told him he was at Fenway Park getting ready for a game, Ortiz said, “You gotta come and see me” — and started to laugh.

Maybe Ortiz — who retired in 2016 after 20 big league seasons and three World Series titles, and now works as a special assistant for the team — was trying to put Nunez at ease by trying to sound better than he actually felt, knowing the conversation would be relayed to the rest of the team. But if that was the case, it worked.

“It was good to hear. He didn’t even sound like he was hurt,” Nunez said. “You couldn’t even tell. Whenever I hear his voice, I feel really good.”

[In the Dominican, David Ortiz shooting is reshaping nation's image]

By Friday, from a distance of almost a week, and of some 400 miles of Atlantic coastline, the Red Sox were able to feel at least somewhat removed from the immediate trauma of the Ortiz news. Aside from a team meeting on Monday at Fenway Park, by which point Ortiz was still in Santo Domingo, the Red Sox have made a point of trying to put that situation out of their minds when they arrive to work each day.

“It’s tough for everyone here. We love him so much,” Nunez said. “Something like that is bigger than baseball. It’s life. But at the end of the day we have a job to do.”

It’s not as if the Red Sox don’t already have enough to worry about. At 36-34 entering Friday night’s series opener against the Orioles, they have yet to find the form that carried them to 108 wins and the World Series title in 2018. Their current issues run from slumping MVPs (Mookie Betts, hitting .184/.344/.367 this month, got a night off Friday) to an injured list full of key performers (Nathan Eovaldi, Steve Pearce, Tyler Thornburg and, as of Friday, Heath Hembree) to a bullpen that has struggled at times to close out games — and may require reinforcements at the trade deadline.

[Red Sox visit to White House opens racial divide in clubhouse]

Despite all that, and a 7-6 record in June entering Friday night, the Red Sox, solidly in third place in the American League East, have managed to shave three games off their deficit in the past 12 days.

“For how inconsistent we’ve been, it’s only 6½ [games out of first place]. We have a lot of room for improvement,” Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said Friday. “I do believe for awhile there, it’s not that we were feeling sorry for ourselves, but we were searching too much. Now it’s kinda like: ‘This is what we are. This is where we’re at. Let’s get going.’”

Much as he did last October, when, as a rookie manager, he drew rave reviews for his big-hearted steering of the Red Sox through the emotional jungles of the postseason, it is Cora — a teammate of Ortiz’s in Boston from 2005 to 2008 — who has taken on the role of conduit between the Ortiz family and the clubhouse, as the big slugger recuperates.

It is Cora who speaks daily to Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany, and Cora who is already organizing a team excursion to visit Ortiz — circumstances permitting — next Thursday, a rare off day at home for the Red Sox.

“Hopefully on that off day when we get back,” Cora said, “we’ll get a chance to go visit him and spend some time with him and be there with him, Tiff and the kids.”

But there was still almost a week’s worth of healing, and a week’s worth of baseball, to follow between now and then.

“In the beginning, right after it happened, it was tougher,” Nunez said of the effect of the Ortiz news on the clubhouse. “Right now, we know he’s stable. We know he’s not in a dangerous position anymore. So it’s a little easier now.”