

Warriors guard Klay Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals Thursday night but his father says there is "no question" the pending free agent returns to Golden State this offseason. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors have had a rough week. Long-term injuries to Kevin Durant (ruptured Achilles’ tendon) and Klay Thompson (torn ACL), a loss in the final game at Oracle Arena and watching the Toronto Raptors celebrate their first-ever NBA title on their home floor have prompted debate as to whether this is the end of the Warriors’ dynasty. Durant, Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins are all pending free agents, adding even more uncertainty to Golden State’s future.

However, Thompson’s father, Mychal, a former player himself, was unequivocal about the five-time all-star’s future in Golden State, telling the San Francisco Chronicle there’s “no question” his son will re-sign with the Warriors.

[The Warriors’ dynasty will never be the same]

Thompson has been a key cog in Golden State’s remarkable run that has resulted in five consecutive NBA Finals appearances, including three championships. He is expected to receive a full max contract offer from the Warriors worth $190 million over five years, despite the fact he could miss all of the 2019-20 season after injuring his knee on a breakaway dunk in Thursday’s decisive Game 6. He scored 30 points in 32 minutes before leaving late in the third quarter with the Warriors leading by five.

After tearing his ACL, Klay Thompson came back onto the court to hit two free throws 😳 pic.twitter.com/dyUEcpFm4R — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2019

Thompson, who averaged 20.7 points this postseason, is expected to miss nine to 10 months, according to a Yahoo Sports report. Still, Warriors owner Joe Lacob insists bringing back Thompson a top offseason priority.

"I’ve said for a long time I want Klay to be a Warrior for life, and so this doesn’t change anything as far as I’m concerned,” Lacob told Yahoo Sports.

Durant, whose upcoming free agency dominated conversation for much of the season and then got murkier when he went down in Game 5, will reportedly receive a max contract offer of five years and $221 million from Golden State. He could also opt into a one-year, 31.5 million deal to stay with the Warriors and rehab under their watch.

If both players accept their max offers, Golden State’s payroll would exceed $350 million as they move into the sterling new Chase Center in San Francisco next season.

Sign up for our weekly NBA newsletter to get the best basketball coverage in your inbox

More NBA:

A Wizards offer to Raptors President Masai Ujiri is unlikely, despite wide speculation

Raptors President Masai Ujiri under investigation for allegedly shoving a sheriff’s deputy

Kawhi Leonard may be the best basketball player on the planet